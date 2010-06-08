13 Mar 2018
Rainy Day Fashion
-
1. Rainy Day mac asos
Short swing mac, £60, Asos
When things get a little warmer, a full-length mac isn’t always so practical, so this sweet swing number is a great alternative. Just let down the sleeves when it’s really coming down.
-
2. Rainy day liberty wellies
Poppy and buttercup wellies, £35, Liberty for Target
You’ll be ready to face even the most daunting puddles in these pretty Liberty print wellies.
-
3. Rainy Day Topshop umbrella
Cutout floral umbrella, £20, Topshop
Face summer showers in style with this vintage-style brolly from Topshop. It’s just a little Mary Poppins. We love!
-
4. Rainy Day Miss S
Spot printed mac, £29, Miss Selfridge
In humid summer showers this light-weight mac will be just the ticket, especially with its cute polka dot print.
-
5. Rainy Day Hunters
Gloss short boot, £49.99, Hunter at Schuh
A favourite with the likes of Alexa Chung, a trusty Hunter wellie will see you through the current downpours and make the ultimate festival staple later in the season. We’re loving this girlie ankle-high fuchsia pair – perfect for us city girls.
-
6. Rainy Day pac-a-mac
Pac-a-parka, £26, Topshop
Who knew a pac-a-mac could be so chic? Thanks to Toppers we’ll be proud to own such a practical roll up coat!
-
7. Rainy Day m&s
Check dome umbrella, £15, Marks & Spencer
We normally dread a rainy day, but with this cutesy gingham-trimmed brolly, we’ll gladly face the most miserable of downpours with a happy face on.
-
8. Rainy Day FC
Macs mac, £225, French Connection
French Connection’s navy mac is the ultimate in chic rainy day outerwear, and unlike its lighter hued counterparts, it won’t show the pesky drops that have leaked underneath your brolly.
-
9. Rainy day cath K umbrella
London umbrella, £12, Cath Kidston at Asos
The capital may have been hit by the rainy weather, but with this super-compact umbrella by Cath Kidston you’ll have a sunny London day to look up at whenever you pop it up.
-
10. Rainy Day Asos parka
Oversized hood parka, £55, Asos
If you don’t fancy donning a traditional wet-look rain coat then a parka will make a stylish alternative. Asos’s khaki number is right on the money what with this season’s vogue for military styling.
