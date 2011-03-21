13 Mar 2018
SHOP: Bags
-
1. shop handbags 21032011
Beige Print Satchel, £36.99, River Island
Snakeskin is the print for the season, so bring every outfit right up to date by sporting this python print satchel.
-
2. shop handbags 21032011
Blue Bow Bowler Bag, £32, Dorothy Perkins
This bowed bowling bag is lovely and ladylike, and in a light shade it’s perfect for spring.
-
3. shop handbags 21032011
Embellished Box Clutch Bag, £50, Topshop
Ultra modern, this pewter embellished clutch is the perfect way to glam up an outfit.
-
4. shop handbags 21032011
Colour Block Leather Bowling Bag, £65, Warehouse
Bold and colour blocked, Warehouse’s bowling bag is the perfect accessories for a jeans and T-shirt day.
-
5. shop handbags 21032011
Chanel Vintage Quilted Handbag, £1950, Farfetch.com
The icon of iconic bags, the Chanel 2.55 is a must for bag lovers.
-
6. shop handbags 21032011
Plaited Shopper, £79.99, Zara
With plenty of space and made from the sturdiest of leathers, this bag is the ultimate shopping partner.
-
7. shop handbags 21032011
Mango Straw Shopper, £35, ASOS
We love the trompe l’oeil woven raffia effect of Mango’s stylish shopper. Team with a chic blazer for a Left Bank look.
-
8. shop handbags 21032011
Bayswater, £766, Mulberry
No handbag collection would be complete without it, and whether it’s black patent or electric blue ostrich, the Mulberry Bayswater is instantly recognisable.
-
9. shop handbags 21032011
The Cambridge Satchel Company 13 inch Batchel, £88, Urban Outfitters
Satchels have been a real micro trend of late. Get the real deal schoolgirl style from The Cambridge Satchel Company. Pigtails are to be avoided though!
-
10. shop handbags 21032011
Beige Print Floral Canvas Bag, £39.99, River Island
Prim and proper, this floral and mock-croc carry-all is the perfect way to complete a ladylike look.
-
11. shop handbags 21032011
Chloe Aurore, £960, Net-a-Porter
Compact and cleverly crafted, Alexa Chung’s already a fan of Chloe’s gorgeous Aurore bag.
-
12. shop handbags 21032011
Chere Mini Drawstring Bag, £159, Reiss
Bucket bags are a great way to add an instant hit of young London style. In a blush-like hue, this Reiss bag is the ultimate Spring accessory.
-
13. shop handbags 21032011
Fashion City Bag with Flap, £79.99, Zara
Go for a First Lady look with Zara’s lovely ladylike tote.
-
14. shop handbags 21032011
Pieces Petrina Flat Clutch Purse, £15, ASOS
It’s chic, sophisticated and forces you to be minimalist, try an evening out with just the bare essentials kept safe in this woven clutch.
-
15. shop handbags 21032011
First Bag, £845, Balenciaga
The Balenciaga First, also known as the Lariat, has been sported on the elbows of every stylish celeb. Get yours in a citrus hue for a hit of this season’s brights.
-
16. shop handbags 21032011
Floral Cross Body Bag, £15, Dorothy Perkins
Add a floral note to an all-black outfit with this blossoming bouquet print satchel.
-
17. shop handbags 21032011
Fendi Baguette Embroidered Shoulder Bag, £745, Browns
A Sex and the City staple, the Fendi Baguette is a true classic and we love the embroidered floral version available at Browns.
-
18. shop handbags 21032011
Large Soft Shopper, £69.99, Zara
Try out the colour-blocking trend in your bag with this super soft tan,electric blue and chocolate brown paneled leather shopper.
-
19. shop handbags 21032011
Suedette Tassel Front Box Bag, £25, Topshop
We love a play on proportions and the oversized tassel on this tidy Topshop tote is just that.
-
20. shop handbags 21032011
Brittania Skull Box Clutch, £750, Alexander McQueen
A red carpet regular, clasping the Alexander McQueen Britannia Skull Box Clutch in your palm will add instant fashion kudos to your evening outfit.
-
21. shop handbags 21032011
Round Handbag, £79.99, Zara
Oh-so retro, team this gorgeous bag with some denim flares for some on trend 70s style.
-
22. shop handbags 21032011
Moschino Cheap & Chic Red Cocktail Ring Clutch, £256, My Wardrobe
The ultimate two-in-one, Moschino Cheap & Chic have designed the perfectaccessory for cocktails by combining a statement clutch and glitzy ring.
-
23. shop handbags 21032011
Ruby Buckled Satchel, £44.99, New Look
We love the heavy on the hardware look of New Looks buckled satchel. It’s the ideal day-to-day bag.
-
24. shop handbags 21032011
Speedy 35, £455, Louis Vuitton
Simple but perfect, the classic Speedy bag is a fashionista’s essential accessory for getting around town in style.
-
25. shop handbags 21032011
Whipstitch Rucksack, £32, Topshop
Channel the biker girl within you and throw this tassle-tastic rucksack over your shoulder.
-
26. shop handbags 21032011
Black Croc Twist Lock Bag, £22, Dorothy Perkins
We love the twist lock and two textures in this handy box bag by Dorothy Perkins.
-
27. shop handbags 21032011
New Jackie, £1510, Gucci
Oh-so desirable, Frida Giannini’s reworking of the Jackie O favourite fuses the original’s classic details with some more modern touches perfectly.
-
28. shop handbags 21032011
White Stripe Duffle Bag, £39.99, River Island
Go for Riviera chic with River Island’s irregular stripe tassled duffle bag.
-
29. shop handbags 21032011
Etriviere Shopping Bag, £980, Hermes
Bag yourself some fashion history with a Hermes hold-all. By carrying this buckled belt shopper in the brand’s trademark tangerine you’ll be the envy of everyone.
-
30. shop handbags 21032011
Two-tone Messenger Bag, £49.99, Zara
Marvellously monochrome, this mini messenger will hold all of your essentials but will help you avoid carrying any extras you don’t need.
-
31. shop handbags 21032011
Shoulder Bag, £480, Prada
Prada’s leather is lovely but their trademark Vela fabric is oh-so chic. Travel in style with the multi-pocket shoulder bag.
-
32. shop handbags 21032011
Oasis Gold Holdall, £45, Oasis
Whether you’re off on a weekend away, a mega shopping trip or heading to the gym, carry your belongings in style with this gold holdall from Oasis.
-
33. shop handbags 21032011
ASOS Premium Leather Covered Frame Bag, £52 (was £65), ASOS
No need to rummage your granny’s attic for that 50s glam bag, ASOS have a lovely leather version at a great price.
-
34. shop handbags 21032011
Marc Jacobs Boho Woven Fringed Leather Bag, £755 (was £1,510), The Outnet
Go all out 70s with this fabulous fringed Marc Jacobs bag. Team this bargain of a bag with high-waisted flares to set a style standard.
-
35. shop handbags 21032011
Bamford Ledbury Perforated Leather Tote, £208.25 (was £595), The Outnet
Sportier looks were all over the SS11 catwalks so get a stylishly sporty steal with this perforated Bamford bag on The Outnet.
-
36. shop handbags 21032011
Ruben Resin Frame Clutch Bag, £95, Reiss
Go for a slick evening look by adding this statement snap-shut clutch with a tuxedo-style trouser suit.
-
37. shop handbags 21032011
Panelled Cross-Body Bag, £38, Urban Outfitters
Add a little dose of Aztec appeal to your outfit with Urban Outfitter’s mini cross-body bag.
-
38. shop handbags 21032011
Anya Hindmarch Market Large Canvas Tote, £85, Net-a-Porter
Whether you really are heading out to the market or just to the office, Anya Hindmarch’s canvas tote is the cutest carry-all.
-
39. shop handbags 21032011
Marc by Marc Jacobs Yo Yo Dot PVC Tote and Umbrella, £200, Net-a-Porter
Surely the kitchest way to carry your umbrella, prepare for those April showers with Marc by Marc Jacobs’ brolly bag.
-
40. shop handbags 21032011
Snake Effect Clutch, £20, Warehouse
If you’re a fan of the python print trend but don’t want to overdo it then just carry this sleek snakeskin clutch while wearing your favourite LBD.
1 of 40
shop handbags 21032011
Beige Print Satchel, £36.99, River Island
Snakeskin is the print for the season, so bring every outfit right up to date by sporting this python print satchel.