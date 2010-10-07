13 Mar 2018
SHOP: Country Charm
-
1. Country Chic
Faux fur collar waistcoat, £75, Topshop
To achieve a look straight off the catwalks think luxe layers, and mix textures like tweed, fur and cable knits. This gilet is perfecting for finishing an oversized jumper and hiking boots.
-
2. Country Chic
Sesame boots, £100, Miss KG
Hiking boots have had a seriously chic make-over this season - pragmatic sturdy heels have gone sky-high with peep-toes to make them city girl friendly.
-
3. Country Chic
Medium across body bag, £175, Grosvenor Harris Tweed and Radley
The classic mini Radley gets a country make-over with the addition of classic Harris tweed - the perfect bag for those who want just a hint of outdoorsy inspiration to their outfit.
-
4. Country Chic
Leather lace-up boots, £820, Chloe
Embrace the equestrian trend in these riding-style Chloe boots.
-
5. Country Chic
Two tone blazer, £395, Karen Walker
This croppd two-tone blazer looks ultra luxurious with its gold button and crisp camel hue.
-
6. Country Chic
Poncho, £346, Polo Ralph Lauren
There's nothing cosier than a poncho. Finish this knitted number with over-the-knee boots and full-length gloves for daytime glamour.
-
7. Country Chic
Leather sheepskin mitten, £36, Asos
Every girl who wants to take on the great outdoors needs to keep her mitts toasty, even if it is just on the high street!
-
8. Country Chic
Faux fur rucksack, £30, Topshop
Shaggy fur accessories will give your outfit instant outdoorsy kudos, and this Topshop backpack has room for everything you could wish to carry on an outdoor adventure.
-
9. Country Chic
Leather detail cashmere sweater, £595, Pringle of Scotland
Leather inserts give a subtle nod to traditional riding gear, but black gives a cool tough girl edge to this simple Pringle knit.
-
10. Country Chic
Leather and sheepskin hood, £70, Asos
Go OTT with shearling accessories for a wild look.
-
11. Country Chic
Houndstooth wool-blend cape, £295, Pringle 1815
The cape is this season's chicest answer to outerwear, go for a classic check version for timeless country chic.
-
12. Country Chic
Shearling-trimmed wool jacket, £745, Vanessa Bruno
A large helping of tweed and fur is all you need to capture classic country vibes.
-
13. Country Chic
Over the knee boots, £100, Ravel
Pragmatic and super sleek, these patent riding boots are all the shoe you'll need to get you through unpredictable winter weather.
-
14. Country Chic
Checked cape, £200, Cooper & Stollbrand
Even if you're a city girl through-and-through this blanket cape will be your best friend this winter.
-
15. Country Chic
Suede and knitted gloves, £160, Nina Peter
These contrast-texture gloves will give a ladylike polish to check jackets and capes.
-
16. Country Chic
Sheepskin muff, £75, Whistles
Look like the lady of the manor and tuck your hands into this fabulously furry muff from Whistles. Team with a cape and knee-high lace-up riding boots for a vintage equestrian look.
-
17. Country Chic
Twin pack of knee high socks, £32, Falke
Finish this season's boots with rolled down knee-high socks for a luxe layered look.
-
18. Country Chic
Check shorts, £38, Topshop
The reign of everyday shorts continues for A/W. Pick up a pair in tweed or checks for a cosy look.
-
19. Country Chic
Check shirt, £24.99, Uniqlo
A plaid shirt is still a wardrobe essential this season. Choose a flannel version like this one from Uniqlo for a rustic feel.
-
20. Country Chic
Sage foxy waxed jacket, £375, Anya Hindmarch for Barbour
The wax jacket is an off-duty staple for the likes of Olivia Palermo and Alexa Chung, and now thanks to the expertise of Anya Hindmarch, there's an all-new ladylike range for fashion fans. With bell-sleeves and an oversized collar this one is a real statement piece.
-
21. Country Chic
Equestrian jacket, £179, Jigsaw
Finish smart denims and tees with this check elbow-patch jacket for a chic tomboy look.
-
22. Country Chic
Tweed pocket coat, £686, See by Chloe
Classic tweed and hard-wearing shoulder inserts give this See by Chloe cape a classic country look.
-
23. Country Chic
Pleated trousers, £29.99, Zara
Tapered tweed trousers are flattering and easy-to-wear.
-
24. Country Chic
Waldorf shearling boots, £450, Kurt Geiger
Shearling gives an instant new season make-over to these biker-style boots. Match them with a floaty skirt for a fun and flirty twist.
-
25. Country Chic
Cable knit leggings, £22, Topshop
Layer up in these cable knit leggings. Finish with matching earthy tones.
-
26. Country Chic
Long round neck cable knit jumper, £29.99, Zara
This season team boyish knits with leather bottoms for a preppy but daring texture fest.
-
27. Country Chic
Silk scarf, £218, Erdem
Erdem's A/W designs took the outdoorsy look super luxe with autumnal prints of wild butterflies. Give your outfit just a hint of woodland glam with a silk scarf in their signature print.
-
28. Country Chic
Portland brown boots, £695, Rupert Sanderson
Chelsea boots go super-long with these Rupert Sanderson knee-highs.
-
29. Country Chic
Belt, £18, Warehouse
A brown leather belt is a must-have for every winter chic girl. Cinch in your floral tea dresses or wear with your jeans and shorts and even over thick wooly cardigans.
-
30. Country Chic
Jacket, £155, Oasis
A brown aviator jacket will keep you warm and toasty when the cold hits. Team yours with denim shorts, a thick jumper and bulky boots.
-
31. Country Chic
Brogues, £60, Topshop
A pair of manly brogues will put you one step ahead with the country chic look. Team with a girly floral dress and wooly cardigan to complete the look to perfection.
-
32. Country Chic
Jumper, £42.90, Mango at ASOS
We love this sweater! A wool jumper with contrast leather elbow pads is just what we're after.
-
33. Country Chic
Hat, £25, Topshop
The fash pack adore their black trilby hats but go against the grain and opt for a plum shade like one from Topshop. We love the feather trim too, it's the pièce de résistance of any outfit!
-
34. Country Chic
Waistcoat, £48, Topshop
If this isn't country chic we don't know what is! With its faux fur trim this cardigan is bound to sell out as soon as it hits stores. On your marks ladies...
-
35. Country Chic
Blazer, £175, Unique at Topshop
Tweed isn't just for grannies, though they do have a penchant for the woolen fabric. This blazer from Unique at Topshop is beautiful thanks to its long lines and lovely pockets.
-
36. Country Chic
Boots, £39.99, New Look
These boots were definitely made for walking, and will toughen up your look a treat.
-
37. Country Chic
Parka, £39.99, New Look
Parka jackets are back in style the very same way that military and nautical jackets are. We can't live without ours and they're ideal for winter thanks to the mighty hood.
-
38. Country Chic
Shorts, £32, Topshop
Don't even think about packing your denim shorts away until next summer, you can still wear them! Obviously not with bare legs - team yours with thick wooly tights and riding boots.
-
39. Country chic
Try out the look...
1 of 39
Country Chic
Faux fur collar waistcoat, £75, Topshop
To achieve a look straight off the catwalks think luxe layers, and mix textures like tweed, fur and cable knits. This gilet is perfecting for finishing an oversized jumper and hiking boots.