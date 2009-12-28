13 Mar 2018
SALES: Wardrobe Classics
1. sales picks willimasn dress
The Day to Evening Dress
Matthew Williamson printed dress, was £940, now £376, Theoutnet.com
Matthew Williamson's flutter-sleeved print dress is a standout frock that's covered-up enough to wear for day but will easily take you to a post-work party.
2. Sale Black Heels
The Classic Black Heel
High-Cut Court Heels, Was £150 now £75, Karen Millen
Every girl needs a pair of heels that goes with everything and these courts from Karen Millen are it. Designed in a unique cut, they're both fashion forward and timeless all at the same time.
Available at Karen Millen | £75
3. sale necklace
The Statement Necklace
Mawi Heirloom pendant, was £370, now £185, Net-a-porter.com
We're a little bit in love with Mawi's Heirloom collection... This velvet and crystal pendant necklace will add cool-girl chic to any ensemble.
4. Sales apc trench
The Trench Coat
Trench coat, was £325, now £227.50, net-a-porter.com
Parisian brand A.P.C is a fashionista favourite and their perfectly styled trench will never go out of date.
5. Sale The Clutch
The Quintessential Clutch
Mini Satin Brompton Clutch, Was £65 now £40, Karen Millen
Don't overcomplicate things. This black satin clutch from Karen Millen will go with pretty much everything and an investment for party wear outfits to come.
Available at Karen Millen | £40
6. sale biker jacket
The Leather Jacket
Black leather jacket, was £120, now £60, Missselfridge.com
If you haven't got a leather jacket this wallet-friendly sale find from Miss Selfridge is the way to get in on the trend.
7. sale scarf
The Cashmere Scarf
Autograph cashmere blend scarf, was £39.50, now £15, Marks & Spencers
You'll be longing for cold weather so you can cosy up in this cashmere blend scarf from M&S... There's a selection of gorgeous jewel colours to appeal to every taste.
8. sale bag
The Designer Handbag
Anya Hindmarch Bowery bag, was £750, now £525, Mywardrobe.com
Anya Hindmarch has a habit of coming up with must-have handbags... And her black leather Bowery bag with bronze stud detail is no exception.
9. sale red shoe
The Killer Heels
Alexander McQueen peep-toe shoes, were £425, now £260, Brownsfashion.com
Killer heels will never go out of fashion. This lipstick-red pair of peep-toes transcend the seasons. Watch them work just as well with opaque tights and a pencil skirt for winter as they will with a smart frock for a summer wedding.
10. sale blazer
The Blazer
Smythe Left Bank Jacket, was £405, now £242.50, Net-a-porter.com
The blazer is a wardrobe staple you'll turn to again and again. We love Smythe's Left Bank jacket - perfect Parisian styling.
11. sale dress
The Cocktail Dress
One-shoulder bow dress, was £55, now £35, Lipsy
The one-shouldered cocktail dress is a red carpet trend that just isn't going away. Make like the A-list and bare one shoulder for instant evening glamour.
12. sale jeans
The Skinny Jeans
7 For All Mankind, Roxanne cropped jeans, was £155, now £108.50, Net-a-porter.com
Skinny jeans are perfect daywear worn with ballet slippers (or cosy Uggs if you're that way inclined), but team them with sky-scraper heels and a shimmery top and you've instantly got a sexy evening look.
