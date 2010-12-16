13 Mar 2018
PREVIEW: New Look SS11
1. PREVIEW 161210 New Look, Giles
2. PREVIEW 161210 New Look, Giles
One shoulder drape dress £39.99
Gold by Giles, New Look
3. PREVIEW 161210 New Look, Giles
Jumpsuit with print detail
Gold by Giles, New Look
4. PREVIEW 161210 New Look, Giles
Sweetheart neckline dress in blue £39.99
Gold by Giles, New Look
5. PREVIEW 161210 New Look, Giles
Sweetheart neckline dress in mauve £44.99
Gold by Giles, New Look
6. PREVIEW 161210 New Look, Giles
Print dress with cut out back £44.99
Gold by Giles, New Look
7. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
70's cape dress £39.99
Bracelets £6.99
Cream heels with brown buckles £26.99
8. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
Chambray playsuit £39.99
Sunglasses £7.99
Tan shoe boots £29.99
9. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
Lily print cami £32.99
Wide leg trousers £32.99
Tan belt £9.99
Tan shoe boots £29.99
10. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
Black cropped string vest £16.99
Heavily embroidered full skirt £49.99
11. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
Tribal drop waist sundress £39.99
Earrings £4.99
Wooden bangles £9.99
12. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
Cropped white string vest £16.99
Blue leopard print midi skirt £34.99
13. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
Tribal swing blouse £32.99
Brown shorts with diamante detail £32.99
Animal print headscarf £7.99
Sunglasses £4.99
14. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
Tie dye top £29.99
Diamonte skirt £39.99
Brown satchel £14.99
Brown lace up peep toe wedges £22.99
15. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
Cutwork camisole £29.99
Cutwork shorts £32.99
16. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
Mix match broderie dress £49.99
White sun hat £7.99
Brown lace up peep wedges £22.99
17. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
Lace top with inserts £29.99
Patchwork boyfriend shorts £25.99
Sunglasses £4.99
Gold hoops 99p
18. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
70's bandeau midi dress £39.99
Polka dot peep toe wedges £24.99
19. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
Broderie anglaise cami £22.99
Ticking stripe shorts £25.99
20. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
Aztec jersey bandeau £12.99
Aztec maxi skirt £32.99
Crochet belt £9.99
Ankle strap platforms £22.99
21. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
Bluebird bandeau £24.99
Bluebird A line shirt £29.99
Sunglasses £7.99
Platform courts with metal rim £19.99
22. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
Chiffon panel dress £59.99
Gold hoops 99p
Brown lace up wedges £22.99
23. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
Maxi back floral dress £44.99
Satchel £16.99
Platform courts with metal rim £19.99
24. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
Lace insert maxi dress £44.99
Straw hat £9.99
Brown lace up wedges £22.99
25. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
Dip back bandeau dress £22.99
Leopard print clutch £12.99
Brown lace up wedges £22.99
26. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
LIMITED Leather biker jacket £99.99
Swing cami top £32.99
Gold hoops 99p
Denim tie dye hot pants £25.99
27. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
Pink argyle tank £19.99
Argyle cardigan £21.99
Pink leather skirt £44.99
28. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
Blue print top with collar £19.99
Denim trench coat £39.99
Blue capri pant £17.99
Striped peep toe wedges £24.99
29. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
Pink collared top with ditsy print £21.99
Nude Capris £26.99
Pink skinny belt £4.99
Glasses £4.99
Striped peep toe wedges £24.99
30. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
Yellow lace sleeveless top £17.99
Blue and yellow ditsy floral skirt £29.99
Sunglasses £7.99
Striped peep toe wedges £24.99
31. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
Pink lace sleeveless top £21.99
Bright pink Capri pant £17.99
Orange skinny belt £4.99
Striped peep toe wedges £24.99
32. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
Cream embroidered bolero £26.99
Pink scoop neck tshirt £4.99
Brown cropped trousers £26.99
Blue suede peep toe heels £29.99
33. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
Bikini top £9.99
Multi chain necklace £5.99
Khaki long tassel waistcoat £29.99
Beige turn up shorts £19.99
34. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
White floral print maxi with satin hem £34.99
Nude peep toe courts £24.99
35. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
Print silk turban £4.99
Cream corchet dress £29.99
Neutral peep toe courts £24.99
36. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
Salmon top with sequin embellishment £26.99
Coral silk harems with waist tie £21.99
Print silk turban £4.99
Peep toes £24.99
37. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
Pink sequin jacket with waterfall front £26.99
Pink cropped tshirt £4.99
Turquiouse harem trousers £21.99
Grey turban £4.99
Round toe courts £29.99
38. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
Pink crop tie up £19.99
Pattern knit flares £21.99
Cork wedges £24.99
39. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
Red wide leg jumpsuit £34.99
Coral and gold block bange £4.99
Blue peep toe heels £29.99
40. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
Cropped white jacket £27.99
White v neck vest £16.99
White vest £3.99
White trousers £24.99
Black court shoes £29.99
41. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
Black boyfriend blazer £24.99
Pink scopp neck top £3.99
Pink and black striped bandeau skirt £12.99
Sunglasses £4.99
Striped peep toe wedges £24.99
42. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
Red zip jacket £29.99
Pink and black stripe top £16.99
Black high waisted shorts £17.99
White and black sunglasses £4.99
43. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
Pink and black oversized top £16.99
Striped sun hat £7.99
Black round tow wedges £19.99
44. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
White blazer £29.99
Royal blue blouse £19.99
White wide leg trousers £24.99
Strap sandals £7.99
45. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
Red and white gingham playsuit £26.99
Boater hate £7.99
Floral shopper bag £9.99
46. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
Cream floral boyfriend blazer £24.99
Gingham crop top £16.99
Silk coral shorts with white belt £24.99
Head scarf £7.99
47. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
Red and white gingham top £17.99
Denim flare shorts £19.99
Floral bag £5.99
Head scarf £7.99
48. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
Denim tunic dress £28.99
49. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
Chiffon tiered dress £29.99
Sunglasses £7.99
Gold hoops 99p
50. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
Denim tied shirt £19.99
Denim button up skirt with belt £21.99
Sunglasses £7.99
Sandals £7.99
51. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
Blue blazer £24.99
Navy ditsy print dress £29.99
Gold hoops 99p
Nude ballet pumps £7.99
52. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
Ditsy print shirt £24.99
Camel cut out shorts £24.99
53. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
White crochet summer dress £27.99
Off white linen jacket £21.99
Floral print scarf £7.99
Gold Hoops 99p
Sunglasses £4.99
54. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
Dark brown cropped cami £17.99
Beige crochet waistcoat £17.99
Tie up harem trousers £19.99
Brown paiseley print scarf £7.99
Light brown court shoes £22.99
55. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
Blue Playsuit £26.99
Cross body mini bag £7.99
56. PREVIEW 161210 New Look
Striped off the shoulder top £21.99
Wide leg trousers £28.99
Coral peep toe shoes £29.99