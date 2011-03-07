13 Mar 2018
SHOP: 50 under £50
1. 50 under 50 070311
Red One Shoulder Pleat Dress, £25, Dorothy Perkins
This fire orange one-shouldered pleated dress is garden party perfect just add a chunky gold bangle and nude peep-toes.
2. 50 under 50 070311
Stone Contrast Flare Skirt, £32, Dorothy Perkins
Get flirty in this bright stone and orange flared skirt. For a girlie work-wear look, team with a Peter Pan collar blouse and courts.
3. 50 under 50 070311
Camel High Waisted Trousers, £42, Miss Selfridge
These Chloe-esque trousers are a sure fire way to hit the 70s and trend for neutral, sleek hues. Team with a pair of stacked platforms for ultra-long pins.
4. 50 under 50 070311
Plaited Mini-Wedge, £49.99, Zara
Keep you feet interesting and comfortable in these Royal blue suede mini-wedge sandals from Zara.
5. 50 under 50 070311
Brick Ruffle Frill Button Long Sleeve Blouse, £38, Topshop
Add some high-octane glamour to your wardrobe with this deep raspberry toned ruffle blouse.
6. 50 under 50 070311
Stone Stripe Dress with Belt, £40, Dorothy Perkins
Get colour-blocking in this structured stripe dress from Dorothy Perkins.
7. 50 under 50 070311
Pink Structured Bow Contrast Strap Bag, £30, Topshop
We love the pastel pink hues and bow emblem on this cute bag, plus it’s just the right size for all our girlie essentials.
8. 50 under 50 070311
Gold Look Chunky Rock Necklace, £19.99, River Island
Turn heads with this designer looking chunky rock pendant. Wear it with a simple shift or loosely fitting blouse for an ultra-statement piece.
9. 50 under 50 070311
Pretty Frilly Blouse, £35, Miss Selfridge
For work or play, a classic feminine blouse is a wardrobe staple. This cream Victorian style frilly number will add a touch of girlie glamour to a simple black pencil skirt, camel flares or skinny jeans.
10. 50 under 50 070311
Lilac High Waisted Trousers, £38, Miss Selfridge
Opt for a splash of colour in new-season separates- these lilac high-waist slouchy trousers will make a subtle colour statement without going too overboard.
11. 50 under 50 070311
Coral Pleated Belt Dress, £45, Miss Selfridge
Tangerine and coral are the new-season’s hottest hues . You’ll be belle of the ball in this pretty pleated coral number.
12. 50 under 50 070311
Neon Stacker Ring, £8.50, Topshop
Let your finger dazzle in this hot ring from Topshop.
13. 50 under 50 070311
Orange Strap Sandal, £44.99, River Island
Wear these tango toned cork sandals with coral painted toes.
14. 50 under 50 070311
Bold Stripe Sweater, £34.90, Mango
For weekend wear, this gorgeous long-sleeved striped sweater will keep you looking stylish. Wear with navy blue tailored shorts and classic boat shoes.
15. 50 under 50 070311
Stone Embellished Bracelet, £39.90, Mango
This sparkly summery bangle will keep you glistening all day – stunning!
16. 50 under 50 070311
Nude Drop Back Skirt, £35, Miss Selfridge
With ballet fever sweeping the fashion world, this fabulously girlie barely- there pink skirt will hit all the right notes for ballerina chic.
17. 50 under 50 070311
Rise Flower Print Dress, £45, Dorothy Perkins
This flower print flared dress is ideal for special –occasion spring-wear. Wear with a pastel pink cashmere cardigan and elegant kitten heels a la Grace Kelly.
18. 50 under 50 070311
Sahara Gretal Bag, £22, Monsoon
For times when only a delicate clutch will do, this pretty beaded gold purse from Monsoon is a must.
19. 50 under 50 070311
Cape Maxi Dress, £35, Warehouse
This evening elegant flattering cape maxi will take you effortless from day to night. Just throw on a sequin jacket and plenty of gold jewellery.
20. 50 under 50 070311
Raffia Wedge with Buckle, £49.99, Zara
These ultra versatile tan wedges are on our new-season hot list.
21. 50 under 50 070311
Blue Embellished Jacket, £45, Miss Selfridge
There’s no easier way to jazz up a sedate outfit than throwing on a trophy jacket. We love this sea- blue embellished chiffon jacket from Miss Selfridge.
22. 50 under 50 070311
Archie belted Wide Leg Trouser, £45, Topshop
These apricot belted wide legs are new-season essentials. Team with a ruffled rose blouse and pointed tobacco courts.
23. 50 under 50 070311
Brandy Stackable Rings, £49, Reiss
Gold-toned jewellery is the perfect accessory to compliment orange hues. Let your finger do all the talking with these stone and pendant stackable rings from Reiss.
24. 50 under 50 070311
Black Studded Top Handle Bag, £39.99, River Island
For some arm candy, this Chloe-inspired handle bag will keep your look luxe and edgy.
25. 50 under 50 070311
Black Belted Flare Dress, £45, Dorothy Perkins
For an elegant day or evening outfit this sleek LBD is anything but sedate.The neon pink belt adds a playful splash of colour.
26. 50 under 50 070311
Tan embellished Folk Satchel, £28, Miss Selfridge
This eye-catching tan embellished satchel will definitely attract some admirers.
27. 50 under 50 070311
Brown Plastic Bracelet Watch, £24.99, River Island
Get the classic Michael Kors look for less with this brown plastic bracelet watch from River Island.
28. 50 under 50 070311
Rose Matelot Shorts, £35, Topshop
For a feminine chic these blush shorts can be dressed up with peep-toe courts and a sequin jacket or down with a casual grey jersey and pretty pumps.
29. 50 under 50 070311
Maverick Tan Wood Wedge, £45, Miss Selfridge
These tan wooden wedges ooze 70s glamour. Show them off under denim flares and team with a tan leather saddle bag.
30. 50 under 50 070311
Fusion Ellis Sequin T-Shirt, £35, Monsoon
Sparkles don’t have to be saved for after-hours. This striped sequin jersey will work perfectly with skinny jeans or leather style cigarette pants.
31. 50 under 50 070311
Orange Hard Edge Satchel, £25, Dorothy Perkins
Embrace the preppy and coral hued trends with this old-school style hard edge satchel. Team with some bright peg-legs and classic brogues.
32. 50 under 50 070311
Pleated Skirt Colour Block Dress, £35, ASOS
Show your inner prima ballerina in this pretty pleated colour block dress.
33. 50 under 50 070311
Stripey High Wedge, £24.99, New Look
These canvas stripe bow wedges will keep you looking nautical hot and look great with tailored shorts and a pussy-bow blouse.
34. 50 under 50 070311
Tan 70s Floral Scarf, £14, Miss Selfridge
For a little daytime lift, copy yummy mummy Elle Macpherson and throw on a pretty floral scarf.
35. 50 under 50 070311
Stripe Slash Neck Jumper, £30, ASOS
Freshen up your daytime look with this tobacco bold striped jumper from ASOS.
36. 50 under 50 070311
Pleated Dress, £35.99, Zara
Make a bold statement in this printed dress from Zara. To keep a flattering silhouette wear with a waist – clinching belt.
37. 50 under 50 070311
Pout Patent & Suede Slingback Round Toe Court Shoes, £50, ASOS
These patent round toe courts would look fabulous under some high-waist camel flares.
38. 50 under 50 070311
Red Briefcase Bag, £32.99, River Island
For the stylish officer worker on the go, this raspberry red briefcase will certainly brighten up the commute.
39. 50 under 50 070311
Blue T-Bar Platform Sandals, £40, Dorothy Perkins
For an easy and subtle way to tackle the trend for brights, these super sweet blue T-bar sandals tick all the boxes and will go with anything from new-season cropped trousers to spring minis.
40. 50 under 50 070311
Ladies Stud and Tassle Bag, £12, Peacocks
This stud and tassel fringed bag is an easy way to take on the 70s craze.
41. 50 under 50 070311
AX Paris Poppy Tea Dress, £25, New Look
Tea dresses are great for dressing up or down. This poppy printed flutter sleeve number from New Look is evening-wear ready with a statement necklace and high heeled wedges.
42. 50 under 50 070311
Vera Moda Vintage Floral Prints 50s Shirt Dress, £42, ASOS
There’s no better way to step into spring than turning to trusted florals. This 50s inspired shirt-dress, with its fitted waist and full-skirt, is a flirty and feminine daytime look.
43. 50 under 50 070311
Slingback Patent Leather, £29.99, Zara
If you can’t quite justify spending on a pair of Louboutins, these slingback nudes from Zara are our favourite affordable alternatives.
44. 50 under 50 070311
Pink Zig Zag Shift Dress, £42, Miss Selfridge
Get the Missoni look for less with this colourful 70s inspired shift from Miss Selfridge.
45. 50 under 50 070311
Green 70s Chiffon Waisted Dress, £44.99, River Island
Team this stunning green chiffon dress with tan leather heels and tote for a smart take on the 70s trend.
46. 50 under 50 070311
Tan Orchid Pearl Cluster Demi Wedge, £40, Monsoon
It’s not too early to be thinking about summer sandals. We love these pearl clustered wedges from Monsoon.
47. 50 under 50 070311
Bar Detail Contrast Trim Satchel, £35, ASOS
Embrace the trend for preppy satchels with this tan satchel, just add some dark denim and tan leather brogues.
48. 50 under 50 070311
Linen Tailored Pleat Waist Workwear Dress, £40, ASOS
This iced latte coloured dress is spring day perfect. Simply add a super sparkly necklace for added glam.
49. 50 under 50 070311
Flora Taupe Suede Flower Gem Sandals, £48, Topshop
Let your feet sparkle in these oh-so-cute flower gem detailed sandals.
50. 50 under 50 070311
Accordion Pleat Skirt, £39.99, Zara
For a little grown-up glamour, this simple camel maxi pleated skirt is ideal. Team with a simple cream jersey and round-toe courts.
