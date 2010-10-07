Sage foxy waxed jacket, £375, Anya Hindmarch for Barbour

The wax jacket is an off-duty staple for the likes of Olivia Palermo and Alexa Chung, and now thanks to the expertise of Anya Hindmarch, there's an all-new ladylike range for fashion fans. With bell-sleeves and an oversized collar this one is a real statement piece.