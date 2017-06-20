Off To The Races? Best Excuse To Buy A New Frock Ever

There’s always a different horse for a different course and that statement is equally true when it comes to deciding on a race day dress.

Certain courses are stricter than others but Royal Ascot's dress code comes with a string of regulations. If one finds themselves in the Royal enclosure the following rules must be followed...

Dresses and skirts should be of modest length, defined as falling just above the knee or longer. The comeback of the mini skirt stops right HERE!



Dresses and tops should have straps of one inch or greater.



Hats should be worn; however a headpiece which has a solid base of 4 inches or more in diameter is acceptable as an alternative to a hat. Fascinators are indeed, not permitted. Soz not soz, Beatrice, babe.



Note: strapless, off-the-shoulder, halter neck and spaghetti straps are not permitted and one’s midriff must be covered. Clearly one cannot put the racy into race day dressing.

Ascot attire can be tricky to tackle but Topshop’s belted silk floral printed dress with its asymmetric hem allows you to stay within the rules but add some flair. Plus it will leave you enough room in your budget to finish with a cracking hat and become an odds-on fashion favourite. If you don’t have a flavour for florals then opt for structure in the form of Roksanda’s dramatic sleeves or take note from the Queen and go for a block colour.

Other race courses, though, are not so tricky when it comes to the all-important dress code, and one should take this as an opportunity to have a little more fun and maybe even wear a strapless dress. How. Risque. Marks & Spencer’s striped strapless dress with full skirt is the perfect dress that could take you from the field to a summer wedding. Or, alternatively, have your My Fair Lady moment in Millie Mackintosh's race-ready ruffles.

Click through our gallery above to discovery your odds-on favourite race day dress…