13 Mar 2018
Shop By Length
-
1. Mini, Midi, Maxi
Mini
Milly Rosette silk-blend mini, £680, Net-a-Porter
This has to be the ultimate party dress. A real statement piece and oh-so pretty, it's really got us well and truly lust-struck.
-
2. Mini, Midi, Maxi
Mini
Charize embellished dress, £225, Reiss
A little lace will make you feel instantly party-ready. If you're feeling daring, go for bare legs, but to keep it pared-down leave hair loose and make-up simple.
-
3. Mini, Midi, Maxi
Mini
Tweed collarless coat, £79.99, Uniqlo
A collarless coat is perfect for evening as it'll leave your party blowdry to steal the limelight! This tweed number has a cute 60s feel to it, so it's perfect for popping over a short, shift dress.
-
4. Mini, Midi, Maxi
Mini
Marni hemmed wool coat, £756.69, My-Theresa
It's not often you see outerwear as stunning as the dress going underneath, but this camel coat by Marni is sure to get just as many compliments as your mini dress. The cute ruffled hem is the perfect finishing touch.
-
5. Mini, Midi, Maxi
Mini
Carin Webster Mikaela leopard coat, £385, Urban Outfitters
Sleek and seamless, not to mention on-trend with its leopard print, this Carin Webster coat will sit perfectly over a smart mini dress.
-
6. Mini midi maxi
Mini
Adam Ostrich feather bead embellished mini skirt, £430, Net-a-Porter
Olivia Palermo is a real fan of a feathered mini, and for good reason. The tactile finish is a real show-stopper. Finish with a tuxedo blazer for glam goth look.
-
7. Asos
Mini
Bobble bead tunic, £60, Asos
Long sleeves can still be party appropriate, especially when they're finished with sequin embellished bobbles like the ones on this A-line mini by Asos.
-
8. Mini, Midi, Maxi
Mini
RSC dress, £99.90, Mango
If ever there's a time to whip out some sparkle it's Christmas party season! No need to over-accessorise - let the bold fuschia hue take the limelight and finish with simple courts.
-
9. Mini, Midi, Maxi
Mini
See By Chloe printed twill skirt, £68.25, The Outnet
This bold printed mini will add an instant splash of colour to your party look. Team with a sheer or silk button-up blouse for a prim but playful outfit.
-
10. Mini, Midi, Maxi
Mini
Caponata skirt, £99.90, Mango
Embrace your inner Prima Ballerina in this high-waist feather skirt. Team with a simple silk tee and bold necklace.
-
11. Mini, Midi, Maxi
Mini
Leopard print big sleeve dress, £46, Miss Selfridge
Covering up can be just as sexy as revealing - choose a sheer-sleeved dress for a sultry yet sophisticated appeal.
-
12. Mini, Midi, Maxi
Mini
Premium gold lurex pleat skirt, £35, Topshop
Be a bright young thing in this subtly sparkly flapper-style mini. Finish with plenty of sparkling jewellery for true 20s glamour.
-
13. Mini, Midi, Maxi
Mini
Silk velvet skirt, £58, Jigsaw
There's something unbeatably Christmassy about a velvet skirt, and this Jigsaw number is ultra-girlie with its jewel detail.
-
14. Mini, Midi, Maxi
Mini
Black zip back leather skirt, £58, Topshop
If you're not one for fussy, floaty partywear, a leather mini will become your fail-safe this season. A little sexy but not too girlie and neutral enough to pair with almost any top.
-
15. Mini, Midi, Maxi
Mini
-
16. Mini, Midi, Maxi
Midi
Fine wool skirt, £115, Toast
Channel some Mad Men chic with this fab mid-calf flared skirt with pretty bow waistband. Team with a tight sweater top, statement heels and a frame handbag.
-
17. Mini, Midi, Maxi
Midi
A-line gold button denim skirt, £35, Topshop
Do off-duty dressing in this fab purple wash, calf-length denim skirt with gold buttons.
-
18. Mini, Midi, Maxi
Midi
Silver lurex midi skirt, £45, Topshop
Go glam with your midi length with this silver skirt from Topshop. Available in gold too, it's a shimmering party skirt which would look fab with bare legs and strappy metallic heels.
-
19. Mini, Midi, Maxi
Midi
Full Circle draped jersey skirt, £55, ASOS
Work the midi length into something a little more modern with this asymmetric, dipped hem skirt from Full Circle. Wear with stacked platform heels to show off your pins.
-
20. Mini, Midi, Maxi
Midi
Warehouse full circle skirt, £36, John Lewis
A real full-circle skirt staple, this treat from John Lewis will see you through the winter months in style. Wear yours with a sparkly top and dancing shoes and twirl the night away during party season.
-
21. Mini, Midi, Maxi
Midi
High waisted midi skirt, £24.99, New Look
You can't go wrong with a simple, full-circle midi length skirt in your wardrobe. A great style staple, this purse-friendly skirt from New Look is a great way to channel this season's ladylike look. Wear with kitten heels and a white blouse.
-
22. Mini, Midi, Maxi
Midi
Mango full midi skirt, £39.90, ASOS
The just-below-the-knee look is a big trend for winter - and a practical one too. Wear with thick opaques, killer heels and a statement belt.
-
23. Mini, Midi, Maxi
Midi
Black tiered midi skirt, £20, Miss Selfridge
The tiered look on this skirt from Miss Selfridge really gives that polished luxe look. Keep your lower half simple with this black skirt, then go all out with your top for party season. To really show-off your pins, wear with killer heels and bare legs.
-
24. Mini, Midi, Maxi
Midi
ASOS midi length knitted dress, £28, ASOS
In this season's key caramel colour, this pared-down midi dress is the perfect base for layering up and teaming with accessories.
-
25. Mini, Midi, Maxi
Midi
Tulip and Rose vita midi dress, £55, Oasis
Perfect for those winter tea parties and day gatherings, this pretty floral dress from Oasis has a super flattering sweetheart neckline. Wear with bare legs, patent shoes and a frame handbag.
-
26. Mini, Midi, Maxi
Midi
Limited edition cream fringe beaded midi, £300, Topshop
Go all out for party season with this wow-worthy limited edition dress from Topshop. Wonderfully 20s in style, when the fabric of the dress ends, the luxe fringing carries on to give you a fantastic flounce on the dance floor. Wear with pale hued accessories and an up-do to really let the dress do the talking.
-
27. Mini, Midi, Maxi
Midi
Marc Jacobs lantern sleeve dress, £668, My Theresa
Snuggle up in this mega cosy lantern sleeve dress by Marc Jacobs. Be daring with the colour and wear with dark purple opaques and black heels,
-
28. Mini, Midi, Maxi
Midi
Camel Alpaca shawl collar coat, £95, Wallis
Wrap up warm and stay on trend in the hottest hue of the season. This fab camel coat is the perfect outerwear to throw on over your midi length ensemble, and it's a real steal at under £100!
-
29. Mini, Midi, Maxi
Midi
Windsmoor ultimate tweed city coat, £199, John Lewis
Matching your coat length to go with your outfit is the ideal way to avoid the dreaded peeking-out skirt look. Keep your silhouette neat and simple by marrying up your midi hemlines with this gorgeous tweed coat from Windsmoor. It's a great style staple which will see you through many a winter to come.
-
30. Mini, Midi, Maxi
Midi
Priestley's vintage, £425, Coggles
With midi length, it's hard to escape the 50s comparisons, so work with it and go all out with this divine Grace pink dress from Priestley's Vintage. Gorgeously luxe in a silver and pink floral brocade silk fabric, the bow waist and full skirt give a real nod to Grace Kelly. Wear with a sparkly diamonte necklace and an elegant up-do.
-
31. Mini, Midi, Maxi
Maxi
Draw in Light Hand Painted Tube Skirt, £180, Liberty
Exclusive to Liberty and each one hand painted, Draw in Light’s tube skirts are a dream to wear. This season’s collection is inspired by the elements in nature; team with a chunky woolen knit to brave winter’s elements.
-
32. Mini, Midi, Maxi
Maxi
By Malene Birger Acier Sequin-embellished Maxi Skirt, £255, Net-a-Porter
This By Malene Birger maxi skirt is covered from waist to floor in delicate black sequins. Channel the grunge glamour goddess in you and team with a band t-shirt and dramatic jewellery.
-
33. Mini, Midi, Maxi
Maxi
Therapy Leopard Print Maxi Skirt, £22.40, House of Fraser
The ultimate way to wear leopard print, we love this Therapy maxi skirt. Team it with a fitted tank and ankle boots for a chic off-duty look.
-
34. Mini, Midi, Maxi
Maxi
LNA Long Column Skirt, £80, Browns
If you like the idea of the maxi skirt but don’t want to go all-out just yet, then LNA’s black column skirt is perfect for you. You’ll be calling out for a maxi in lace, velvet AND leopard print in no time.
-
35. Mini, Midi, Maxi
Maxi
Erdem The Alula Long Skirt, £665, Matches
No one does print like Erdem and what better way to celebrate it than with this gorgeous maxi skirt. Just wear with a white T-shirt for daytime chic and add some ultimate accessories to take you into the evening.
-
36. Mini, Midi, Maxi
Maxi
Black One Shoulder Slinky Maxi Dress, £55, Topshop
Go Grecian in winter with this gorgeous one shoulder maxi dress from Topshop. With a full skirt and ruched bodice, it’s incredibly flattering.
-
37. Mini, Midi, Maxi
Maxi
Black Long Sleeve Maxi Dress, £30, Wallis
With a wide neck and ruching at the waist, this black maxi dress is simple but oh so elegant. Team with boots for the day or sparkling stiletto sandals for night.
-
38. Mini, Midi, Maxi
Maxi
Jersey Stripe Maxi Dress, £7, New Look
Be bold and do stripes maxi style! New Look’s jersey stripe maxi dress looks fab teamed with long gold necklaces and chunky boots.
-
39. Mini, Midi, Maxi
Maxi
F+F Lace Maxi Skirt, £41.25, Fashion Union
We’re loving lace and long length so Fashion Union’s black lace maxi skirt is the ultimate combo. Add some velvet and a touch of sparkle for a more vampy party style.
-
40. Mini, Midi, Maxi
Maxi
Richie Jersey Maxi Dress, £95, Reiss
Reiss’ 1971 range always has the perfect balance of stylish and staple pieces. In the richest of blues but the simplest of shapes, this gorgeous jersey maxi will be your go-to dress for day or night.
-
41. Mini, Midi, Maxi
Maxi
Halston Heritage Metallic Ruched Jersey Gown, £515, Net-a-Porter
The metallic bronze hue and fluid floor-length cut of Halston Heritage’s jersey maxi gown is super glamorous. Just add a clutch and some heels and you’re good to go.
-
42. Mini, Midi, Maxi
Maxi
Tibi Long Sequin Dress, £488, Matches
Tibi is one of Olivia Palermo’s favourite labels and with statement dresses like this draped sequin one in the collection, we can see why. Style hair in a chignon up-do and keep accessories minimal to really shimmer at your soiree.
-
43. Mini, Midi, Maxi
Maxi
Erno Wool Long Military Coat, £195, French Connection
You’ll be able to brave any weather in this military maxi coat. Mix things up by going ultra-glam with a sequin maxi dress underneath.
-
44. Mini, Midi, Maxi
Maxi
All Hours Long Coat, £190, French Connection
It’s all-over cover in French Connection’s All Hours Long Coat. Whatever length your skirt is, this wool-cashmere blend coat will keep you warm and cosy.
-
45. Mini, Midi, Maxi
Maxi
Stripe Maxi Skirt, £10.50, Fashion Union
Stripy separates are a wardrobe staple, and that goes for maxi skirts too. Keep your top half minimal and team with a pair of shoe boot wedges to really work the trend.
1 of 45
Mini, Midi, Maxi
Mini
Milly Rosette silk-blend mini, £680, Net-a-Porter
This has to be the ultimate party dress. A real statement piece and oh-so pretty, it's really got us well and truly lust-struck.