We've got the latest drop from Primark's summer collection! Feast your eyes on pretty prints, super-cute sun dresses, plus beachwear and accessories. Now all we need is the beach!
Primark Summer Collection 2012
1. Primark Spring Summer Collection
2. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Plastic Shopper, £6, in store end May, Primark
3. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Pleated Maxi Skirt, £19, in store beginning June, Primark
4. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Printed Shorts, £10, in store now, Primark
5. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Zebra Pumps, £6, in store now, Primark
6. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Round Sunglasses, £2, in store now, Primark
7. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Tie Dye Vest, £6, in store now, Primark
8. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Wedge High Tops, £18, in store end May, Primark
9. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Hoop earrings, £2.50, in store now, Primark
10. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Blue Slingbacks, £10, in store beginning June, Primark
11. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Straw Hat, £4, in store now, Primark
12. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Stars And Stripes Shorts, £10, in store now, Primark
13. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Floral Swimsuit, £10, in store end May, Primark
14. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Scalloped Dress, £5, in store now, Primark
15. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Ruffle Bikini, £8, in store now, Primark
16. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Cutout Swimsuit, £8, in store mid May, Primark
17. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Pleated Coverup, £7, in store now, Primark
18. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Feather Sandals, £8, in store now, Primark
19. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Printed Shorts, £5, in store now, Primark
20. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Purple bikini, Primark
21. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Orange Bikini, Primark
22. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Metal Necklace, £4, in store now, Primark
23. Primark Spring Summer Collection
White Feather Sandals, £8, in store now, Primark
24. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Pink Bangle, £2, in store now, Primark
25. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Union Jack Print Bikini, £8, in store now, Primark
26. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Pastel Sandals, £8, in store beginning June, Primark
27. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Printed Shoes, Primark
28. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Wooden Necklace, £3, in store now, Primark
29. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Ombre Bikini, £8, in store end May, Primark
30. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Yellow Platforms, £12, in store now, Primark
31. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Patent sandals, £6, in store now, Primark
32. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Yellow Bralet, £5, in store now, Primark
33. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Neon Platforms, £12, in store now, Primark
34. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Patent Sandals, £6, in store now, Primark
35. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Neon Hoop Earrings, £2, in store now, Primark
36. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Neon Bralet, £5, in store now, Primark
37. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Neon Earrings, £3, in store now, Primark
38. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Neon Cardigan, £14, in store now, Primark
39. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Multicolour Bikini, £11, in store end May, Primark
40. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Colourblock Bikini, £11, in store end May, Primark
41. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Knit Bikini, £10, in store now, Primark
42. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Aztec Cardigan, £14, in store now, Primark
43. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Union Jack Bikini, £8, in store now, Primark
44. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Buckle Bikini, £8, in store now, Primark
45. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Fringe Bikini, £12, in store now, Primark
46. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Leopard Pumps, £6, in store now, Primark
47. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Slash Side Swimsuit, £10, in store end May, Primark
48. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Mocha Coverup, £10, in store end June, Primark
49. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Fringed Swimsuit, £12, in store now, Primark
50. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Embeliished Cover Up, £15, in store end June, Primark
51. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Fringed Dress, £8, in store now, Primark
52. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Embellished Maxi Dress, £10, in store beginning June, Primark
53. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Ibiza Bikini, £10, in store end May, Primark
54. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Braided Bikini, £12, in store end May, Primark
55. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Printed Dress, £10, in store now, Primark
56. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Beaded Necklace, £5, in store now, Primark
57. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Ibiza Swimsuit, £10, in store end May, Primark
58. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Floral Jumpsuit, £7, in store beginning June, Primark
59. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Printed Playsuit, £5, in store now, Primark
60. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Chilli Print Skirt, £5, in store now, Primark
61. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Basket Bag, £9, in store now, Primark
62. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Embellished Bikini, £10, in store mid May, Primark
63. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Cut Out Necklace, £4, in store end June, Primark
64. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Cut Out Earrings, £2.50, in store end June, Primark
65. Primark Spring Summer Collection
66. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Printed Vest, £6, in store now, Primark
67. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Bandeau Bikini, £8, in store now, Primark
68. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Chiffon Dress, £15, in store end May, Primark
69. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Floral Lantern Dress, £15, in store now, Primark
70. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Ballet Pumps, £4, in store now, Primark
71. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Tassel Jacket, £25, in store end May, Primark
72. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Colourblock Dress, £5, in store now, Primark
73. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Platform Heels, £16, in store mid June, Primark
74. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Shirtdress, £15, in store mid June, Primark
75. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Headband, £2, in store now, Primark
76. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Perspex Sandals, £10, in store now, Primark
77. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Kimono Wrap Top, £7, in store now, Primark
78. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Cocktrail Ring, £2.50, in store now, Primark
79. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Harem Trousers, £5, in store now, Primark
80. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Drop Earrings, £4, in store end May, Primark
81. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Toe Cap Ballerinas, £4, in store mid May, Primark
82. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Beach Dress, £10, in store mid May, Primark
83. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Denim Bralet, £5, in store now, Primark
84. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Midi Dress, £16, in store now, Primark
85. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Baroque Maxi Dress, £17, in store now, Primark
86. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Aztec Sandals, £8, in store mid June, Primark
87. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Peplum Top, Primark
88. Primark Spring Summer Collection
89. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Aztec Leggings, £6, in store now, Primark
90. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Aztec Swimsuit, £8, in store now, Primark
91. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Aztec Bikini, £8, in store now, Primark
92. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Aztec Rucksack, £9, in store end May, Primark
93. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Pink Necklace, £6, in store mid May, Primark
94. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Art Deco Necklace, £5, in store end July, Primark
95. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Art Deco Earrings, £3, in store end July, Primark
96. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Animal Gladiators, £12, in store end May, Primark
97. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Contrast Collar Top, Primark
98. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Printed Top, Primark
99. Primark Spring Summer Collection
Sheer Top, Primark
