Ripped Jean Edit: From Raw Hems To Busted Knees, The 10 Best Pairs...

Ripped jeans have been around forever, and the denim de choix of the punk and rock crowd has had a revival with the distressed denim trend over the last few seasons. Check out our edit of the 10 best pairs...

From Marques'Almeida's raw hems to simple holes in the knee, ripped jeans exude unpolished cool. Even unlikely designers like Victoria Beckham, who's not known for her laid-back looks, have distressed denim in her collection.

Though distressed knees are the classic, we're all about raw hems at the moment and it's a trend the high street has done very well. We're loving Zara's classic ripped black jeans, with their skinny fit and cropped hem, and H&M's near-sell out white ripped jeans also get our seal of approval.

Ripped skinny jeans are timeless, but we're liking the influx of ripped mom jeans for the weekend, with a pair of sneakers and a plain tee.

Check out our ripped jean edit for your perfect pair...