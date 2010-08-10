13 Mar 2018
Pre-season Jackets
1. Pre-season jackets
Faux fur aviator, £65, Warehouse
Add texture to simple jersey dresses with this chunky shearling jacket from Warehouse.
2. Pre-season jackets
Khaki cape parka, £42, Miss Selfridge
This cape parka is perfect for warding off sudden downpours, and is lightweight to boot.
3. Pre-season jackets
Jersey panel coat, £85, Topshop
Jersey inserts give this sleek raincoat a modern edge.
4. Pre-season jackets
Festival hooded coat, £55, Asos
This simple hooded parka with leather detailing is a great casual number. Push up the sleeves to avoid looking swamped and sport it with turned up jeans and brogues for easy cool.
5. Pre-season jackets
Cape, £65, Gap (0800 011 1427 for stockists)
Pair with flared camel trousers and ankle boots for an on-trend equestrian look.
6. Pre-season jackets
Leather aviator jacket, £110, Asos
Shearling jacket are huge for next season as seen on the Burberry catwalks, and in a soft camel colour rather than black this Asos number won't look out of place before temperatures plummet.
7. Pre-season jackets
Angelina batwing jacket, £110, Whistles
This easy-to-wear slouchy blazer is perfect for popping over slim-fit trousers and a simple tee.
8. Pre-season jackets
Wool cape, £165, Stella McCartney
The cape is next season's biggest hit in terms of outerwear, and this Stella McCartney number is the ultimate investment piece. With its minimalist lines and dream fit cut it's easy-to-wear but a real statement-maker.
9. Pre-season jackets
Varsity jacket, £90, Urban Code at Urban Outfitters
A bomber jacket is a great casual statement piece and this Asos number offers a subtle way to work the leather trend.
10. Pre-season jackets
Trudie, £245, Reiss
Get a ladylike vintage look with this snow leopard print mac.
11. Pre-season jackets
Check cape, £195, Urban Outfitters
A cape is perfect for in-between seasons as you can wear it as a shrug and leave your arms free. The country chic look is huge for next season, so this check number is a great investment.
12. Pre-season jackets
Wool cape, £365, Diane von Furstenberg
If your not ready to give give way to coat earning just yet then this cape cardi is a great alternative.
13. Pre-season jackets
Sequin blazer, £310, DKNY
Work this sequin tuxedo jacket with tapered crops and high heels for a smart evening ensemble.
14. Pre-season jackets
Print fallaway jacket, £44.99, River Island
When temperatures drop of an evening throw on this draped printed jacket for a chic alternative to knits.
15. Pre-season jackets
Washed leather jacket, £398, Matches
The quilted effect on this leather jacket gives it an on-trend update, and the pared-down hue means it's perfect for seeing out summer.
16. Pre-season jackets
Fabric mix blazer, £49.99, River Island
This jersey sleeve jacket is a sleek daytime option for those who don't favour tightly tailored blazers.
17. Pre-season jackets
Black drape jacket, £40, Dorothy Perkins
This simple yet elegant drape jacket is a great workwear piece.
18. pre-season jacket
Rock and roll jacket, £35, Very
A classic biker is always worth having in your wardrobe, and super versatile. Wear it now with a ditsy tea dress and come autumn with chunky knits and jersey staples.
19. Pre-season jackets
Mesh panel gilet, £40, Topshop
We'll be wearing this sports luxe gillet with our J Brand Houlihans and biker boots.
20. Pre-season jackets
Dotty dream coat, £180, French Connection
This wet-look dotty coat with puff-sleeves is the perfect cover-up for pretty vintage vibe dresses.
