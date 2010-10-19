13 Mar 2018
Perfect Partywear
1. Partywear
Gossip Girl Embellished Dress, £50, Miss Selfridge
With sleek sheer arms and embellished shoulder detail, this vintage inspired dress from Miss Selfridge has the instant wow factor. Team with silver accessories to get that icy wintery look.
2. Partywear
Green Jacquard Dress, £55, Miss Selfridge
In beautiful autumn hues, Miss Selfridge are really treating us with this gorgeous jacquard print prom dress. Wear yours with brown heels and simple box clutch to channel the Mad Men look.
3. Partywear
Embellished dress, £85, Miss Selfridge
Icy pastels are a cool way to get into the festive spirit and with this sequin embellished dress you’ll have just the right amount of sparkle to have all eyes on you at the party! Team with light metallic make-up for a killer party look.
4. Partywear
Celina shift, £169, Reiss
This metallic paneled party frock is a real must-have to ensure you shine through the party period. Team the gold touched shift dress with black ankle boots and a case clutch for fierce nocturnal glam.
5. Partywear
Fringe embroidery shift dress, £120, Topshop
As a last from Kate Moss’ final Topshop collaboration, this 70s fringed frock is definitely one for the wish list. For an authentic rock chick ensemble, team with a vintage bag and tousled looks to show off your inner bohemian beauty this Christmas.
6. Partywear
Rushes & reeds dress, £185, French Connection
Update your wardrobe with French Connection’s beautifully printed tank style dress for a unique evening look. The graphic print and feather detailing tick all the style boxes, but be sure to team with minimal accessories for real statement attire.
7. Partywear
Red one shoulder dress, £59.99, River Island
Go lady in red with River Island’s striking scarlet party frock. The structured one shoulder shape gives for an ultra modern touch that will have you looking a million dollars throughout the festive nights ahead.
8. Partywear
Black glitter palazzo jumpsuit, £49.99, River Island
Stay fashion forward this Christmas by going for a chic black jumpsuit. With the on-trend wide leg and a glamorous one shoulder, River Island’s glittering one piece will look dazzling teamed with your best party heels and a decorative clutch.
9. Partywear
Malene Birger Loupes Strapless Corset Dress, £190.00, My-wardrobe.com
Sparkle your way into the party season with Malene Birger’s girly-gorgeous diamante sprinkled bubble dress in a dusty lilac. Diamonds really are a girl’s best friend!
10. Partywear
Shantung prom dress, £80, Oasis
Move away from dark shades and dare to wear a pop of colour this party season, in this deep jewel pink hued silk prom dress. Keep accessories muted in black to keep it simple but chic!
11. Partywear
Yves Saint Laurent Arty Dots ring, £105, Net-A-Porter
It's THE ring of the season! Treat yourself to a little luxe candy on your finger with this statement ring from YSL. We've all got ours!
12. Partywear
Taffeta dress, £175, Jaeger
Brights were all over the SS11 catwalk, and this cute prom dress from Jaeger has a little wintry feel from the velvet bow.
13. Partywear
Premium two tone hard clutch, £36, Asos
For a really big event, a framed box clutch will add a really luxurious feel to your outfit.
14. Partywear
Duke chunky chain necklace, £18, Accessorize
For a subtle but glamorous finishing touch, pop this multi-strand choker on with a bandeau mini.
15. Partywear
Pearl Lowe Animal Print shift dress, £35, Peacocks
Pearl Lowe's collection for Peacocks has been flying off the rails so grab yours quick! Nail two trends in one with this calf-length leopard print wiggle dress - it's bound to be the talking point of any party! Keep accessories to a minimum to let the fierce print do the work.
16. Partywear
One shoulder signature shift, £180, Karen Millen
Be brave and choose a red rather than black frock.
17. Partywear
Sequin shorts, £280, Diane von Furstenberg
Dress up a simple silk tee or cami with these bold sequin shorts.
18. Partywear
Maiden clutch, £140, French Connection
Toughen up pretty blouses with this structural sequin bag.
19. Partywear
Silver Cloud Dress, £168, Anthropologie
Go all out glitz in this luxe silver sequin dress from Anthropologie. Wear with black accessories to let the dress do all the talking.
20. Partywear
Elfie dress, £160, Monsoon
Monsoon always come up trumps for party season. This chiffon drape dress is a real statement number, and comes in current celeb favourite hue - cobalt blue.
21. Partywear
Black lace courts, £45, Miss Selfridge
Nothing will make you feel more ready to party than a pair of platforms, especially in a glamorous lace finish.
22. Partywear
Snake oversize kimono, £38, Topshop
The perfect party throw-on, wear over any outfit as a cover-up when the weather gets really cold.
23. Partywear
Ruffle sleeve tunic, £50, Warehouse
Ruffles are the perfect outfit embellishment for party season and this tunic from Warehouse works them to perfection in a gorgeous teal shade. With flutter sleeves and ruched waist, it's the ideal base to build your party outfit around.
24. Partywear
Torin studded suede, £196, Sam Edelman
It's all about shoe-boots this party season, they're not as hard on your feet and will show off that perfect winter pedicure.
25. Partywear
Origami dress by Rare Opulence, £105, Topshop
Add some origami styling to your outfit with this super cute asymmetric satin dress in a shimmering grey.
26. Partywear
Zibo Midnight Sheath, £218, Anthropologie
Do Christmas parties, Mad Men style, in this divine jacquard print silk sheath dress in midnight blue and black. Wear with a string of pearls and pearl studs for a vintage style look.
27. Partywear
Sccop back dress by Annie Greenabelle, £61, Topshop
Go for a more casual prom-style cut with this scoop back dress by Annie Greenabelle. Wear with statement jewellery to give a tougher twist.
28. Partywear
Halston Heritage, £503, My-Wardrobe
SJP loves her Halston, so party in good company in this sizzling Halston Heritage one-shouldered textured sequin minidress. Wear with statement jewellery a la Sarah Jess herself!
29. Partywear
Laser cut ruffle bolero, £60, Warehouse
Utterly versatile, throw this luxe bolero over any outfit for an instant hit of glamour. Plus it's a great way to subtly layer up as the colder weather kicks in!
30. Partywear
Black and silver bodycon dress, £139, Reiss
A wrap dress will highlight curves and cinch you in in all the right places.
31. Partywear
Marani clutch, £330, Anya Hindmarch
Do this season's minimalist chic and work this iridescent Anya Hindmarch clutch with a simple seamless silk dress.
32. Partywear
Silver sequin bead clutch, £14.24, New Look
If you need to give your outfit a make-over on a budget, then this embroidered clutch comes in at under £15 and has a classic opulent print.
33. Partywear
Nicole Farhi Sleeveless Cowl Neck Top, £219, Harrods
Shimmer in midnight blue in this simply divine ultra luxe Nicole Farhi sleeveless top. Wear with gold accessories for high octane glamour.
34. Partywear
Jacquard dress, £70, Oasis
Show off your hour-glass figure in this luxe jacquard dress from Oasis. The perfect go-to dress for all types of party, dress up with stacked platform heels or wear with a bolero for after-work drinks.
35. Partywear
Flower detail sequin dress, £55, Topshop
Full-sleeves are a great touch for winter and balance out a shorter length. Plus this Topshop dress has an embellished neckline for added evening dazzle.
36. Partywear
Dress, £24.99, H&M
Lace is still a red carpet favourite with the A-list, and this pretty tiered corset dress is a steal at under £25.
37. Partywear
Antique beaded dress, £130, Topshop
We can see Carey Mulligan working the red carpet in this drop-waist antique dress - perfect for petite ladies.
38. Partywear
Lena gold bag, £129, Reiss
Don't be afraid to really go all out on your accessories. Heavy embellishment will give your look a truly luxe feel. Just remember to keep hair and make-up soft and your dress simple.
39. Partywear
Cornelli dress, £180, Warehouse
Warehouse's deco mini is the ultimate party winter party dress with its tafetta layers and metallic embellishment.
40. Partywear
Lace tiered dress, £75, Oasis
For vintage elegance, work this Oasis lace-front shift with dark lips and hair in a loose updo.
41. Partywear
Rosalind Lace Dress, £295, Whistles
Does this dress look familiar? Alexa Chung wore the very same frock front row at the Chloe show during Paris Fashion Week! Wear yours Alexa style with studded heels and a tan bag. Perfect!
42. Partywear
Raglan Dress glitzy floral print dress, £550, Mulberry
Liv Tyler loves this dress! A firm favourite with the A-list, this fabulously glitzy floral minidress from Mulberry is our must-have party piece!
43. Partywear
Ladies Angel Sleeve Georgette Dress, £20, Peacocks
Go 70s inspired with this angel sleeve dress from Peacocks. An absolute steal at £20, it's sheer, floaty and effortlessly elegant. Team with red nails and matching red lips for added glam-factor.
44. Partywear
McQ by Alexander McQueen Wool knit dress, £270, Matches
Go from work to play in this elegant wool dress with bright shoulder details.
45. Partywear
Strapless studio tutu dress, £49.99, Zara
It's the style of choice for loads of A-listers on the red carpet right now, so you really can't go wrong with this cool prom dress! Making a fab LBD, its sweetheart neckline with fit and flare skirt makes it a flattering shape. Be bold and wear with sheer tights and black pump heels.
46. Partywear
Crystal sparkle dress, £70, Oasis
Nothing says party better than sparkles! With a distinct Joan Holloway Mad Men feel to this sizzling teal wiggle dress, the shoulder jewels give it some added glam. Stick to silver accessories to keep the look simple.
47. Partywear
Evangeline Feather Dress, £350, Whistles
Go frou-frou for feathers with this ultra luxe Whistles dress! With barely there spaghetti straps, boned bodice and nude feathered skirt, it's got just the right amount of structure and texture to flatter all body shapes!
48. Partywear
Dixie Balloon dress, £232, Winter Kate
If you're a boho babe, then this volumous sleeve mini is perfect for party season. Finish with tousled locks and rough-and-ready heels for a look to rival designer Nicole Richie.
49. Partywear
Stunning fringe dress, £80, Warehouse
If you prefer to keep it classic, then this Warehouse dress has playful detail but is still pared-down in a deep dove grey.
50. Partywear
Contrast collar silk pintuck dress, £165, Asos
Ultra-girlie but perfect for boyish figures - we can see Alexa Chung in this tiered pintuck dress.
51. Partywear
Black sequin dress, £240, Project D
If you love Dannii Minogue's style on the X Factor then you can rival her style in this asymmetric wrap dress from her Project D holiday collection.
52. Partywear
Day Birger et Mikkelsen, £359, My-Wardrobe
Add some extra sparkle to any party outfit with this classic cut jacket with gold safety pin and metal coil embellishments. Perfect for dressing up trousers or over a dress!
53. Partywear
Premium burnout print jumpsuit, £80, Topshop
If you want a more edgy party look, glam it up on the dance floor in this ultra luxe printed jumpsuit from Topshop. Wear yours with sky-high heels for fabulously long legs.
54. Partywear
Babie dress, £159, Reiss
Go for full-on glamour in this lace shift from Reiss with slimming panel detail.
55. Partywear
Horse medallion necklace, £256, Mawi
If you want to give your faithful LBD an overhaul, then a statement necklace like this medallion Mawi necklace is just the ticket.
56. Partywear
Chantal lace jumpsuit, £420, Tibi
If you're bored of party failsafes then try a jumpsuit rather than a frock.
57. Partywear
Folded hem circle hem 60s dress, £65, Asos
Show off trim pins in this satin shift with statement ruffle trim.
58. Partywear
Kenneth Jay Lane, £75, Net-A-Porter
Nothing says party better than a big, bold cocktail ring. It's the season to go a little bling, so style up your outfit with this fab piece from Kenneth Jay Lane.
59. Partywear
Disco skirt, £129, Hobbs
Turn heads at all the parties this year with this subtly shimmering disco skirt from Hobbs. It's got just the right amount of sparkle to add glam to a pared-down outfit. Wear with killer heels to show off your pins!
60. Partywear
Corso como heels, £290, Kurt Geiger
Splash out on some wow-worthy heels this season to lengthen those legs and make you feel super feminine.
61. Partywear
Silk Cowl back dress, £65, Topshop
Take New Simplicity to the party with this cute pared-down silk dress. Stick to minimalist make-up and a sleek up-do to stay on trend.
62. Partywear
Galliano Ra Ra Lace Miniskirt, £169, Harrods
Take your hem up a notch with this super short lace miniskirt by Galliano. Toughen it up with some Hiking heels and chunky jewellery for an edgy party look.
63. Partywear
Ladies lace & pearl vest, £16, Peacocks
Lace and pearls are an elegant combo for party season! This flapper-esque 20s style vest top is perfect for hiding a multitude of sins and will look hot to trot over a pair of skinny black jeans and patent stiletto pumps.
64. Partywear
Petites Gold Jacquard skirt, £32, Miss Selfridge
The perfect piece to carry you from work-to-bar, style up this cute jacquard skirt with a shimmering gold top to get ready to party straight after work
65. Partywear
Portman clutch, £125, Jaeger
Mix textures for a luxe party look. Try teaming this tactile velvet clutch with a leather dress.
66. Partywear
Taffeta Check high Waist Skirt, £295, Burberry
Shimmer in rich autumnal shades with this gorgeously luxe taffeta high-waist skirt from Burberry.
67. Partywear
Suede pleat shorts, £65, Topshop
If you're more of a dress-down girl then shorts and a blouse are a great alternative to fancy frocks. These suede shorts have Sienna Miller's approval as she wore thm out in London with Jude Law.
68. Partywear
Jacquard pencil skirt, £98, Jigsaw
If you prefer seperates for a night out then this sleek jacquard skirt is the ultimate in sophisticated party glamour.
69. Partywear
Lace tier panel top, £32, Topshop
Separates can be just as dressy as one-pieces. The dusky vintage colours of this lace tank are perfect for evening.
70. Partywear
Black banded chiffon fluffy dress, £120, Topshop
A timeless dress failsafe, this frock will see you through many a party to come. Mix up the styling with different accessories for a variety of looks.
71. Partywear
Get ready to party with InStyle's picks of the best party pieces, sale partywear, celeb-inspired party hair and beauty - all guaranteed to make you gorgeous!
