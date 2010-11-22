13 Mar 2018
Ladylike Chic
Lyric Dress, £195, LK Bennett
Prada’s crosshatched gingham was a serious success on the catwalk and the red carpet and we love this similar effect from LK Bennett. A bold fabric but a simple shape, perfect for day-to-night dressing.
Corsage Hem Skirt, £21.99, New Look
This corsage hem skirt is a cute ladylike look. Keep it simple on top and team with bare legs and towering heels to keep the look youthful.
KG by Kurt Geiger Isadora spotted Evening Shoes, £80, Asos
Stiletto heels, bows and pearls – what more does a lady need? All three come together in these gorgeous KG evening shoes.
Marni Petal and Swarovski Crystal Embellished Earrings, £110, Net-a-Porter.com
What a delight these Swarovski crystal and pink faux-petal pompom danglies are. Really show them off by doing your hair in a bouffant up-do.
3.1 Phillip Lim Velvet Bow Skinny Belt, £121, Farfetch.com
Every lady loves to show off her waist and what better way to do it than with this lovely little bow belt from 3.1 Phillip Lim? The perfect accessory in every way.
Erdem Esther Skirt, £838, Matches
You can’t go wrong with Erdem. Tuck a little white blouse into this high-waisted cosmic-print skirt and you’ll feel like the ultimate lady.
Navy Pleated Calf Length Skirt, £38, Topshop
The calf is most definitely the length of the ladylike season and this Topshop skirt will make the perfect introduction to it. Team with an embellished cardi and stilettos to really work the look.
Stella Silk Dress, £170, French Connection
The prettiest of shapes and the palest of pinks, this embroidered silk dress is at the top of our ladylike lust list. Team with pearls to go prim or toughen it up with chunky black shoe-boots.
Neoprene Bib Dress by Boutique, £85, Topshop
We loved the contrasting dress and décolletage in Sofia Coppola’s Louis Vuitton ladylike look and we think we’ve found a great highstreet option in this Bib dress from Topshop. Add a mini-bow waist belt to further channel our favourite film buff.
Midi Full Skirt, £45, Warehouse
We love the colour of this high-waisted full skirt from Warehouse. Wear with a buttoned-up shirt and accessorise with some sparkles to really bring out the red.
KG by Kurt Geiger Aura, £110, Kurt Geiger
Is it a shoe? Is it a bootie? It’s a Mary Jane with a twist – genius! This pair of bow shoes will match up with every skirt length in your wardrobe.
Whistles Zebra Scribble Dress, £135, John Lewis
Hit two trends at once with this animalier twist on the ladylike look. We love the high-neck short-hem shape, team it with black tights and a platform heel to elongate your legs.
Marc Jacobs Filigree Lame Skirt, £301, theOutnet.com
Get a ladylike bargain at The Outnet with 65% off this brilliant blue lame skirt by Marc Jacobs. What a snip!
FWM Navy Structured Embellished Dress, £229, Fenn Wright Manson
How about some First Lady style? Try this structured dress by Fenn Wright Manson for the perfect Jackie O party dress.
Aquarius 2 Shoe, £295, LK Bennett
The squared-off bow was a big hit on the catwalks and the bold bows on LK Bennett’s Aquarius 2 stilettos are the perfect example. They’ll add that touch of ladylike to any outfit.
Pintucked Sheer Blouse, £39.50, Gap
Button yourself up to perfection in this sheer blouse from Gap. The double buttons and slight smocking add a lovely touch of ladylike detail to a clean shape.
Preen Line Jenny Stretch-cotton skirt, £270, Net-a-Porter
Preen, one of Carey Mulligan’s labels of choice, have created the ultimate ladylike skirt. Belted and pleated, this full skirt will look fab with a buttoned-up blouse and heels.
Fit & Flare Dress, £159, Reiss
With this flash of electric blue, you’ll be the lady at the centre of attention. If you’re loving the bustier-style front but not quite feeling the blue, it’s also available in fail-safe black.
Valerie Bow Lace Waist Belt, £4, Boohoo
Nothing will finish your look off more sweetly than with a pretty bow belt. Team this cream lace waist-cincher with a cardigan and fitted pencil skirt to channel your inner Joan Harris.
Black embellished waist dress, £40.50, Dorothy Perkins
Get an effortlessly ladylike evening look with this Dorothy Perkins dress. With an embellished waistband, all you need add is some gorgeous shoes and a beaded clutch to finish your look.
Yumi Full Skirt Lace Dress, £25, Yogo Ego
Be both pretty and prim in this flocked lace full-skirt mini. Team with a cropped cardi and a chignon to really channel the lady within.
French Connection Cream Faux Pearl Chunky Beaded Necklace, £13, ASOS
No fit-and-flare frock would be complete without the neat edition of a string of stand-out pearls.
Layered Skirt, £39.99, Zara
A classic ladylike shape but that little bit shorter for those who want to show just a bit more leg. Team with sky-high heels to really make an impact.
Petites Embellished Cardigan, £40, Miss Selfridge
Add a hint of glamour with an embellished cardigan. Throw this cropped Miss Selfridge cardi over a white blouse and you’ll be on your ladylike way.
Shoulder Bag with Gusset, £39.99, Zara
Simple but elegant this shoulder bag is the ultimate in ladylike accessorizing. A great size, you’ll use it both night and day.
ASOS Faux Croc Clutch, £14, Asos
Where would a lady be without her clutch? This faux croc clutch from ASOS is a staple bag for all collections.
By Malene Birger Steel All Over Sequined Cardigan, £252, Stylebop.com
Completely covered in sequins, this By Malene Birger cardigan will add some sparkle to your favourite LBD (Ladylike Black Dress).
Crepe Frilled Blouse with Button Tab Sleeve, £22.99, Zara
This cropped crepe blouse will look perfectly ladylike tucked into a high-waisted skirt. Add a few pearls and you’re good to go!
Carvela Sexy Cheryl Suede Platform Shoes, £60, Asos
These suede stilettos are over an inch higher than their original ladylike counterparts but are the perfect shoe to keep your look modern and elegant.
Kuito Bow Detail Dress, £249, Ted Baker
With a pleated fan-neck leading to an alluringly low-cut back, this dusty grey dress is just the right side of demure. Try doing your hair in a sleek up-do à la Kate Bosworth to complete the look.
Kimchi & Blue Ditsy Ladylike Blouse, £25, Urban Outfitters
If you’re a fan of ladylike chic but want to keep it youthful then this is the shirt for you. The capped sleeves and mini black polka dot fabric create a cutesy-prim look.
Mini Camo Dress, £150, Whistles
Patterned with a mini camouflage print, this dress is a modern look at the ladylike shape. Add some pearls to increase the glamour.
ASOS PUMPKIN Suede Pointed Court Shoe, £48, Asos
Give your ladylike outfit a modern twist with these electric blue Asos platform court shoes. If it worked for Carey Mulligan it can work for you.
Lace Pencil Skirt, £55, Oasis
Everyone loves a little bit of lace and this pencil skirt is the perfect way to wear it. Keep your top half fuss free with a buttoned-up black cardi.
Saffie Blush Bow Front Sling Back Shoe, £25, Boohoo
Pretty in pink these sling-backs are bowtastic! They’re the perfect shoe to slip on after work to transform your look from day to night.
Project D Black Lace Dress, £295, Matches
Dannii Minogue’s Project D shows exactly how to do ladylike with this gorgeous black lace dress. With a black satin bow to cinch in the waist and a flattering sleeve, this dress will suit all.
Stone Encased Stud, £4, Topshop
Every girl’s got to have her pearls and these vintage inspired earrings will make the perfect lady out of you.
Autograph Leather Pointed Toe Patent Court Shoe, £39.50, Marks & Spencer
Simple, comfortable and classy. If you’re looking for some truly ladylike shoes then here they are!
Stone Patent Leather Large Hillary, £395, Lulu Guinness
Lulu Guinness knows ladylike and we love her stone patent leather Hillary handbag. It will go with every outfit and is so much prettier than black.
Eden Top, £90, LK Bennett
With a pleated collar and miniature pearls for buttons, this shirt has a modern shape with a vintage feel. Tuck it into an A-line skirt and pop some pearl earrings on to complete the look.
