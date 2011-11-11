Update your workwear wardrobe without breaking the bank with our pick of the best smart and stylish pieces all on sale now!
SALES SHOPPING: Workwear
More Fashion
-
1. Karen Millen jacket - Workwear sales
Texture Tailoring Jacket, was £190 now £130, Karen Millen
The double pockets on this tweed blazer give it a subtle modern spin.
-
2. L.K.Bennett shoes - Workwear sales
Plum Bow Shoe, was £295 now £195, L.K.Bennett
Give your workwear a feminine spin with these pretty plum bow courts.
-
3. Hobbs blouse - Workwear sales
L.E Empire Spotty Blouse, was £169 now £49, Hobbs
Spots are set to last right through the new season so make sure you bag this stunning bargain.
-
4. River Island blouse - Workwear sales
Brown Boat Neck Blouse, was £28 now £15, River Island
No need to go for a sombre palette this winter, especially if you have this silky jewel-coloured blouse in your wardrobe.
-
5. L.K.Bennett jacket - Workwear sales
Camel Bow Jacket, was £125 now £110, L.K.Bennett
Keep it fresh and feminine in this stunning bow belt suit jacket.
-
6. Dorothy Perkins dress - Workwear sales
Black and Ivory Circle Dress, was £30 now £20, Dorothy Perkins
Bring some 50s flair to the office with this cute monochrome dress. It's a winning desk-to-bar piece!
-
7. Topshop loafers - Workwear sales
Patchwork Patent Chain Platform Loafers, was £95 now £45, Topshop
Shoes boasting mannish detailing are hot on the fashion radar this season and this patent pair are spot on.
-
8. Jaeger blouse - Workwear sales
Pansy Print Long Sleeve Blouse, was £230 now £115, Jaeger
For easy office sophistication, this luxe pansy printed blouse will work with almost all your classic tailored staples.
-
9. L.K.Bennett bag - Workwear sales
Bolney Bag, was £325 now £260, L.K.Bennett
We're sure it doesn't get much smarter than this chic city tote.
-
10. Zara jumper - Workwear sales
Green Jersey with Elbow Patches, now £15.99, Zara
Be inspired by Gucci's emerald autumn hues for your workwear. We heart this dazzling green jersey jumper.
-
11. Marc Jacobs jacket - Workwear sales
Marc Jacobs Heavily Embellished Wool-Blend Jacket, was £2,470 now £740, Browns
Make an impact at work in this divine embellished jacket - the perfect accompaniment to some tailored trousers.
-
12. Miss Selfridge skirt - Workwear sales
Red Pleated Skirt, was £42 now £20, Miss Selfridge
As the boozy hues of autumn continue to sweep the stores, make sure you don't miss this pretty pleated skirt.
-
13. ASOS blazer - Workwear sales
Boyfriend Blazer, was £55 now £33, ASOS
We love the longline style of this boyfriend blazer.
-
14. L.K.Bennett cardigan - Workwear sales
Embellished Cardigan, was £145 now £95, L.K.Bennett
With its jewelled collar, this lovely merino and cashmere cardi will add a glamorous finish to simple separates.
-
15. Warehouse dress - Workwear sales
Orange Block Trim Dress, was £48 now £38, Warehouse
As the weather gets cooler, turn to a smart but cute jumper dress like this bright contrasting trim number from Warehouse.
-
16. Jaeger trousers - Workwear sales
Cotton Tuxedo Trousers, was £130 now £65, Jaeger
For sharp take on tailoring this season, designers borrowed from boys. Get in on the style in these tuxedo trews.
-
17. Uniqlo coat - Workwear sales
Short Trench Coat, was £59.90 now £49.90, Uniqlo
In a classic style that will never go out of fashion, this short trench is a wise workwear buy.
-
18. Whistles trousers - Workwear sales
Spot Print Wide Leg Trouser, was £75 now £60, Whistles
These spotty palazzos make smart dressing fun. Wear them with a tucked-in blouse for a professional finish.
-
19. ASOS shoes - Workwear sales
Sandy Mary Jane with Bows, was £80 now £48, ASOS
Wear these stacked brick-red beauties under your tailored wide-legs for extra height and polish.
-
20. Jaeger dress - Workwear sales
Pure Silk Floral Print Dress, was £299 now £149, Jaeger
If you fancy a little print, why not try florals with this gorgeous short sleeved dress?
-
21. Hobbs dress - Workwear sales
Harbin Black Shirt Dress, was £149 now £69, Hobbs
For chic office style, this black shirt dress is a timeless classic.
-
22. H&M trousers - Workwear sales
Bow Belt Trousers, was £24.99 now £12.49, H&M
The ribbon tie belt gives these trousers an ultra-feminine slant.
-
23. Hobbs dress - Workwear sales
Red Shift Britannia Dress, Was £129 now £99, Hobbs
With red leading the colour brigade this season, this shift will be bang on trend with some opaques.
-
24. Banana Republic trousers - Workwear sales
BR Monogram Roll-Up Boyfriend Pant, was £85 now £24.99, Banana Republic
Every girl needs a pair of flattering black trews and this pair from Banana Republic are a real style steal.
-
25. H&M skirt - Workwear sales
Pencil Skirt, was £14.99 now £7.49, H&M
Get back to basics with this purse-friendly tailored skirt.
-
26. Hamilton Paris dress - Workwear sales
Hamilton Paris Chameleon Silk Dress, was £438 now £219, Matches
For a shot of retro, work this wine and purple work-to-play silk dress.
-
27. Oasis skirt - Workwear sales
Blue A Line Skirt, was £30 now £20, Oasis
Work some cool cobalt blue style in this sweet 60s-style mini.
-
28. Miss Selfridge courts - Workwear sales
Slick Black Plain Court Shoe, was £40 now £20, Miss Selfridge
Nothing beats simplicity and these elegant courts are a failsafe classic.
-
29. Clements Ribeiro cardigan - Workwear sales
Clements Ribeiro Cashmere Cardigan, was £975 now £292, Matches
Vamp up your office knitwear with Clements Ribeiro ribbon and beaded taupe cardigan.
-
30. ASOS dress - Workwear sales
Pencil Dress with Contrast Piped Sweetheart Neck, was £45 now £27, ASOS
Tailor up in this piped pencil dress.
-
31. River Island blouse - Workwear sales
Red Blouse, was £30 now £15, River Island
Brighten things up with this easy-wearing red ruffle blouse.
-
32. Oasis coat - Workwear sales
Tweed Coat, was £60 now £30, Oasis
Wrap up warm without compromising on style in this luscious tweed and faux fur collared coat.
-
33. Coast jacket - Workwear sales
Cameo Drape Jacket, was £150 now £75, Coast
You can't go wrong with a classic camel jacket. Wear over a simple black shift or pair with a pencil and pumps.
-
34. Jigsaw heels - Workwear sales
Patent Kitten Heels, was £159 now £75, Jigsaw
Go glossy in these high-shine slingback kitten heels - very Kate Middleton!
-
35. Oasis cardigan - Workwear sales
Sparkle Button Crew Cardigan, was £50 now £30, Oasis
The sparkly buttons on this crew cardigan give a simple staple some extra glitz.
-
36. Carven skirt - Workwear sales
Carven Tweed Puffball Skirt, was £200 now £140, Browns
For a killer silhouette, this tweed tulip skirt will instantly jazz up a simple blouse.
-
37. Coast coat - Workwear sales
Freya Coat, was £195 now £155, Coast
This elegant wool coat ticks all the boxes for sleek city style.
-
38. Warehouse dress - Workwear sales
Button Top Full Dress, was £65 now £50, Warehouse
Add some fun into your workwear with this playful berry full-skirted frock tunic from Warehouse.
-
39. Coast top - Workwear sales
Burgundy Lace Top, was £45 now £25, Coast
For a perfect pop of colour on top, this burgundy lace sleeved top is a winner.
-
40. Kurt Geiger courts - Workwear sales
Eleanor Court, was £130 now £79, Kurt Geiger
Show you really mean business in these wow-worthy python print and suede courts.
-
41. Wallis dress - Workwear sales
Berry Chiffon Layer Dress, was £40 now £15, Wallis
For a looser style than a tightly-fitted pencil dress, you'll love this berry jersey dress and its elegant chiffon overlay.
-
42. Whistles blouse - Workwear sales
Colour Block Blouse, was £125 now £75, Whistles
Turn up the colour in this two-hued silk shirt from Whistles.
-
43. Warehouse bag - Workwear sales
Bouclette Bag, was £36 now £20, Warehouse
Keep up the glamour even on a day in the office with this oh-so-chic buckle bag.
-
44. Valentino Roma jacket - Workwear sales
Valentino Roma Drape-Front Checked Wool Jacket, was £855 now £213.75, The Outnet
The waterfall detail on this jacket gives it a feminine finish, perfect for wearing over a shift or with slim trousers and courts.
-
45. NW3 Jacket - Workwear sales
NW3 Wyldes Peplum Jacket, was £159 now £47, Hobbs
Keep your silhouette streamlined in this nipped-in peplum jacket.
-
46. Dorothy Perkins blouse - Workwear sales
Purple Tie Neck Blouse, was £29.50 now £17, Dorothy Perkins
Pep up a pale palette with this punchy purple blouse.
-
47. Dorothy Perkins loafers - Workwear sales
Dark Orange Platform Loafers, was £42 now £25, Dorothy Perkins
The sky's the limit in these sizzling orange stacked loafers - we want!
-
48. ASOS dress - Workwear sales
Shift Dress with Knot Front, was £50 now £30, ASOS
Add a burst of brights in this stunning scarlet shift.
-
49. Reiss trousers - Workwear sales
Piper Wide Leg Trousers, was £120 now £84, Reiss
With sophistication and elegance in one, these wide-legs will pair brilliantly with bright knits or classic shades.
-
50. Miss Selfridge skirt - Workwear sales
Black Lace Pencil Skirt, was £19 now £15, Miss Selfridge
Swap your usual pencil for this eye-catching lacy style instead.
Karen Millen jacket - Workwear sales
Texture Tailoring Jacket, was £190 now £130, Karen Millen
The double pockets on this tweed blazer give it a subtle modern spin.
Must Reads
13 Mar 2018