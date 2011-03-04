13 Mar 2018
SHOP: Parisian Chic
1. Paris Look 040311
Maje Aparte wool-jersey and silk dress, £155, Net-a-Porter
Loved by Vanessa Paradis, Maje is a gorgeous French label known for its feminine fashion and soft, draped silhouettes. We love the smart yet slouchy cut of this shirt dress.
2. Paris Look 040311
Sandro Lace and Twill Dress, £170, Net-A-Porter
Stand out after-hours in this stunning and sophisticated delicate black lace bodice and tapered twill skirt dress by go-to feminine Parisian chic designer Sandro – very Vanessa Paradis.
3. Paris Look 040311
Navy Stripe T-Shirt Dress, £29, Topshop
For a classic city chic look, this Topshop stripe T-shirt dress is perfect. Wear it with a tan leather satchel for a Paris preppy style a la Clemence Poesey.
4. Paris Look 040311
Tory Burch Boxy tweed jacket, £445, Net-a-Porter
The tweed jacket is the ultimate statement piece for all girls after a Parisian look. Pair with tailored classics like a collarless blouse and pleated peg-legs.
5. Paris Look 040311
Dahlia asymmetric leather jacket, £275, Reiss
The leather jacket is a total classic but will add instant attitude.
6. Paris Look 040311
Sonia Rykiel Ruffled Cotton-Crepe Tank, £560, Net-A-Porter
Add a ladylike layer to pared-down separates in this nude cotton black bow tank. Team with a black mini-skirt and cashmere cardigan for a playful workwear look.
7. Paris Look 040311
Pins & Needles Poet blouse, £45, Urban Outfitters
A bow gives an added girlie touch to this Pins & Needles blouse.
8. Paris Look 040311
Sonia by Sonia Rykiel Anchor-Embroidered Cotton Blazer, £290, Net-A-Porter
Get the ultra polished Parisian look in this Sonia Rykiel cream anchor motif blazer.
9. Paris Look 040311
Wolford Colorado string turtle neck, £105, Net-a-Porter
Simple, clean-cut classics are the cornerstone to Parisian style, and what with the recent trend for all things ballet, a turtle-neck body is a must. Wear hair in a neat chignon to elongate the neck.
10. Paris Look 040311
Spotted Scallop Collar Dress, £32, Topshop
We’re loving this tan spotted sleeveless dress from Topshop. Wear with nude pumps and elegant sandals for a summer-in-the-city chic.
11. Paris Look 040311
See By Chloe Poya vintage leather tote, £380, Net-a-Porter
If you've got a busy day ahead then this camel coloured tote is perfect for carting everything around, without making you look overburdened.
12. Paris Look 040311
Giambattista Valli Bow-Embellished Two-Tone Satin Ballerina Pumps, £385, Net-A-Porter
Strut in style with these elegant taupe and black satin bow embellished pumps. Wear with new-season cropped trousers and a silk feminine blouse.
13. Paris Look 040311
Double Pocked Cardi, £45, Warehouse
The double pockets and gold button fastening on this chunky knit cardigan give it an ultra luxe finish – c’est chic.
14. Paris Look 040311
See by Chloe, £320, Urban Outfitters
For a youthful take on the look pair mix and match prints with jeans.
15. Paris Look 040311
Current/Elliott The high rise bell flared jeans, £170, Net-a-Porter
Dior brought bell bottom denims to last season's runways, and this pair are a great partner for sky-high heels.
16. Paris Look 040311
Erica pleated midi skirt, £110, Whistles
Pair this pleated midi skirt with a boxy jumper and pointed heels for a smart daytime look.
17. Paris Look 040311
Valentino Flower-appliquéd jersey T-shirt, £505, Net-A-Porter
This gorgeous sheer floral appliquéd jersey oozes feminine glamour. Wear it to prep up a simple flared black skirt and round toe courts.
18. Paris Look 040311
Wide leg twill trousers, £24.99, New Look
Get a smart 70s look with New Look's wide-leg camel trousers.
19. Paris Look 040311
Lace Front Cardi, £40, Warehouse
For a fabulously feminine touch, wear this lacey number with everyday denim.
20. Paris Look 040311
Tibi wool coat, £240, The Outnet
This collarless coat is the perfect topper for a simple shift and courts, thanks to its sophisticated cut.
21. Paris Look 040311
Valentino bow heels, £475, Net-a-Porter
Is there a chicer shoe than these nude bow-embellished courts? We think not.
22. Paris Look 040311
Sonia by Sonia Rykiel Polka-Dot Collar Striped Cotton Dress, £215, Net-A-Porter
This quirky Breton style navy striped dress is perfect for casual weekends in the city. Add a bright cross-body and pumps for a spring-ready look.
23. Paris Look 040311
Skinny trousers, £25.99, Zara
Cropped skinnies are the ultimate off-duty staple.
24. Paris Look 040311
Red swing dress, £75, People Tree
Every Parisian wardrobe needs a splash of Valentino-inspired red, and this swing dress boasts a cute, girlie feel.
25. Paris Look 040311
Yasmin Kianfar Laser cut T-shirt dress, £390, Browns
Minimalism meets the ultra modern in this stunning little white dress.
26. Paris Look 040311
Paprika ruffle neck dress, £23, Rare
Get a prima ballerina look in this ruffle-neck, sheer-sleeve dress by Rare.
27. Paris Look 040311
See by Chloe Contrast-Cuff Silk-Chiffon Blouse, £260, Net-A-Porter
A classic beige blouse is every Parisian’s wardrobe staple. The pleated clack cuffs on this blouse give it a modern edge.
28. Paris Look 040311
Wyldes shorts, £69, Hobbs NW3
Parisian chic is all about the sleek and understated, with the subtlest of feminine twists, so these tie-waist shorts are the ideal accompaniment for a neat cream blouse.
29. Paris Look 040311
Linea faux fur scarf, £12.50, House of Fraser
Instead of going bold with colour, add interest with texture. This Linea scarf is cosy and will also pep up plain outfits.
30. Paris Look 040311
Copper pleated maxi skirt, £38, Miss Selfridge
The pleated maxi is the ultimate statement piece this season. Choose a neutral hue to keep the look soft.
31. Paris Look 040311
Chunky knit boxy jumper, £24.99, New Look
Top a pair of cropped skinnies with a rough and ready knit a la Isabel Marant.
32. Paris Look 040311
Two layer t-shirt dress, £50, Warehouse
A T-shirt silhouette adds a dress-down feel to this smart shift, so it's ideal for daytime. Wear with lace-up wedges and an oversized tote.
33. Paris Look 040311
Vionnet Colour block silk top, £605, Net-a-Porter
For a subtle take on colour blocking try Vionnet's silk blouse.
34. Paris Look 040311
Closet belted stripe dress, £45, Fashion Union
Stripes can be a cliche, but there's a fresh, fun vibe to this vertical lined dress with bold red belt by Fashion Union.
35. Paris Look 040311
Red split sleeve dress, £36, Miss Selfridge
We can see petite starlet Ginnifer Goodwin in this neat split-sleeve dress.
36. Paris Look 040311
By Malene Birger Ruffled jersey dress, £34.50, The Outnet
This adorable T-shirt dress is ideal for off-duty days. Just add ballet flats and an oversized clutch to finish the look.
37. Paris Look 040311
Kirkby pleat front A-line skirt, £89, Reiss
Leather is given a soft touch by Reiss in an A-line cut and camel hue.
38. Paris Look 040311
Lanvin Satin ankle-wrap espedrille flats, £265, Net-a-Porter
The trend for ballet-themed garms dominated the Parisian runways last season, and these Lanvin flats give the ultimate girlie make-over to the espadrille.
39. Paris Look 040311
Knitted top, £29.99, Zara
Pared-down shades ruled on the Chloe catwalks last season, as did structured tops like this cream number from Zara. Complete the look with a flowing sheer skirt.
40. Paris Look 040311
Yves Saint Laurent Arty wooden ring, £185, Net-a-Porter
Don't forget about the finishing flourishes! Finish everyday outfits with this statement ring to prove your fashion prowess.
41. Paris Look 040311
Quilt Ballet Pumps, £92, French Sole
We couldn’t put a Paris look together and not include a pair of classic quilted toe-capped pumps. This pair from French Sole will add a polished finish to jeans, trousers, dresses or skirts – a Parisian must-have!
42. Paris Look 040311
Leather flap bag, £69.99, Zara
A simple, structured bag is a must-have addition to your Parisian look. This flap-over number from Zara comes in a buttery tan hue and boasts a cute touch from its tassle-lock.
43. Paris Look 040311
Glacier Black Suede Bow front Pointed Court Shoes, £60, Topshop
These smart and stylish courts are very Isabel Marant in style. The bow detail make these classics anything but boring and versatile enough to wear with just about anything.
44. Paris Look 040311
Leopard and Monogram Square Silk Scarf, £195, Louis Vuitton
For true Parisian style turn to iconic French label Louis Vuitton. The signature monogram pattern silk scarves will instantly glam up casual classics.
45. Paris Look 040311
Silk Twill Bow Front Shirt, £98, Jigsaw
The multi-bow detailing on this silk-twill shirt make this a fabulous girlie wardrobe addition.
46. Paris Look 040311
Maison Martin Margiela Pleat-Front Peg-Leg Pants, £315, Net-A-Porter
For an elegant take on classic menswear style, think Audrey Tautau in Coco Before Chanel, these beige twill pants are pared-down style perfect.
47. Paris Look 040311
Vanessa Bruno Bead-Embellished Wool and Cashmere-Blend Cardigan, £480, Net-A-Porter
French designer Vanessa Bruno is renown for her sophisticated, luxe and clever tailoring and this cardigan is no exception. The gold beaded trim adds a subtle sparkle, perfect with bright pants and an elegant blouse.
48. Paris Look 040311
Lorna Lace Dress, £175, Whistles
This delicate lace shift is an all-season classic. Throw on a leather jacket for an edgier take on the feminine look.
49. Paris Look 040311
Five Part Collar Necklace, £85, Jaeger
Add a dramatic feel to favourite blouses and casual jerseys with this ever-so-stylish five-part collar necklace. A perfect statement piece.
50. Paris Look 040311
Isabel Marant Yuli knitted scarf, £85, Net-a-Porter
Add a little leftbank nonchalance to your look with this tassled Isabel Marant scarf.
51. Paris Look 040311
Fine Merino Wool Button Sweater, £69, Jigsaw
For chillier summer days this classic stripe merino sweater will keep you looking nautical cool, a smarter alternative to a stripe T-shirt.
