13 Mar 2018
SHOP: High Octane Glamour
-
1. Milan look 250211
Beige Beaded Lace Shacket, £59.99, River Island
Throw on this beautiful Alberta Ferretti style beaded jacket over blouses or with casual denim for instant evening glamour.
-
2. Milan look 250211
Black Oversized Shirt Dress, £46, Topshop
For a spot of city people watching, this classic black shirt dress will work with pretty ballerinas or embellished sandals and plenty of gold jewellery.
-
3. Milan look 250211
Buttermilk Pleated Collar Blouse, £38, Topshop
We’re loving the dreamy shade of this pretty blouse. The pleated collar makes this an easy-to-wear feminine choice.
-
4. Milan look 250211
Rust Shawl Collar Blazer, £65, Topshop
For work-to-play chic, this Topshop blazer will keep you looking smart and stylish.
-
5. Milan look 250211
Gazelle Tan Nubuck Cut out Shoe Boots, £68, Topshop
For sky-high legs wear these tan leather peep-toe shoe boots with leather look trousers and team with a smart tan fitted blazer.
-
6. Milan look 250211
Contrast Piping Blouse, £95, Whistles
We love the granddad collar and black trim detail on this camel sheer blouse. Wear with trousers, skirts or even under sleeveless dresses.
-
7. Milan look 250211
Valentina Stud Shorts, £135, Whistles
Shorts don’t just have to be saved for summer picnics. This navy studded pair from Whistles were made for city living.
-
8. Milan look 250211
Marni Satib Platform Sandals, £172, The Outnet
These raspberry hued satin sandals are on our hotlist! Perfect with pleated summer dresses or a party perfect LBD.
-
9. Milan look 250211
Jil Sander Three-Strand Leather Belt, £61.50, The Outnet
Keep a slender silhouette with this Jil Sander black leather belt. Perfect over a long crisp-white shirt and black Capri pants.
-
10. Milan look 250211
Versace Floral-Print Silk Scarf, £160, Net-A-Porter
Add a splash of new-season brights with Versace’s multi-coloured floral-print silk scarf.
-
11. Milan look 250211
Gucci Python Peep-Toe Pumps, £635, Net-A-Porter
For a rich and fabulous look, these python peep-toe pumps will ensure every step is taken in style!
-
12. Milan look 250211
D&G Sequined Cropped Jacket, £585, Net-A-Porter
Put a sparkling spin to casual denim with this stunning black sequined cropped jacket.
-
13. Milan look 250211
D&G Ruffled Silk-Crepe Blouse, £225, Net-A-Porter
For a little romance and 70s inspired finish, this ruffled bib blouse from D&G is a new-season staple. Throw on a sequined jacket and tailored pants for after-hours cool.
-
14. Milan look 250211
Moschino Chain-Trimmed Boucle Skirt, £400, Net-A-Porter
Add a tough touch to daywear with Moschino’s silver-chain boucle skirt.
-
15. Milan look 250211
Etro Gold-Plated Drop Earrings, £245, Net-A-Porter
Twinkle through the twilight hours with these glamorous gold-plated Aztec-inspired drop earrings.
-
16. Milan look 250211
Etro Hammered Gold-Plated Cuff, £195, Net-A-Porter
Catch the light in this striking standalone accessory by Etro. Perfect with an elegant black maxi dress
-
17. Milan look 250211
Gucci Square-Frame Acetate Sunglasses, £180, Net-A-Porter
Milan girls can’t live without their sleek designer sunglasses. These Gucci classics are a must-have for any style-setter.
-
18. Milan look 250211
Raquel Quilted Leather jacket, £325, Reiss
The elegant quilting and notched lapels on this tan leather jacket will add a luxe edge to any outfit.
-
19. Milan look 250211
Dolce & Gabbana Silk Pussybow Blouse, £192.50, The Outnet
This brick-red satin bow blouse will add a touch of glamour tucked-in to tailored camel trousers.
-
20. Milan look 250211
Philosophy Di Alberta Ferretti Cotton-Mesh Rutched Top, £112, The Outnet
Known for their beautiful feminine pieces, this pretty antique-rose top from Alberta Ferretti will soften up city tailoring.
-
21. Milan look 250211
Alberta Ferretti Gonna Embroidered Silk- chiffon Skirt, £178.50, The Outnet
If you fancy a change from a classic black pencil skirt, this silk-chiffon floral patterned number will instantly update a classic monochrome look. Team with a cream blouse and colour block heels.
-
22. Milan look 250211
Alberta Ferretti Paillette-Embellished Silk and Mesh Dress, £237, The Outnet
This show stopping embellished dress from Alberta Ferretti needs no more than patent pumps and an envelope clutch to make it shine.
-
23. Milan look 250211
Marni Printed Crepe Dress, £229.25, The Outnet
Catch some attention in this printed crepe dress from Marni. We love the drop waist and A-line skirt.
-
24. Milan look 250211
Garland Casual Oversize Blouse, £110, Reiss
A perfect accompaniment to fitted camel trousers; this animal print blouse is fierce city glam.
-
25. Milan look 250211
Brown Chelsea Girl Patchwork Skirt, £65, River Island
This city perfect patchwork suede skirt looks more high end than high street. We love the colour paneling and button detail.
-
26. Milan look 250211
Navy Peep Toe Platform Shoes, £69.99, River Island
The gold trimming on these suede platforms makes them look uber expensive. Wear with black tights for an even greater impact.
-
27. Milan look 250211
Pink Flower Sandals, £79.99, River Island
Wear these corsage flower sandals with cropped cream trousers and a silk shirt for understated summer elegance.
-
28. Milan look 250211
Evre Buckle Clasp Across Body Bag, £139, Reiss
We love the sharp detail on this cream clasp bag from Reiss.
-
29. Milan look 250211
Peep Toe Shoe, £69.90, Mango
These tobacco toned peep toe shoes are this season’s on-trend hue. Team with an A-line skirt and tucked in blouse.
-
30. Milan look 250211
Perlita Ring, £14.90, Mango
Keep your finger a super statement with this black stone ring from Mango.
-
31. Milan look 250211
Pleated Dress, £69.99, Zara
With a statement necklace, this basic LBD will be transformed into a glamorous going-out dress.
-
32. Milan look 250211
Zip Blazer, £89.99, Zara
Team this tweed style jacket over skinny trousers for instant city-ready wear.
-
33. Milan look 250211
Ankle-cropped Trousers, £39.99, Zara
These are definitely the cream of the crop. Dress up with a sequin blazer and peep-toes or down with girlie gladiators.
-
34. Milan look 250211
Pussybow Blouse, £35, Oasis
This nude-pink pussy bow blouse will smarten up those skinny jeans.
-
35. Milan look 250211
Panel Skirt, £25.99, Zara
The slight flare on this simple paneled skirt give it a flirty and feminine edge.
-
36. Milan look 250211
Fashion City Bag with Flap, £79.99, Zara
Travel in colour and style with this little beauty.
-
37. Milan look 250211
Black Tote, £39.99, Zara
This sleek and structured tote from Zara is all-occasion perfect.
-
38. Milan look 250211
Bangle Watch, £30, Oasis
Forget a Rolex. This gold-toned watch from Oasis is a piece of elegant jewellery too.
-
39. Milan look 250211
Jules Chunky Platform Sandal, £135, French Connection
Let these chunky beauties peep out from under a pair of tailored trousers and let your legs do the talking!
-
40. Milan look 250211
Engraved Knot Stud Earrings, £7, Accessorize
These simple but eye-catching earrings will vamp up a simple LBD.
-
41. Milan look 250211
Jewelled Pyramid Stretch Bracelet, £22, Accesorize
This ultra-glam encrusted bracelet will ensure your wrist looks elegant and expensive!
-
42. Milan look 250211
D&G Ocelot Ballerina, £245, My Wardrobe
Keep your feet looking fabulous with these luxury pumps from D&G, we love that even the soles are printed!
-
43. Milan look 250211
Love Moschino Quilted Contrast Bow Jacket, £315, My Wardrobe
This cropped classic jacket is an Italian style staple. Wear it with a pencil skirt for work wear or pair with skinny cigarette pants for edgy weekend wear.
-
44. Milan look 250211
Asymmetric Leather T-Shirt Dress, £120, ASOS
Get city cool with this tan leather dress. The pleated collar adds a designer finish, just add a pair of towering heels!
-
45. Milan look 250211
Tailored Short Sleeve Tab Front Tulip Skirt, £35, ASOS
Milan girls are well known for their sleek and glamorous style. Get the look with this Royal Blue tailored tulip dress.
-
46. Milan look 250211
Coast Lana Sequin Skirt, £85, ASOS
Dazzle the night away with this sparkly sequin skirt from Coast.
-
47. Milan look 250211
Moschino Cheap and Chic Lame Pencil Skirt, £295, Net-A-Porter
Give skirt suiting a makeover with this ever-so-glamorous gold lame pencil skirt – perfect for evenings by the bar!
-
48. Milan look 250211
Moschino Cheap and Chic Boucle Cotton-Blend Cardigan, £385, Net-A-Porter
For a modern take on the ladylike look, this Moschino Cheap and Chic cream-trimmed boucle cardigan ticks all the boxes.
-
49. Milan look 250211
Onyx Stone Charm & Marie Pendant Necklace, £200, EC One
Wear this gold plated pendant with a simple shift for an eye-catching luxe look.
-
50. Milan look 250211
Stone Section Ring Stack, £18, French Connection
Milan is all about a little bling. This gold-tone ring stack will keep you sparkling day or night.
1 of 50
Milan look 250211
Beige Beaded Lace Shacket, £59.99, River Island
Throw on this beautiful Alberta Ferretti style beaded jacket over blouses or with casual denim for instant evening glamour.