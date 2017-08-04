Shirt Dresses For Every Day Of The Week

Shirt dresses are one of the timeless pieces you'll never regret. Whether you're looking for an investment or a summer wardrobe fix, we've found the best in stores now...

Shirt dresses really are timeless. Worn by everyone from Grace Kelly to Leandra Medine (a.k.a The Man Repeller), it’s one of those pieces you’ll be able to pull out year on year and every day of the week.

Though they work all year round, summer shirt dresses are a fav – when you don’t have to worry about cold, pale legs peeking out from under the hem and your footwear choices are more flexi.

RELATED: Best red boots to wear for autumn winter 2017

This season, shirt dresses are having a renaissance. Seen on countless celebs, including Jessica Alba and Alexa Chung, and even on the red carpet, it proves just how versatile the classic style is - and it's had a cool update. We're not talking mumsy fitted shapes and nipped-in waists, we're all about boxy fits, fun detailings and those XXXL sleeves from Jacquemus.

COS is our go-to for summer styles which mix up the perennial wardrobe staple with different prints and bows, while the asymmetric hems and frills from Vetements and Rosie Assoulin are real Insta-bait too.

If that's looking a little out of your budget, Whistles and Topshop have clean, minimalist designs which work as well with slides as they do jeans and chunky biker boots. We're loving the longer styles on the high street, like H&M's denim shirt, for wearing over an ankle-cropped pant.

RELATED: Pool sliders so chic you could wear them to the office

Right now, we're not going to lie, we just want to be wearing ours over a bikini on the beach. Que holiday booking!

The wardrobe staple you'll never regret; here are the best shirt dresses in stores now…