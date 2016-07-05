The 10 Coolest Bikini Sets For Plus-Size Poolside Lounging

Plus-size bikini shopping right now? Summer is upon us and the eternal search for the perfect bikini has begun - thankfully, the choice has never been better.

Shopping for swimwear above a size 14 is even tougher than for our smaller-framed friends, but just because you're not a size 8 doesn't mean you want to cover up in a costume (or tankini) and it definitely doesn’t mean you don’t want pattern and colour. Our plus-size columnist Naomi Shimada might have something to say about that...

The high street used to be a no-go for plus-size swimwear, but luckily things have got a lot more exciting for the bigger bust. Evans and Bravissimo have long been staple spots for stocking up on larger styles, while H&M and New Look all boast dedicated sections for plussize fashion. Online, ASOS, Curvy Kate and SimplyBe have you covered, whether you’re looking for basics, mix and match separates or statement prints.

Sure, a swimsuit or tankini is a great option for any size, but the plus-size fashion community is on a mission to reintroduce the bikini as a sexy summer style - and we're into it. The design is in the detail – bikini bottoms might flaunt a frill or fringe rather than full swimskirt, and thick straps balance fuller busts. Underwiring, tummy control waistbands and ruching all boost confidence on the beach, and despite what you might think, prints could be your best friends. Pattern panels at your waist can can work well, while polka dots, stripes and florals can distract or attract the eye – depending on which assets you want to emphasise.

There’s a lot more in the plus size swimwear market that you might think, but don't get overwhelmed by the choice! With hundreds of styles exclusive to fuller figures, take your pick from our specially selected edit before you hop on that plane (or sunbathe in your back garden). To help you out in your holiday prep, we’ve rounded up the best plus size bikini brands you need to know before you go...