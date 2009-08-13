Statement shoulders are the big news in autumn/winter fashion. Check out our round-up of top buys at every price to be totally on trend this season.
Power Shoulders
1. Power Shoulder Jaeger black jacket
Peak shoulder jacket, £225 by Jaeger
Sleek sculpting and a shimmering braid add impact to this classic jacket which is a vital piece for any workwear wardrobe. The peak shoulders create a sophisticate silhouette which would look perfect in the boardroom.
Buy online at jaeger.co.uk
2. Power Shoulder Dotty P Black
Black power tube dress, £16 by Dorothy Perkins
Another power-shouldered cocktail dress, this offering from Dotty P has got us all very overexcited in the office!
Body-con + Power shoulder= totally on-trend!
Buy online at dorothyperkins.com
3. Power Shoulder Matches Blouse
Violet blouse, £538, by Boudicca at matchesfashion.com
To take you from day-to-evening, what better than this stunning blouse which would work just as well in the office as at cocktails. Team it with some statement jewellery and skinny jeans and you're ready to go!
Buy online at matchesfashion.com
4. Power Shoulder Rick Owens
Peak-shouldered flannel jacket, £1,085 by Rick Owens at net-a-porter.com
Step into the future with this powerful piece which will update your look in a flash, and the asymetric zip and distressed biker leather sleeves will help make any look into a statement.
Buy online at net-a-porter.com
5. Power Shoulder French Connection
Morris dress, £85 from French Connection
The classic LBD is given a twist with this fab offering from French Connection... The perfect cocktail dress, just add heels and some statement jewellery to set it off perfectly.
Buy online at frenchconnection.com
6. Power Shoulder Topshop jacket
Extended shoulder jacket, £75 from Topshop
This classic black tuxedo jacket is brought bang up to date with the addition of fab shoulder detailing. The blood-red contrast lining adds a flash of colour to this workwear staple, or glam it up for a perfect eveningwear piece.
Buy online at topshop.com
7. Power Shoulder marc jacobs
Perforated silk blouse, £870 Marc Jacobs at net-a-porter.com
Nude is going to be the central theme of our wardrobes this season, and this stunning blouse is a perfect example. Luckily for us, it's a very wearable colour, and this blouse would be perfect teamed with a dark pencil skirt for fab stunning workwear chic!
Buy online at net-a-porter.com
8. Power Shoulder Topshop dress
Cosmic shoulder dress, £38 from Topshop
The frill details on this jersey dress give it a futuristic space-age edge, while the black colour keeps it simple and classic.
Team with gold chunky jewellery and a pair of great heels for the perfect party look.
Buy online at topshop.com
9. Power Shoulder Jaeger cream jacket
Monochrome Tux Jacket, £225, Jaeger London.
The distinctive sharp corners on this monochrome tux are totally 80s, but the fact that the shoulders are accentuated using cut as opposed to shoulder pads bring it right into 2009!
Keep this look sleek and simple by teaming this jacket with black for a sophisticated but directional look.
Buy online at jaeger.co.uk
10. Power Shoulder Dorothy P Blue
Blue embellished dress, £40, Dorothy Perkins.
The body-con fit of this stunning blue dress is perfectly balanced out by the on trend power shoulders. The sequin detail on the shoulder adds that little bit of bling to make this the perfect dress for this autumn.
Buy online at dorothyperkins.com
11. Power Shoulder River Island Top
Jacquard sleeveless shell top, £34.99 by River Island
This futuristic silver top is a perfect example of the power-shoulder trend. The funky patterned effect on the silver background breaks up the solid silver and brings this top right up to date. Team it with your favourite skinnies for instant glam-factor.
Buy online at riverisland.com
