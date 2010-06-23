13 Mar 2018
Project D by Dannii Minogue and Tabitha Somerset Webb
1. project D pencil dress
2. Project D maxi
Colt blue dress, Project D, A/W 2010
3. Project D black maxi
Prancer dress, Project D, A/W 2010
4. Project D blue dress
Roulette blue dress, Project D, A/W 2010
5. project d tie dress
Royal flush dress, Project D A/W 2010
6. Project D zebra dress
Jackpot zebra dress, Project D, A/W 2010
7. Project D gold neck
Star dress, Project D, A/W 2010
8. Project D blue
Cracker dress, Project D, A/W 2010
9. Project D tie-dye maxi
Snowdrop dress, Project D, A/W 2010
10. project D lace dress
Ivy dress, Project D, A/W 2010
11. project D gold
Wild card dress, Project D, A/W 2010
12. Project D sitting shot
Dannii Minogue and Tabitha Somerset Webb for Project D at Selfridges
13. Project D maxi model
Dannii Minogue and Tabitha Somerset Webb for Project D at Selfridges
14. project D standing
Dannii Minogue and Tabitha Somerset Webb for Project D at Selfridges
15. Project D black dress
Dannii Minogue and Tabitha Somerset Webb for Project D at Selfridges
16. PROJECT D ONE-SHOULDER MAXI
Dannii Minogue and Tabitha Somerset Webb for Project D at Selfridges
17. Project D zigzag dress
Dannii Minogue and Tabitha Somerset Webb for Project D at Selfridges
18. project d purple dress
Dannii Minogue and Tabitha Somerset Webb for Project D at Selfridges
19. Project D long-sleeve dress
Dannii Minogue and Tabitha Somerset Webb for Project D at Selfridges
20. Project D black capped-sleeve dress
Dannii Minogue and Tabitha Somerset Webb for Project D at Selfridges
21. Project D one-shoulder
Dannii Minogue and Tabitha Somerset Webb for Project D at Selfridges
22. Project D maxi
Sparkle maxi dress, £390, Dannii Minogue and Tabitha Somerset Webb for Project D
23. project D monochrome
Dannii Minogue and Tabitha Somerset Webb for Project D at Selfridges
24. Project D purple dress
Dannii Minogue and Tabitha Somerset Webb for Project D at Selfridges
25. project d ruffle shoulder dress
Dannii Minogue and Tabitha Somerset Webb for Project D at Selfridges
26. Project D prurple one-shoulder
Dannii Minogue and Tabitha Somerset Webb for Project D at Selfridges
27. project d silver dress
Sparkle panel dress, £240, Dannii Minogue and Tabitha Somerset Webb for Project D