13 Mar 2018
Perfect Party Dresses
-
1. PARTY DRESSES 010411
Gold Belted Pleated Maxi, £50, Miss Selfridge
Channel the 70s trend and go all out glamorama in this gold belted pleated maxi. Team with killer heels and a glitzy statement gold necklace.
-
2. PARTY DRESSES 010411
Jenna Dress by Motel, £38, Topshop
Go bodycon chic for your night out in this gorgeous high-waisted skirt with vibrant triangle print scoop neck top.
-
3. PARTY DRESSES 010411
Cream bow front mesh dress, £50, Topshop
Work this season's white dress trend with this cutie mesh overlay dress with cupped bodice and velvet bow front. Perfect for spring evenings on the dance floor.
-
4. PARTY DRESSES 010411
Pink Corsage vest dress, £38, Miss Selfridge
Treat yourself to a pop of pink in your wardrobe with this figure-hugging corsage dress from Miss Selfridge.
-
5. PARTY DRESSES 010411
Red brushstroke belted dress, £36, Dorothy Perkins
Be bold with this red brushstroke fit and flare belted dress from Dotty P. Team with a cropped black bolero for a Mad Men Joan Holloway look.
-
6. PARTY DRESSES 010411
Frannie drape front dress in blue print, £159, Reiss
Perfect for spring parties, this Reiss dress is a must with its gorgeously vibrant blue and white print. The overlay v-neck gives it just the right amount of smouldering plunge. Team with white accessories to let the dress stand out.
-
7. PARTY DRESSES 010411
Sandro Reseda chiffon-rosette and mesh dress, £200, Net-A-Porter
All eyes will be on you in this stunning raw-edged chiffon rosette from must-have label Sandro. Team with a cute bolero jacket for chilly evenings and sky-high strappy heels.
-
8. PARTY DRESSES 010411
Diane Von Furstenberg Rilla short dress, £309, Matches
Fun, flirty and colour-popping, this gorgeous DVF frock is perfect for spring day-to-night dates.
-
9. PARTY DRESSES 010411
Paul Smith Black Animal Brush Print jersey dress, £173, My-Wardrobe
Get a huge colour-injection to your wardrobe with this divine animal digi print dress by Paul Smith Black. It's the perfect day-to-night dress.
-
10. PARTY DRESSES 010411
Cacharel Coquelicots floral print dress, £178, Matches
Florals are a big look for spring summer day, but Cacharel have worked them gorgeously for night in this stunning cocktail dress. Make sure to wear killer heels to show off your pins.
-
11. PARTY DRESSES 010411
Carven washed-satin cape-style dress, £270, Net-A-Porter
Every girl deserves a little Carven in her wardrobe. Go for elegant evening style in this gorgeous cape-sleeved dress with drop-waist in washed-satin. Team with sparkly jewels for extra nocturnal glamour.
-
12. PARTY DRESSES 010411
Tie Front Drape dress, £140, Whistles
Give your LBD a rest and go for all out colour in this rich aquatic green draped dress from Whistles. It's a great remedy for colour-starved winter wardrobes.
-
13. PARTY DRESSES 010411
Pearl silk dress in coral, £179, Reiss
It's the colour of the season - coral is a must for all on trend wardrobes. If you're not so sure of the shade, try mixing it up in a print with this super sophisticated rouched dress from Reiss.
-
14. PARTY DRESSES 010411
DKNY printed crepe system dress, £261, My-Wardrobe
This chic summer in the city dress features a gorgeous scarf-skirt. Perfect for wearing with a blazer during working hours, then with strappy heels for night.
-
15. PARTY DRESSES 010411
Red lace babydoll dress, £37.80, Dorothy Perkins
Channel the Michelle Williams look in this super ladylike red lace dress. Keep accessories low-key with a colour this vibrant. Don't forget to match your lippy too!
-
16. Spring Dresses 01032011
Audre cocktail dress, £95, Aftershock
This ruffled mini will make the perfect party dress for a night of cocktails, and comes in this season's coolest hue - cobalt-blue.
-
17. Spring Dresses 01032011
Grosgrain Trimmed Dress, £99.50, Banana Republic
Not ready to embrace colour quite yet? Try a splash of dusk blue in your black dress with Banana Republic’s fitted shift.
-
18. Spring Dresses 01032011
Dress, £34.99, H&M
Lace is an enduring trend and we love the super-girlie touch of a scalloped hem and sweetheart neckline on this H&M mini.
-
19. Spring Dresses 01032011
One shoulder peony dress, £299, Jaeger
This monochrome mini by Jaeger is the perfect compromise between pretty and edgy, made from delicate silk in a sharp structural silhouette.
-
20. Spring Dresses 01032011
Black Backless Dress by David Koma, £350, Topshop
With fans including Cheryl Cole and Beyonce, designer David Koma’s dresses are hot property. Get yours from Topshop while you still can!
-
21. Spring Dresses 01032011
Ecote Silky Dress, £58, Urban Outfitters
Slip yourself into this simply gorgeous rust colour dress. Add a knitted cardi and chunky boots to play with proportions.
-
22. Spring Dresses 01032011
Fusion Marigold dress, £110, Monsoon
Embrace the trend for block colour in this pretty beaded shift by Monsoon.
-
23. Spring Dresses 01032011
Green print prom dress, £39.99, River Island
Paradise prints reign in D&G and House of Holland's SS collections, and are perfect for adding an injection of colour.
-
24. Spring Dresses 01032011
Dress, £34.99, H&M
This softly structured mini by H&M is a great party piece. Pair with brightly hued wedges and layered necklaces for maximum effect.
-
25. Spring Dresses 01032011
Darcy Drape Long Dress, £97, French Connection
A mix of Grecian draping and Hollywood glamour, this is the ultimate maxi dress. Go all-out glam with some jewels or play it down with stacked wooden bangles.
-
26. Spring Dresses 01032011
Halter neck dress, £55, Miss Selfridge
Embrace the trend for all things 70s with this raised hem halter dress. We can see Leighton Meester rocking up at a party in something just like it!
-
27. Spring Dresses 01032011
Leah frill skirt structured dress, £159, Reiss
Reiss' Leah dress gives the LBD a flirty twist in a fit-and-flare cut.
-
28. Spring Dresses 01032011
Cara Crinkle Flare Dress, £77, French Connection
Prim but not too proper, we love this denim flare dress. It’ll take your from a picnic in the park to a night out on the town with no trouble.
-
29. Spring Dresses 01032011
Boucle prom dress, £230, Jaeger
This cute tweed mini is ideal for an informal spring wedding.
-
30. Spring Dresses 01032011
Thread social draped hammered dress, £430, Net-a-Porter
Thread Social's plunging shift is the ultimate party dress. Pop hair up into a chic chignon to show off the sheer back.
-
31. Spring Dresses 01032011
Lace Skater Dress, £55, Warehouse
Once spring has sprung we’ll all been in little lace dresses. Get ahead of the game and buy Warehouse’s perfectly prim lace skater dress.
-
32. Spring Dresses 01032011
Pick and mix beading dress, £145, French Connection
With it's modest high-neck and full sleeves, this pretty printed dress is ideal for a dressy day at work.
-
33. Spring Dresses 01032011
Mulberry Petticoat white picnic dress, £608, My-Wardrobe
Aptly named the picnic dress, we can't think of a better way to wear this than on a warm spring day with ballet flats and a cute cardi.
-
34. Spring Dresses 01032011
Paul Smith Black Water print dress, £198, My-Wardrobe
Paul Smith's painterly florals give this classic shape a spring make-over.
-
35. Spring Dresses 01032011
Ornamental bodice dress, £195, Reiss
The little white dress is a summer must-have and was a huge presence on this season's catwalks. With its lattice bodice, this Reiss number makes a unique take on the trend.
-
36. Spring Dresses 01032011
See By Chloe Scallopped Jersey Dress, £195, Net-a-Porter
The scalloped trim adds a super soft feminine feel to this jersey tank dress. Stay simple and team with nude ballet pumps.
-
37. Spring Dresses 01032011
Two layer t-shirt dress, £50, Warehouse
We can see Kate Bosworth in this simple but sleek T-shirt shift. Style it like the lady herself with cropped boots and a satchel bag.
-
38. Spring Dresses 01032011
Oriental silk print dress, £198, Jigsaw
Jigsaw's pared-down print dress is perfect for laidback Sunday lunches. Just pop a cute cardi and brogues on to complete the look.
-
39. Spring Dresses 01032011
ASOS Smudged Print Tulip Dress, £36 (was £42), ASOS
Start spring pretty in print with this gorgeous bandeau dress from ASOS. Team with chunky black shoes and a blazer to head out.
-
40. Spring Dresses 01032011
Vero Moda Wrap Front Tailored Belted Dress, £48, ASOS
Vero Moda has made the traditional wrap dress a whole lot cooler with blouson style sleeves and a belted waist. Keep hair and make-up natural to complete the look.
-
41. Spring Dresses 01032011
Winter Kate Devi Dress in Jacquard with Blouson Sleeves, £370, ASOS
70s style is very much on the scene so get your hands on Winter Kate’s silk jacquard dress. Team with a floppy hat to really channel the look.
-
42. Spring Dresses 01032011
Dress Cuqui, £49.90, Mango
A belted waist and deep open pockets give this lovely ladylike print a real edge. Team with stilettos and a belted mac and you’re good to go.
-
43. Spring Dresses 01032011
Neptune corset dress, £85, All Saints
All Saints always get it bang on when it comes to offering up edgy yet figure-flattering shapes. We adore the funky fan detail on this tailored corset dress.
-
44. Spring Dresses 01032011
Levi’s Made & Crafted Shirt Dress, £145, Net-a-Porter
Oh so easy to wear and wonderfully comfortable, team this shirtdress with tan wedges and a statement scarf to get a spring in your step.
-
45. Spring Dresses 01032011
Rag & Bone Open-knit Sweater Dress, £440, Net-a-Porter
Sweater dresses aren’t just for winter. Rag & Bone’s twist-knit white sweater dress would look great with tan leather wedges and a clutch this spring.
-
46. Spring Dresses 01032011
Pansy Print Prom Dress, £60, Oasis
Combining a pansy print with a puff ball skirt, you’ll look pretty as picture in this prom dress from Oasis.
-
47. Spring Dresses 01032011
Cosmo Dress, £195, LK Bennett
Try a new spin on the pleat this spring with LK Bennett’s accordion pleat panel. Simply team this dress with a bright cardi and pile on the gold bangles.
-
48. Spring Dresses 01032011
Slinky Spot Dress, £55, Oasis
We love anything that’s figure-hugging so Oasis’ slinky spot dress fits the bill perfectly. With elbow-length sleeves, a skimmed waist and just hitting the knee it’s super flattering.
-
49. Spring Dresses 01032011
Aubin & Wills Ledsham Striped Cotton Dress, £59, Net-a-Porter
A modern wardrobe staple, the Breton stripe dress is a must and we love the slightly gathered waist on this one by Aubin & Wills.
-
50. Spring Dresses 01032011
Lark rise dress, £165, French Connection
Crochet is popping up all over the catwalks for AW11, so get way ahead of the trend in this cute long-sleeve shift by French Connection.
1 of 50
Gold Belted Pleated Maxi, £50, Miss Selfridge
PARTY DRESSES 010411
Gold Belted Pleated Maxi, £50, Miss Selfridge
Channel the 70s trend and go all out glamorama in this gold belted pleated maxi. Team with killer heels and a glitzy statement gold necklace.