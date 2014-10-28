Reiss: The InStyle Edit

Reiss' autumn winter 2014 collection is as desirable as the last. Again, the pieces have one thing in common: they're total must-haves. Check out InStyle's pick of the pieces to mix and match for the perfect work wardrobe...

Though the detailing and fabrics are fashion-forward, they will become the backbone of your wardrobe. Mixed and matched, they can create your perfect work to bar, day to night wardrobe - and the best thing about it is functionality. Toughen up the feminine tops, dresses and sharp tailoring with leathers, feathers and denim.

The palette is chic and sophisticated. Though much is monochrome, especially the prints, there's a fresh burst of bold jewel tones, too. And the accessories are total style staples, from heels to on-trend backpacks.

See the collection, here...