13 Mar 2018
-
Silk tab shirt, £40, Topshop
Camel's chicest incarnations come in light luxurious fabrics and simple yet flattering cuts, so this silk Topshop shirt an ideal staple.
-
Camel heels, £98, Banana Republic (020 77583550 for stockists)
Shoeboots are the most stylish shoes to be seen in this season, with the likes of Olivia Palermo seen strutting around NYFW in them, and they're pragmatic too - what's not to love!
-
Paris trousers, £89, Reiss
These tapered beauties are perfect relaxed officewear.
-
Frill shoulder dress, £45, Oasis
For a sweet Sixties look team this simple shift with Mary Janes.
-
Hayden oatmeal skirt, £85, Reiss
Just hinting at the military trend with its buckle side-fastenings, this shapely skirt is the perfect number for roughening up with an aviator jacket.
-
Camel coat, £175, Banana Republic (020 77583550 for stockists)
This Banana Republic camel coat has a real luxe feel thanks to its structural lines and pocket detail.
-
Batwing sweater, £150, Jaeger
Work an off-duty camel look in this cosy camel and black knit.
-
Bleecker bag, £265, Reiss
Large enough for all your daytime essentials but still oh-so ladylike with its moc snakeskin finish, this Reiss handbag is all the arm-candy you'll need this season.
-
Frill shorts, £85, Dress Monster at Asos
The more out-there cut of these frill shorts is softened by the sophisticated shade of camel, so they have plenty of evening potential, and are a great alternative to skirts.
-
Camel jacket, £1, 270, Chloe
Chloe led the way with their head-to-toe camel looks on the catwalks, and this wool jacket is the ultimate statement piece.
-
Large toffee ring, £99, Guanabana at EC One
Camel is just as chic when it comes to accessories. What better way to polish your camel look than with this bold cocktail ring?
-
Amelia suede boots, £40, Asos
Chelsea boots are one of this season's hottest shoe silhouettes, and super-feminine in this caramel shade with just the slightest of heels.
-
Camel A-line skirt, £69, COS (020 7478 0400 for stockists)
Office chic this season is all about sleek and simply cut pieces in shades of camel.
-
Camel gloves, £189, Diane Von Furstenberg
Don't skimp on the details - these DVF gloves will add instant polish to your camel cape.
-
Bag, £34.99, H&M (0207 323 2211 for stockists)
If you don't want to throw yourself into the camel trend but want just of a hint of the uber fashionable shade about you, then this practical and modestly priced mini satchel is perfect.
-
Suede desert boot, £180, Karen Millen
Pared-down footwear is oh-so-ladylike, even in more sturdy styles - just try to avoid any downpours!
-
Camel ponte dress, £40, Next
This has to be the ultimate office dress, and it's a snip at just £40.
-
Stitch detail polo, £35, Oasis
Stylish classics like a polo neck knit will give you this season's coveted Charlie Girl look.
-
Duke bag, £179, Reiss
This sumptuous mini satchel is the ideal every day bag.
-
Rust diamante shirt, £65, Yuki at BunnyHug
Deeper shades of camel like this rust hue are great for darker skin tones. This loose fit top is a great smart casual number and an ideal partner for denim.
-
Caroline jersey pencil skirt, £95, Whistles
This super-streamlimed skirt by Whistles is ideal for creating an ultra high-end look by layering with similar shades and a boyish blazer.
-
Horn cuff, £69, Guanabana at EC One
For pared-down evening glamour add this horn cuff and neutral accessories to an LBD.
-
Double breasted coat, £598, Sportmax
This military trench by Sportmax is the ultimate investment, it'll last a lifetime and has a classic cut that will never go out of style.
-
Rodden dress, £811.84, Stella McCartney
Camel and black is this season's answer to making a statement without over doing it, and this Stella dress is perfect for showing off polished pins in heels.
-
Camel pleat longline shorts, £32, Topshop
For a slightly more maverick take on camel, team these longline shorts with a loose fit tee and boyish boots.
-
Cashmere belted cardigan, £129.99, Uniqlo
Luxe knits are a must for the new season, so invest in well-cut cashmere knits like this Uniqlo number.
-
70s kick flares, £45, Warehouse
Go for a luxe boho look with these super-flattering high-waisted flares.
-
Pleated wool mini skirt, £455, Stella McCartney
Add omph to a head-to-toe camel look with this vulumous Stella McCartney skirt.
-
Camel jamie jeans, £40, Topshop
Ditch denim shades in favour of these on-trend camel skinnies.
-
60s Swing dress, £35, Warehouse
For easy daytime chic opt for loose fit knits like this Warehouse smock.
-
Jersey pele en hombres, £39.99, Zara
Opt for the outdoorsy look that ruled the Chanel catwalks and choose a camel piece with a fur inserts too add a little frivolity to your look.
-
Fisherman's cardigan, £45, Topshop
This oversized cardi is the perfect dress-down take on the trend.
-
Combat trousers with side pockets, £29.99, Zara
Go for the preppy look and work chunky knits and loafers with these Zara combats.
-
Quincy clogs, £160, Michael Kors
A rich toffee hue gives these Michael Kors clogs a new season make-over.
-
Happy medium shoulder bag, £980, Lanvin
Give your camel look the ultimate luxe finish with this embellished Lanvin arm-candy.
-
Skin thumbhole top, £45, COS (020 7478 0400 for stockists)
Don't forget to invest in luxe camel basics like this dream-fit COS top. It'll create the perfect streamlined silhouette tucked into a pencil skirt
-
Patsy high wait trousers, £95, Whistles
Trousers are set to overtake the skirt this season, so invest in super-flattering well-cut styles like these Whistles numbers.
-
Silk chiffon hem shirt, £300, Stolen Girlfriends Club
A ladylike blouse is a must-have wardrobe staple for the new season, and thanks to the muted palette, the full-on frills make a sophisticated statement.
-
Tife trousers, £39.90, Mango
A smart pair of chinos is a great alternative to jeans this season for a casual but flatteringly tailored look. Just add a pussybow blouse and a tuxedo waistcoat.
-
Brown leather shorts, £59.99, River Island
Combining two of the hottest trends of the season, these cool leather shorts will make an ultra versatile addition to your wardrobe. Wear them a la Alexa by day with an oversized tee, and throw over a waterfall jacket and heels in the evening.
