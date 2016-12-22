Want the fast-track to a razor sharp, ridiculously hot, fresh new 2017 look? Think shoes first. From the cute micro-heel to super-cool sock-boots to fancy florals. Footwear is on fire as we head into spring.

So even if the rest of your look is relatively low key, the easiest way to test the most fashion forward trends is with a pair of new shoes. Here's our guide to the looks we know you'll love to wear.

The Micro Heel..

These were absolutely EVERYWHERE. So a definitely one to buy into. Think sci-fi Grandma a la Stella McCartney for the most out-there version of this shoe. But what we're loving the most is that this heel means we're kissing bye bye to the killer heel. Way chicer than the stiletto mainly because you can actually walk in them.

Stella McCartney, Dries Van Noten, Prada

The Fancy Flip Flop

Last season we went for masculine vibe when it came to sliders: chunky, comfy and very minimal. And we very much doubt that that Adidas sports style is going anywhere either. But the latest update is the fancy flip flip. Whether it's a slide or a thong situation, it’s all about making a statement. We saw florals AND sequins at Dolce and frayed edges at Stella Jean. If pretty beading isn’t your thing then look to Alexander Wang for more minimal approach with studding and a great PVC ankle strap. We're totally obsessed.

Dolce & Gabbana, Alexander Wang, Stella Jean

The Sock-Boot

Boots in summer? Yes, that is what we're saying. These are definitely for the fashion forward and not the faint-hearted. If you dare to do the full all-in-one then look to Balenciaga for their tonal inspiration. Despite looking like a thigh high boot these are more like heels inside a pair of tights. For a more wearable look we loved Loewe's version. These will look super flattering with dresses and mid-length skirts come summer - especially when it rains!

Givenchy, Loewe, Balenciaga

The Fancy Floral Platform

When it comes to platforms for next season, boy, they are HUGE. And by that, we mean literally. Prepare to tower over your friends. In keeping with the 70’s obsession that's still strong, some even have wooden block heels. But the biggest update this season were the floral tapestry prints. Pretty, ditsy florals - either printed or embossed into the shoes - gave this shoe trend a slightly western vibe.

Gucci, Marc Jacobs, Erdem

Now you've got the inside scoop, keep an eye for these to drop into shops.