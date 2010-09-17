13 Mar 2018
1. LBD
Black dress, £29.99, River Island
For those of you that are out to impress we guarantee you won't be disappointed in this LBD. Prepare to be noticed.
2. LBD
King dress, £159, Reiss
With its bustier style front and open back detail on the back this LBD has a tough-edge. Wear yours with peeptoe boots to show you mean business.
3. LBD
Emerald dress, £159, Reiss
Sleeveless LBD with crystal embellishment around the shoulders and on the back. What looks to be a simple LBD is in fact oh-so glamorous once you give it a twirl.
4. LBD
Vivienne dress, £120, Reiss
Everyone needs a bit of glitz in their life. Why not sparkle into next season with this glam find from Reiss. A lot of skin is on display with this LBD, so don't forget the faux tan.
5. LBD
Tropez dress, £79, Reiss
Who says black dresses have to be for evening or for work! This slouchy jersey kaftan dress is perfect over leather leggings or worn alone with an aviator jacket.
6. LBD
Natalia dress, £195, Reiss
This dress ticks all the boxes. Structured, cinched-in and embellished, what more does a girl need! Go for a Mad Men Joan Holloway look with a neat up-do and slick of red lippy.
7. LBD
Bandage dress, £2,585, Hervé Léger
Hervé Léger has created a feast for the eyes with this beautiful LBD. The iconic body-con silhouette has been reworked with this black velour bondage number and we love it!
8. LBD
Organza dress, £625, J Crew at Net-a-Porter
This dress makes our hearts go all-a-flutter. We suggest you ruffle up your evening with this amazing creation from J Crew.
9. LBD
Dress, £55, Miss Selfridge
This black frill one-shoulder jacquard dress will take you right through to party season. Wear yours with a bright pop of colour, whether it be a flash of Louboutin sole or a bright pink lip.
10. LBD
Dress, £40, Miss Selfridge
A pretty and girlie take on the LBD, the black star print and drape detailing across the front and back make it the perfect winter party dress. Wear yours with a cashmere wrap to glam up in the colder weather.
11. LBD
Dress, £40, Miss Selfridge
This dress ticks all the boxes. Frilly, fitted and bold shouldered, what more does a girl need! Try with a neat up-do and slick of dark lippy.
12. LBD
Bow front dress, £28, Miss Selfridge
We adore bows here at InStyle, whether they feature on shoes, jewellery or even dresses. The bow on the front of this Miss Selfridge dress is so girlie – we love it.
13. LBD
Waterfall ruffle dress, £35, Miss Selfridge
So pretty and very wearable, we'll be wearing ours with a studded belt to cinch us in.
14. LBD
Minidress, £14.99, H&M
This leather-look minidress will fly off the rails, get yours quick.
15. LBD
Dress, £29.99, H&M
Turn up the heat with this body-con, long-sleeved number with a sheer neckline.
16. LBD
Luxe crepe crossover dress, £140, French Connection
This dress is very Victoria Beckham, we love the sleek and structured fit and the slit at the side.
17. LBD
Gabriella cotton dress, £120, French Connection
Fabulously textured and an unusual shape, the low V-neck and the criss-cross straps at the back, along with the pretty puffball skirt, this is one LBD that will do all the talking!
18. LBD
Wilma cotton dress, £110, French Connection
Sharp-shouldered and sexy as anything this dress should only be worn with the highest of shoes and a Rihanna style attitude.
19. LBD
Ava jersey dress, £75, French Connection
This jersey knit dress will take you from desk-to-bar in an instance. Team with a pair of leopard print shoes and smoky eyes for a smouldering evening look.
20. LBD
Luxe crepe blazer dress, £140, French Connection
Look sharp in this tuxedo style dress. We'll be wearing ours right through to the New Year!
21. LBD
Black velvet dress, £35, Dorothy Perkins
Inject some velvet in to your wardrobe with the help of this black velvet dress from Dorothy Perkins. The splash of lace to the sleeves gives it a girlier look.
22. LBD
Bow front mini dress, £65, Oasis at ASOS
Perfect for the girl who wants an LBD with class, style and a little bit of excitement. The bow and the sheer lace detailing ensures that all eyes will be on you!
23. LBD
Smock dress, £42, ASOS
Wear yours like the model has with a fedora hat and a sultry look. If you really want to go above and beyond a faux fur coat will complete the look.
24. LBD
Bandeau dress, £38, ASOS
Wear this ASOS bandeau dress with a cropped leather jacket and super high shoes. Keep hair and make-up relatively simple though, let the dress do the work.
25. LBD
Viola corset dress, £145, All Saints
It may well be a corset dress but this LBD is super comfortable. Team with patent heels for a glam twist.
26. LBD
Mona dress, £130, All Saints
A casual little number that should only be worn with leather leggings and towering shoes.
27. LBD
Mabelle dip dye dress, £65, All Saints
This is not just any LBD. The criss-cross to the front gives this dress a modern edge. Wear yours with this season’s aviator jacket!
28. LBD
Anyon trench dress, £125, All Saints
We'll be rushing out to buy this little beauty! With the buttons and belt to cinch you in, who could ask for anything more with this top frock.
29. LBD
Black asymmetric ruffle dress, £45, Wallis
Celebrate the LBD with this stunning Wallis creation. The ruffle to the side will hide a multitude of sins.
30. LBD
Mesh dress, £65, Warehouse
If this dress doesn't attract attention then we don't know what will. Wear yours with some gold jewellery for an elegant after-dark look.
31. LBD
One shoulder dress, £60, Warehouse
Simple yet effective, this Warehouse LBD will never go out of style.
32. LBD
Body-con dress, £60, Warehouse
This dress is so easy to wear it will feel like a second skin. Wear your with platform boots and statement jewellery.
33. LBD
Ruffle dress, £55, Warehouse
Loving the sheer sleeves on this 60s style dress. The tie to the back brings you in at the waist so it's super flattering.
34. LBD
Denim tube dress, £65, Urban Outfitters
We couldn't imagine a life without denim, and now we can't imagine a life without this denim tube dress from Urban Outfitters. With its body-con design and small faux-leather insert at the bust it's both practical and seductive.
35. LBD
Mesh insert dress, £60, Urban Outfitters
The little black dress is reimagined by Sparkle & Fade with its mesh insert, gathered waist and vast amounts of sass. It’s a must have, but be quick! It's a web exclusive.
36. LBD
Diamante collar dress, £120, Topshop
Who says an LBD has to be plain! Topshop have taken a simple tea dress and jazzed it up with a diamante peter pan collar and diamante trim belt. Carey Mulligan has worn a very similar version.
37. LBD
Ruched bandeau dress, £45, Topshop
Bandaged and body-con, this dress is working two tricky trends but with stellar results. Wear yours with a statement necklace and your hair pulled away from your face.
38. LBD
Stitch detail dress, £40, Topshop
This knitted black LBD would be perfect teamed with flat brogues, a stack of bangles and dark, dark lips.
39. LBD
Asymmetric jersey dress, £20, Topshop
Wow! The asymmetric detail to this dress will have heads turning. We can picture Daisy Lowe wearing this!
40. LBD
Moonbeam dress, £125, French Connection
French Connection's silky crepe shift dress is a chic classic you’ll want to wear over and over again. Pair with gorgeous round-toe shoes, sheer tights and a cape coat for the colder nights.
