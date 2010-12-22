13 Mar 2018
Sale Steals For The New Season
-
1. SALE STEALS 221210
Maribou feather dress, was £150, now £100, Warehouse
Opulent embellishment was a hit on Gucci's SS11 catwalks so this little number by Warehouse will serve you well for the rest of party season and well into next season.
-
2. SALE STEALS 221210
Elizabeth & James silk tunic, was £345, now £175, Matches
Colour blocking was big news at Jil Sander, as were minimalist cuts, so this tunic is a great investment for everyday wear.
-
3. SALE STEALS 221210
Clarinita heels, was £120, now £69, KG by Kurt Geiger
Next season is all about the bright and the bold, so these funky courts should be your go-to shoes.
-
4. SALE STEALS 221210
Suedette skirt, was £40, now £20, Warehouse
The 70s were a clear influence across the catwalks at the SS11 shows, so the A-line skirt is back with avengeance. This Warehouse number ticks two boxes in one, as it's finished in retro-tastic suede.
-
5. SALE STEALS 221210
Pink weave front cross body bag, was £39.99, now £15, River Island
Structured arm-candy continues to be huge next season, and in it's fresh, neutral shade this bargain bag will sit well with any outfit.
-
6. SALE STEALS 221210
DKNY Strapless rosette embellished dress, was £411, now £205, My-Wardrobe
Bold embellishment is a big trend next season, and at half price this DKNY mini will make a great events dress.
-
7. SALE STEALS 221210
Farhi by Nicole Farhi Peony dress, was £160, now £80, My-Wardrobe
Spring only means one thing when it comes to prints - florals are as ever big news. D&G showcased prairie-style pinafores in bold garden prints, so this Farhi smock is an ideal alternative.
-
8. SALE STEALS 221210
Boyce military shirt, was £110, now £88, Reiss
Fuschia pinks, cobalt blues - it's all about going a shade braver next season. Stick to classic cuts though to ensure your look is contemporary rather than kitsch.
-
9. SALE STEALS 221210
Lowcut flats, was £80, now £50, French Sole
There's no chicer flat than the ballet pump, and with next season's love affair with all things dance, they're set to have a real moment.
-
10. SALE STEALS 221210
Diane Von Furstenberg, was £442, now £268, Matches
This chic and structured bowling bag will never go out of style and is the perfect size for everyday use. Well worth the investment.
-
11. SALE STEALS 221210
Grey maxi skirt, was £26.99, now £10, River Island
The maxi skirt is still big news next season. Choose a breezy cut though, it's all about the flirty and free-flowing next SS.
-
12. SALE STEALS 221210
Theory Georgina micro pleated belted dress, was £338, now £236, Theory
Every girl will want a little white dress in her wardrobe next season, and this pleated beauty is ideal occasion wear.
-
13. SALE STEALS 221210
Merino cashmere cardigan, was £29.99, now £19.99, Uniqlo
Cashmere is a great investment at any time, so it's worth stocking up in the sale!
-
14. SALE STEALS 221210
Antik Batik Piwi bust dress, was £298, now £149, My-wardrobe
The little white dress will never go out of style, and this strapless number by Antik Batik has adorable detail.
-
15. SALE STEALS 221210
A-line casual skirt, £79, now £52, Reiss
The A-line is THE key skirt silhouette for next season, and luckily for us they're super-flattering. This button-up by Reiss is a great casual number.
-
16. SALE STEALS 221210
Mulberry plum Margaret clutch, was £450, now £315, My-Wardrobe
Mulberry's Margaret plum clutch is the perfect accessory for next season as it's chic and simple but bold in hue.
-
17. SALE STEALS 221210
Lolly flats, was £65, now £39, KG by Kurt Geiger
These cute and pastel pumps have spring written all over them.
-
18. SALE STEALS 221210
Hellebore By Roksanda Ilinic, was £325, now £175, Whistles
Camel may have reigned this season, but next it's all about stepping out of the pale and into the brights! Roksanda's pretty pleated dresses are real figure-flatterers too.
-
19. SALE STEALS 221210
Sparkle & Fade wide lapel blazer, was £75, now £34.99, Urban Outfitters
Whatever the occasion a blazer will instantly smarten up your outfit. Choose a light neutral shade for the new season.
-
20. SALE STEALS 221210
Lace cardigan, was £38, now £25, Urban Outfitters
Lace is still on trend for next season, so make room in your wardrobe for an accent piece or two in the fashionable fabric.
-
21. SALE STEALS 221210
Amy blouse, was £95, now £65, Whistles
A silk blouse is as much of a wardrobe must-have for next season as it is now. Be brave and try one in a loud shade of lilac.
-
22. SALE STEALS 221210
Kaliko Twilight water colour poppy dress, was £119 now £59.50, John Lewis
Give a little nod to Erdem's love of watercolour florals with this beautiful mid-length dress from Kaliko. Team with big heels and big accessories for a look straight off the SS11 runway.
-
23. SALE STEALS 221210
Rare Milano floral sandal, was £50 now £30, ASOS
With Nicholas Kirkwood designing special floral print shoes for Erdem's spring/summer 11 collection, these sandals will be right on trend as soon as spring erupts. Floral prints were also spotted on the D&G runway with their gorgeous garden theme, so you'll be channelling the luxe look at a more purse-friendly price.
-
24. SALE STEALS 221210
Kookai lace front military jumpsuit, was £75 now £37, ASOS
The Spring/Summer 11 Mulberry runway proved that jumpsuits are still going strong for another season. This cream lace front military style onesie from Kookai is pared-down enough to work in all seasons. Just accessorise to keep it up to date.
-
25. SALE STEALS 221210
Steve Madden terrific heeled shoe, was £112 now £56, ASOS
If autumn/winter has been about camel and caramel, spring/summer is about big colour - think tangy pinks and oranges. These killer heels from Steve Madden will stand you in good stead for a palette-popping new year.
-
26. SALE STEALS 221210
A|Wear bow neck shift dress, was £40 now £24, ASOS
You can't go wrong with a bit of Blair Waldorf preppy chic. Channel your inner Upper East Sider in this cute bow neck navy shift dress. It's a timeless look for all seasons.
-
27. SALE STEALS 221210
Ruched prom dress, was £39.99 now £20, New Look
The prom dress is a timeless dress silhouette that rarely ventures off trend. Work this with black opaques for the rest of winter, then throw on your pastel wedges once the warmer weather emerges.
-
28. SALE STEALS 221210
Paprika chiffon pleat trim peplum dress, was £28 now £14, ASOS
Stock up on your LBDs! They're an all-season wardrobe must-have and this pretty peplum dress with frill detailing is an absolute bargain at under £15.
-
29. SALE STEALS 221210
Mango Caponata skirt, was £99.90 now £59.90, John Lewis
Be playful and girlie in the new year with this flirty skirt from Mango. In a pretty pink with plenty of floaty texture, it's a must for making a style statement.
-
30. SALE STEALS 221210
Josh Brody silky one shoulder dress, was £89 now £39, ASOS
Victoria Beckham was spotted earlier this year working a dress from her own collection in this popping orange hue. Brights are set to be big for the season ahead so snap up this silky one-shouldered dress now and wear when spring hits.
-
31. SALE STEALS 221210
Karen Millen statement folded dress, was £180 now £89.95, Selfridges
This dress is an absolute must-have if your party wardrobe needs a bit of a revamp. In a gorgeous icy silver hue with abundant ruffles and folds, it's a luxe look without the big price tag.
-
32. SALE STEALS 221210
Warehouse crepe shift dress, was £65 now £40, Selfridges
While colours will be big for SS11, the likes of Amanda Wakeley went for more neutral hues like this pretty creamy taupe crepe shift dress by Warehouse. Perfect for wearing with black tights or bare legs come spring.
-
33. SALE STEALS 221210
Nine West Rocha snakeskin courts, were £70 now £49, Selfridges
New season, new texture. Work these snakeskin beauties in a gorgeous light hue to add some height to any of your new season looks.
-
34. SALE STEALS 221210
Warehouse bouquet floral maxi dress, was £25 now £15, Selfridges
Maxi dresses rarely go out of trend and the faithful frock was spotted on the Jil Sander and Alberta Ferretti runways given a new lease of life for the new season. This Warehouse floral maxi comes in at a mere £15 and will last you for many a warm season to come.
-
35. SALE STEALS 221210
Veiled bow headband, was £20 now £5, Topshop
New year new you! Go a little girlie with this fun veiled bow headband - a quarter of its original price.
-
36. SALE STEALS 221210
Rigly patent 2 part sandals, were £60 now £30, Topshop
Stand tall in your palazzo pants or your A-line skirts with these patent cream sandals.
-
37. SALE STEALS 221210
Oasis chrysanthemum print dress, was £60 now £30, Selfridges
John Galliano for Christian Dior worked floral, nautical and mini-lengths into his spring/summer show. Pick up this retro-tastic mini dress in a pretty aqua colour at just £30.
-
38. SALE STEALS 221210
Leather knot shoulder bag, was £80 now £45, Topshop
Mix and match accessories for SS11, but don't forget the basics! This neutral-hued leather bag from Topshop will go with anything.
-
39. SALE STEALS 221210
Milly metallic lace shift dress, was £369 now £179, Harrods
We had our eye on this gorgeous gown all winter and now it's made it into the sale! Few know how to make the modern girl feel like a vintage glamour-puss like Milly and this gold shift is a must-have investment piece.
-
40. SALE STEALS 221210
Assymetric hem bandau dress, was £46, now £23, Asos
Stow away a jewel-coloured dress for the lady luxe feel of Louis Vuitton's SS11 catwalks.
-
41. SALE STEALS 221210
Tux style chiffon trousers, was £36, now £21, Asos
A neatly fitting pair of tuxedo trousers are a wardrobe staple, and the slightly cropped cut of this pair is bang on-trend for next season.
1 of 41
SALE STEALS 221210
Maribou feather dress, was £150, now £100, Warehouse
Opulent embellishment was a hit on Gucci's SS11 catwalks so this little number by Warehouse will serve you well for the rest of party season and well into next season.