13 Mar 2018
Primark S/S 2010
-
1. Primark s/s 2010 model 3
Rose print blouse, £8, lace vest, £4, rose print shorts, £5 and ditzy print fabric trilby, £4, Primark.
-
2. Primark s/s 2010 model 4
Lulu rose prom dress, £15 and with straw boater with bow, £3, Primark.
-
3. Primark s/s 2010 model 5
Limited Edition lace boyfriend jacket, £25, matching lace shorts, £15 and cotton modal vest £2,Primark.
-
4. Primark s/s 2010 model 6
Roxy print playsuit, £13 and with plastic straw chain strap bag, £6, Primark.
-
5. Primark s/s 2010 model 7
Lightwash denim shirt, £10, matching skinny jeans £8. Ruffle skinny belt ,£2 and microsuede court shoe in taupe, £9, Primark.
-
6. Primark s/s 2010 model 2
Chambray parka, £19, sequin motif striped dress, £9, and jazz pump in white, £8, Primark.
-
7. Primark s/s 2010 model 1
Rose print jacket, £13, lace vest £4, floral print shorts, £7 and rattan straw handled bag, £7, Primark.
-
8. Primark s/s 2010 Limited Edition lace boyfriend jacket, £25, Primark.
Limited Edition lace boyfriend jacket, £25, Primark. In store beginning of March.
-
9. Primark s/s 2010 Lace gathered t-shirt £8, Primark
Lace gathered t-shirt £8, Primark. In store now.
-
10. Primark s/s 2010 Ditzy lantern braces skirt, £9, Primark. In store now.
Ditzy lantern braces skirt, £9, Primark. In store now.
-
11. Primark s/s 2010 Limited Edition lace shorts, £15, Primark. In store beginning of March.
Limited Edition lace shorts, £15, Primark. In store beginning of March.
-
12. Primark s/s 2010 Rose print shorts, £5, Primark. In store beginning of April.
Rose print shorts, £5, Primark. In store beginning of April.
-
13. Primark s/s 2010 Roxy playsuit, £13, Primark. In store now.
Roxy playsuit, £13, Primark. In store now.
-
14. Primark s/s 2010 Lace tee shirt, £8, Primark. In store end of February.
Lace tee shirt, £8, Primark. In store end of February.
-
15. Primark s/s 2010 Limited Edition dress, £21, Primark. In store beginning of March.
Limited Edition dress, £21, Primark. In store beginning of March.
-
16. Primark s/s 2010 Lily lace dress, £15, Primark. In store now.
Lily lace dress, £15, Primark. In store now.
-
17. Primark s/s 2010 Rose printed boyfriend jacket, £13, Primark. In store end of March.
Rose printed boyfriend jacket, £13, Primark. In store end of March.
-
18. Primark s/s 2010 Lace vest, £4, Primark.
Lace vest, £4, Primark. In store now.
-
19. Primark s/s 2010 Studded sleeveless gilet
Studded sleeveless gilet, £13, Primark. In store early March.
-
20. Primark s/s 2010 Rose print blouse
Rose print blouse, £8, Primark. In store beginning of March.
-
21. Primark s/s 2010 Lulu prom dress, £15, Primark.
Lulu prom dress, £15, Primark. In store end of March.
-
22. Primark s/s 2010 Embroidered full skirt, £9, Primark. In store mid March.
Embroidered full skirt, £9, Primark. In store mid March.
-
23. Primark s/s 2010 Cotton floral print scarf, £3, Primark. In store beginning of March.
Cotton floral print scarf, £3, Primark. In store beginning of March.
-
24. Primark s/s 2010 Crinkle floral print scarf, £3, Primark. In store now.
Crinkle floral print scarf, £3, Primark. In store now.
-
25. Primark s/s 2010 Fabric ditzy trilby, £4, Primark. In store now.
Fabric ditzy trilby, £4, Primark. In store now.
-
26. Primark s/s 2010 Straw boater with bow, £3, Primark. In store end of February.
Straw boater with bow, £3, Primark. In store end of February.
-
27. Primark s/s 2010 Retro floral sunglasses, £1, Primark. In store end of February.
Retro floral sunglasses, £1, Primark. In store end of February.
-
28. Primark s/s 2010 Plastic bling shutter, £1, Primark.
Plastic bling shutter, £1, Primark. In store now.
-
29. Primark s/s 2010 Painted enamel square sunglasses, £3, Primark.
Painted enamel square sunglasses, £3, Primark. In store end of February.
-
30. Primark s/s 2010 Limited Edition one shoulder swimsuit, £10, Primark.
Limited Edition one shoulder swimsuit, £10, Primark. In store end of March
-
31. Primark s/s 2010 Limited Edition red ruffle bandeau bikini
Limited Edition red ruffle bandeau bikini, £10, Primark. In store end of March
-
32. Primark s/s 2010 Peace signs bra set, £4, Primark. In store now.
Peace signs bra set, £4, Primark. In store now.
-
33. Primark s/s 2010 Seamfree camisole £5, Primark. In store now.
Seamfree camisole, £5, Primark. In store now.
-
34. Primark s/s 2010 Firm 3-1 seamfree body shaper in black, £6, Primark. In store now.
Firm 3-1 seamfree body shaper in black, £6, Primark. In store now.
-
35. Primark s/s 2010 Firm waist shaper brief in black, £4, Primark
Firm waist shaper brief in black, £4, Primark. In store now.
-
36. Primark s/s 2010 ’78 thong set, £4, Primark.
’78 thong set, £4, Primark. In store now.
-
37. Primark S/S 10, Chain Link Belt
Chain Link Belt, £2, Primark
-
38. Primark S/S 10, Horse suedette waisted belt
Horse Suedette Waisted Belt, £3, Primark
-
39. Primark S/S 10, Statement Butterfly Gem Necklace
Statement Butterfly Gem Necklace, £2.50, Primark
-
40. Primark S/S 10, Three Row Dangle Necklace
Three Row Dangle Necklace, £2.50, Primark
-
41. Primark S/S 10, Shell Stretch Bracelet
Shell Stretch Bracelet, £2, Primark
-
42. Primark S/S 10, Three Row Chunky Necklace
Three Row Chunky Necklace, £3, Primark
-
43. Primark S/S 10, Fabric corsage
Fabric Corsage, £1, Primark
-
44. Primark S/S 10, Shell Bead Cascading Necklace
Shell Bead Cascading Necklace, £2.50, Primark
-
45. Primark S/S 10, Three Row Chunky Necklace
Three Row Chunky Necklace, £3, Primark
-
46. Primark S/S 10, Flower insert bracelet
Flower Insert Bracelet, £2.50, Primark
-
47. Primark S/S 10, Wide wood bangle
Wide Wood Bangle, £2, Primark
-
48. Primark S/S 10, 3 Pack Chunky Stretch Bracelet
3 Pack Chunky Stretch Bracelet, £2.50, Primark
-
49. Primark S/S 10, Metal floral pattern bangle
Metal Floral Pattern Bangle, £2.50, Primark
-
50. Primark S/S 10, Wide studded bangle
Wide Studded Bangle, £2.50, Primark
-
51. Primark S/S 10, Studded bracelet
Studded Bracelet, £2.50, Primark
-
52. Primark S/S 10, Woven skinny waisted belt
Woven Skinny Waisted Belt, £1.50, Primark
-
53. Primark S/S 10, Rattan straw handheld bag
Rattan Straw Handheld Bag, £7, Primark
-
54. Primark S/S 10, Straw chain strap bag
Straw Chain Strap Bag, £6, Primark
-
55. Primark S/S 10, Quilted Floral Chain Strap Handbag
Quilted Floral Chain Strap Handbag, £6, Primark
-
56. Primark S/S 10, Wooden handle straw basket bag
Wooden Handle Straw Basket Bag, £7, Primark
-
57. Primark S/S 10,
Sequin Chain Tote Bag, £7, Primark
-
58. Primark S/S 10, Patent T-bar cork platform
Patent T-bar Cork Platform, £15, Primark
-
59. Primark S/S 10, Cage platform
Cage Platform, £18, Primark
-
60. Primark S/S 10, Raw edge cuff platform
Raw Edge Cuff Platform, £18, Primark
-
61. Primark S/S 10, Neon platform
Neon Platform, £12, Primark
-
62. Primark S/S 10, Silver Brogue Jazz Pump
Silver Brogue Jazz Pump, £8, Primark
-
63. Primark S/S 10, Brogue Jazz Pump
Brogue Jazz Pump, £8, Primark
-
64. Primark S/S 10, Heavy Studded Gladiator Sandal
Heavy Studded Gladiator Sandal, £12, Primark
