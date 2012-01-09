SEE Primark's pretty Spring collection, from prints, pastels and polka dots to...
Primark Spring 2012
1. Primark Spring 2012 Limited Edition Collection
2. Primark Spring 2012 Limited Edition Collection
Limited Edition range for Primark out in stores March
3. Primark Spring 2012 Limited Edition Collection
Blouse £10, Pleated orange skirt £18, Wedges £14
4. Primark Spring 2012
Contrast sleeve floral blouse, £12; coral trouser, £12; court shoes, £10, Primark
5. Primark Spring 2012
Floral dress, £17; skinny belt, £2, Primark
6. Primark Spring 2012
Bird print shift dress, £13, Primark
7. Primark Spring 2012
Spotted blouse £10; yellow chinos, £11; skinny belt, £2; court shoes, £10, Primark
8. Primark Spring 2012
Contrast blouse, £8; chino city shorts, £9; belt, £2; wedge shoes, £20, Primark
9. Primark Spring 2012
Colour block shift dress, £17, Primark
10. Primark Spring 2012
Car print blouse, £8; car print pleated skirt, £12, Primark
11. Primark Spring 2012
Contrast tipped collar blouse, £10; turquoise belted trousers, £12; bag, £6; animal toe print heels, £14, Primark
12. Primark Spring 2012
Floral dress, £17; rope belt, £2; bag, £8, Primark
13. Primark Spring 2012
Limited edition maxi dress, £20; wedge shoes, £16, Primark
14. Primark Spring 2012
Green shirt dress, £17, Primark
15. Shoes - Primark Spring 2012
Snakeskin court, £10, Primark
16. Primark Spring 2012
Red Mini Patent X Body, £5, Primark
17. Primark Spring 2012
Black Flower Waist Belt, £5, in store February, Primark
18. Primark Spring 2012
Blue Enamel and Gold Large Earrings, £2.50, Primark
19. Shoes - Primark Spring 2012
Lilac & Leopard platform sandal, £20, in store April, Primark
20. Shoes - Primark Spring 2012
Metallic strap sandal, £8, in store March, Primark
21. Primark Spring 2012
Monochrome Bow Belt, £2, in store March, Primark
22. Shoes - Primark Spring 2012
Yellow canvas crossover wedge, £12, in store March, Primark
23. Primark Spring 2012
Striped Wooden Bangle, £2.50, Primark
24. Shoes - Primark Spring 2012
Black reptile wedge boot, £20, Primark
25. Shoes - Primark Spring 2012
Aztec lace up, £6, in store March, Primark
26. Shoes - Primark Spring 2012
Navy patent deck shoe, £8, Primark
27. Primark Spring 2012
Stacked Wooden Wave Bangle Set, £3, in store February, Primark
28. Primark Spring 2012
Square buckle skinny belt, £2, in store February, Primark
29. Shoes - Primark Spring 2012
Mono wedge, £25, Primark
30. Primark Spring 2012
Polka Dot Print Clutch, £7, Primark
31. Primark Spring 2012
Knotted Rope Belt, £3, Primark
32. Primark Spring 2012
Bow Straw Visor, £3, in store March, Primark
33. Shoes - Primark Spring 2012
Leopard and patent heel, £14, in store April, Primark
34. Primark Spring 2012
Apple X body, £7, Primark
35. Primark Spring 2012
Red Bow Belt, £2, Primark
36. Primark Spring 2012
70’s X Body Bag, £7, Primark
37. Shoes - Primark Spring 2012
Contrast platform wedge, £20, in store April, Primark
38. Primark Spring Summer Collection 2012
Navy Mini Patent X Body, £5, in store beginning December, Primark
39. Primark Spring Summer Collection 2012
Metallic Trim Panelled Clutch, £8, in store beginning February, Primark
40. Primark Spring Summer Collection 2012
Natural Weekend Bag, £10, in store end February, Primark
41. Primark Spring Summer Collection 2012
Taupe ladylike hand bag, £12, in store early Jan, Primark
42. Primark Spring Summer Collection 2012
Snake Metallic Clutch, £8, in store end March, Primark
43. Primark Spring Summer Collection 2012
Snake Oval X Body Light Green, £6, in store beginning February, Primark
44. Primark Spring Summer Collection 2012
Pink/Orange Weekend Bag, £10, in store end April, Primark
45. Primark Spring Summer Collection 2012
70s X Body bag black, £7, in store beginning January, Primark
46. Primark Spring Summer Collection 2012
Blue Fluro Duffle Bag, £8, in stores mid April, Primark
47. Primark Spring Summer Collection 2012
Half Moon Basket £9, in store end April, Primark
48. Primark Spring Summer Collection 2012
Metallic snake skin heel, £14, in store beg April, Primark
49. Primark Spring Summer Collection 2012
Glitter rope wedge, £16, in store mid March, Primark
50. Primark Spring Summer Collection 2012
Teal raffia wedge, £16, in store mid March, Primark
51. Primark Spring Summer Collection 2012
Chunky panel wedge, £16, in store mid March, Primark
52. Primark Spring Summer Collection 2012
Pink & cream Boat Shoe, £8, in store end March, Primark
53. Cardigan - Primark Spring 2012
White cardi with black trim £12, Primark - In store now
54. Cardigan - Primark Spring 2012
Black and white stripe cardi, £14, Primark - In store now
55. Shirt - Primark Spring 2012
Heart print sleeveless blouse, £10, Primark - In store now
56. Dress - Primark Spring 2012
Cream heart print dress, £15, Primark - In store beg Jan
57. Dress - Primark Spring 2012
Tan spotty dress, £13, Primark - In store now
58. Dress - Primark Spring 2012
Knitted zig zag dress, £14, Primark - In store now
59. Jacket - Primark Spring 2012
Navy jacket with camel trim, £20, Primark - In store now
60. Top - Primark Spring 2012
Black heart crop top, £4, Primark - In store now
61. Dress - Primark Spring 2012
Navy heart/bird print playsuit, £15, Primark - In store Jan
62. Dress - Primark Spring 2012
Blue sleeveless dress with yellow belt, £13, Primark - In store now
63. Jacket - Primark Spring 2012
Cobalt blue suit jacket, £20, Primark - In store now
64. Trousers - Primark Spring 2012
Cobalt blue suit trousers, £12, Primark - In store now
65. Trousers - Primark Spring 2012
Navy trouser with camel trim, £12, Primark - In store now
66. Printed skirt - Primark Spring 2012
Blue car print skirt, £12, Primark - In store Feb
67. Printed skirt - Primark Spring 2012
Yellow car print skirt, £12, Primark - In store Feb
68. Top - Primark Spring 2012
Zigzag shirt, £10, Primark - In store now
69. Top - Primark Spring 2012
Yellow car print shell blouse, £8, Primark - In store Feb
70. Midi skirt - Primark Spring 2012
Pleated spotty midi, £12, Primark - In store Feb
71. Pleated skirt - Primark Spring 2012
Pleated coral midi, £12, Primark - In store Feb
72. Blazer - Primark Spring 2012
Orange blazer, £22, Primark - In store mid Feb
73. Dress - Primark Spring 2012
Navy sleeveless shirt dress, £10, Primark - In store Jan
74. Shorts - Primark Spring 2012
Navy shorts, £9, Primark - In store March
75. Top - Primark Spring 2012
Navy contrast tie neck blouse, £8, Primark - In store now
76. Blouse - Primark Spring 2012
Spotty shirt, £10, Primark - In store now
77. Trousers - Primark Spring 2012
Turquoise peg trousers, £12, Primark - In store Jan
78. Dress - Primark Spring 2012
Coral colour block dress, £17, Primark - In store Jan
79. Dress - Primark Spring 2012
Colour block dress, £17, Primark - In store Jan
80. Dress - Primark Spring 2012
Flower print dress, £15, Primark - In store Jan
81. Top - Primark Spring 2012
Dalmatian print top, £8, Primark - In store now
82. Dress - Primark Spring 2012
Coral sleeveless shirt dress, £10, Primark - In store Jan
83. Trousers - Primark Spring 2012
Coral pleated front trousers, £12, Primark - In store Jan
84. Shirt - Primark Spring 2012
Contrast tipped collar blouse, £10, Primark - In store now
85. Blouse - Primark Spring 2012
Contrast sleeve floral blouse, £12, Primark - In store now
86. Shirt - Primark Spring 2012
Contrast neck tie blouse, £8, Primark - In store now
87. Dress - Primark Spring 2012
Beige sleeveless shirt dress, £10, Primark - In store Jan
88. Blazer - Primark Spring 2012
Black blazer with pink lining, £25, Primark - In store Feb
89. Top - Primark Spring 2012
Car print shell blouse, £8, Primark - In store Feb
90. Playsuit - Primark Spring 2012
Chevron 2 in 1 playsuit, £15, Primark - In store now
91. Dress - Primark Spring 2012
Belted colour block hem midi, £17, Primark - In store Jan
92. Crop trousers - Primark Spring 2012
Coral peg torusers, £12, Primark - In store Feb
93. Trousers - Primark Spring 2012
Beige tie-waist trouser, £12, Primark - In store Feb
Primark Spring 2012 Limited Edition Collection
