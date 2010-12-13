13 Mar 2018
Party Shades!
1. Party Shades
Gold
Pearl Lowe Tanya slinky dress, £40, Peacocks
Go for all out glamour in this vintage inspired Pearl Lowe dress for Peacocks. At £40 it's an absolute steal! Wear yours with killer heels and nude legs.
2. Party Shades
Gold
Yves Saint Laurent arty flower ring, £115, Selfridges
These YSL rings are among the hottest jewellery pieces of the season! Go for just a little gold with this gorgeous flower ring - it's the perfect way to add a little glamour-bling to your look.
3. Party Shades
Gold
Lurex pleated midi skirt, £45, Topshop
Gold is all about disco and dancing and nothing says that better than this pleated midi skirt from Topshop. Wonderfully light and floaty, in a paler shade of gold, it's just begging to be swirled and twirled around the dance floor.
4. Party Shades
Gold
Tory Burch Reva leather ballerina flats, £175, Net-A-Porter
The perfect party companion, these ballerina flats from Tory Burch are the IT pumps of the moment.
5. Party Shades
Gold
Athena Cuff bracelet gold snakeskin, £65, Aspinal Of London
Add a frosting of gold to your look with this gorgeous cuff from Aspinal Of London. A thinner width than other cuffs, the snakeskin detailing takes the tough edge off the studs.
6. Party Shades
Gold
Halston Heritage Lamé One Shoulder minidress, £275, My-Wardrobe
Not for the faint-hearted, this high-impact dress is the ultimate gold party gown. Super 70s and divinely disco, the fabric falls into luxurious folds, giving a floaty caped effect. Wear yours with black accessories to let the dress do all the talking!
7. Party Shades
Gold
Demi animal print bow detail clutch bag, £20, Boohoo
How cute is this purse-friendly clutch! At just £20, we love the pretty gold snakeskin bow detail, it's a super stylish party carry-all.
8. Party Shades
Gold
Gold rose jacquard dress, £42, Miss Selfridge
A deeper, more burnished shade of gold, the pared-down shape of this dress lets the rich autumnal hue of the pattern do all the work. With a high neck like this go for a classic up-do and some delicate drop earrings.
9. Party Shades
Gold
J.Crew Lagona jaquard mini skirt, £125, Net-A-Porter
If you're a little hesitant about going for all out gold, go for just a sprinkling of glitz with this pretty jacquard mini skirt. In a soft, buttery gold it's a super stylish party piece - perfect for those work-to-bar days.
10. Party Shades
Gold
Carvela Attack platforms. £79, Kurt Geiger
These stacked platform heels from Carvela are great if you want the height but find it hard to work stilettos. Wear yours with black opaques to let your shoes shine!
11. Party Shades
Gold
Metallic Tulip dress, £165, Karen Millen
If you're looking for something with a little more structure, this tulip dress from Karen Millen is the perfect thing. The heavier fabric and tailored shape will pull you in, hiding a multitude of sins this party season. Team the low neckline with a statement necklace.
12. Party Shades
Gold
DKNY croco leather chain handle clutch bag, £104, John Lewis
Go for a clutch with a chain to free your hands up for throwing shapes on the dancing floor. We love this absolutely gorgeous DKNY clutch! It's the perfect golden accessory to your festive look.
13. Party Shades
Champagne
Cape back lace tunic, £35, Topshop
Gorgeously luxe, this dress is an absolute steal at under £40! Featuring lavish champagne lace, silk panels give added wow-factor with a cute cape and flutter sleeves adding to the vintage 70s style. Perfect!
14. Party Shades
Champagne
Chiffon chain waist midi dress, £75, Topshop
Go for champagne chiffon with this deliciously draped asymmetric hem dress from Topshop. Wear with nude legs and metallic hued heels.
15. Party Shades
Champagne
Ruffle neck dress, £165, Karen Millen
Fun, flirty and super stylish, this pretty pencil dress from Karen Millen has a gorgeous corsage-style ruffle neck detail and comes in a delicious champagne shade! Nude legs and killer heels are a must!
16. Party Shades
Champagne
By Malene Birger Loupes strapless corset dress, £190, My-Wardrobe
Pop the champagne corks in this fab frock from By Malene Birger. With a structured bodice, it's a great figure-cincher and the pretty jewel embellishments make it ultra luxe. An up-do showing off crystal droplet earrings would set off the sweetheart neck a treat!
17. Party Shades
Champagne
Marc by Marc Jacobs patent-leather wedges, £330, Net-A-Porter
A great style investment for your champagne party palette AND super on trend for SS11, these Marc by Marc Jacobs patent wedges are a must-buy for all shoe-lovers!
18. Party Shades
Champagne
Theory metallic jacquard shorts, £190, Selfridges
Who said a girl can't wear shorts to a party! We love these Theory metallic jacquard shorts. The fabulously thick fabric helps keep a flattering shape, while the antique-inspired effect gives them a luxe finish. Wear yours with black opaques and big heels.
19. Party Shades
Champagne
Love Label satin peep-toe platforms, £32, Very
Treat yourself to some champagne heels with these pretty peep-toe platforms from Love Label. We love the cute ankle bow detail.
20. Party Shades
Champagne
Bello clutch bag, £50, Aftershock
Go for sumptuous satin with your chain clutch with this pretty bag from Aftershock. The pretty bow shape will add plenty of girlie glamour to your look.
21. Party Shades
Champagne
Karl Lagerfeld silk blouse in champagne, £115, Dress For Less
You can't go wrong with a pretty silk blouse as it's a fab style staple to build your outfit around. We love this Karl Lagerfeld pussybow blouse, it's so effortlessly chic!
22. Party Shades
Champagne
Adele Marie 3 row pearl necklace, £17, John Lewis
Every girl deserves pearls! We can't believe what a style steal these pretty three row pearls from John Lewis are at under £20! Wear yours to channel a ladylike look.
23. Party Shades
Silver
Grey tulle and silver sequins dress, £545, Diane Von Furstenberg at Matchesfashion.com
Hello? Where has this dress been all our lives? So romantic and so gorgeous, it’s every girly-girl’s dream dress.
24. Party Shades
Silver
Silver and diamante watch, £90, French Connection
Keep time in style with this sleek and elegant silver watch, decorated with baguette-shaped faux diamonds.
25. Party Shades
Silver
Silver sequin skirt, £49.50, Gap
The skater skirt is the hottest shape of the season. We're loving this stand-out mini covered in silver sequins. Team with a skinny black top and fierce ankle boots for added edge.
26. Party Shades
Silver
Silver beaded headband, £55, Deepa Gurnai at Liberty
Boho babes will be drooling over this pretty headband. Wear with perfectly-tousled tresses a la Blake Lively.
27. Party Shades
Silver
Silver sandals, £230, LK Bennett
Perfect for weddings and soirees, silver tshoes are a good investment for your dress-up wardrobe. We've chosen these versatile platform sandals to meet all your party needs.
28. Party Shades
Silver
Silver lurex vest, £173, Joseph
This silver shell would look perfect under a black velvet tuxedo blazer. It’s the ultimate in understated chic.
29. Party Shades
Silver
Silver chain necklace, £182, Dannijo at The Outnet
Ideal for all rock chicks, this multi-tiered silver chain necklace is killer on an all-black outfit.
30. Party Shades
Silver
Silver sequinned shift, £182.25, The Outnet
TA shift dress gets a makeover courtesy of hundreds of silver sequins. So Sixties, so now.
31. Party Shades
Silver
Silver chandelier earrings, £20, Coast
Chandelier earrings are the perfect way to dress up a party outfit. So, sweep up your hair, dress up your lobes with these silver sparklers and get ready to party.
32. Party Shades
Silver
Black and silver sequin dress, £49, Topshop
Make an unforgettable entrance in this pailettes-encrusted number. Keep all jewellery at bay to keep the focus firmly on the dress.
33. Party Shades
Ice
Lame puffball skirt, £514.50, Emanuel Ungaro at The Outnet
Channel the Mad Men style with this brocade fit-and-flare skirt. Team with a slim-fit knit and sky-high courts for the ultimate work-to-party outfit.
34. Party Shades
Ice
Crystal embellished bracelet, £315, Isabel Marant at Net-a-Porter
Isabel Marant struck the perfect chord between masculine and feminine with her combination of cropped leather trousers and delicate bow courts in her autumn/winter show. This crystal bracelet will look just as good with a pair of skinny jeans as with a cocktail frock.
35. Party Shades
Ice
Metallic make-up bag, £25, Jaeger
Make sure the inner contents of your bag are as dressed u as the rest of you this festive season. This sparkly pewter make-up bag is so chic, it could double up as a clutch in a pinch.
36. Party Shades
Ice
Silver and nude silk dress, £635, Roksanda Ilincic at Matchesfashion.com
If you like to get into the new season early then now is the time to snap up this pretty silk dress from Roksanda’s spring 2011 line-up. Perfect now under a sumptuous coat and later in the year with a pair of strappy sandals. Trust us, this collection will be a sell-out.
37. Party Shades
Ice
Brooch detail turban, £18, Topshop
Stay warm and chic in this turban-style woolly hat embellished with a jewelled brooch. Fit for an ice princess!
38. Party Shades
Ice
Rhinestone cluster necklace, £36, Urban Outfitters
Wear this rhinestone necklace with a crisp white shirt for maximum impact.
39. Party Shades
Ice
Pale blue drop earrings, Dicha at Matchesfashion.com
Dress up in these delicate drop earrings in the loveliest shade of ice blue. Pretty in winter and summer.
40. Party Shades
Ice
Pave crystal cocktail ring, £60, Jaeger
A cocktail ring adds the perfect finish to any after-hour ensemble. Our philosophy is, the bigger, the better.
41. Party Shades
Ice
Shimmer suede sandal, £545, Jimmy Choo
In honour of their anniversary, Jimmy Choo have teamed up with Swarovski to create a line of serious party shoes. From fierce platforms covered in bling to delicately-iced flats, these shoes are made for dancing. We love these go-with-everything shimmery sandals. Carrie Bradshaw, eat your heart out.
42. Party Shades
Ice
Crystal beaded clutch, £99, Karen Millen
A sparkly clutch is just the thing to bring the mojo back to your LBD. Why go for a single crystal when your clutch could be dripping in them?
43. Party Shades
Black
Motel Sally Pleated Satin Skirt, £28, ASOS
The pleated skirt is so on trend at the moment. Keep yours short and shimmering with this gorgeous mini from ASOS.
44. Party Shades
Black
Patch Pocket T-shirt, £38, Warehouse
We love the simple shape of this sheer patch pocket T-shirt, it’s so versatile. Team with jeans for day or skinny black trousers and stilettos for night.
45. Party Shades
Black
Siren Tailored Tuxedo Jacket, £189, Reiss
Pull your look together with this brilliantly bling blazer from Reiss. You’ll wear it all year round.
46. Party Shades
Black
Metallic Glitter Playsuit, £10, New Look
Tend to your more playful side with New Look’s glitter playsuit. Team with tights and some glitter wedges to really get the party started.
47. Party Shades
Black
ASOS Ruffle Sleeve Smart Blouse, £26, ASOS
Is your wardrobe short of a good party top or two? Then make sure you get your hands on this ruffle sleeve blouse for a failsafe frill.
48. Party Shades
Black
Knitted sequin cardigan, £75, Topshop
This cardi is the perfect hint of glitz to add on jeans and T-shirt days but it would look fab over your LBD too.
49. Party Shades
Black
Frenchie Side Bow Court High Heels, £55, Schuh
Black bowed heels are a wardrobe must! These side bow courts will carry you from party to party across the seasons.
50. Party Shades
Black
Luck Be a Lady Dress, £47, French Connection
Let’s be honest, every girl needs more than one LBD. Add this darling drape dress to your collection for an LBD with a subtle sheen.
51. Party Shades
Black
ASOS Metal Keeper Patent Super Skinny Waist Belt, £6, ASOS
Cinch in your look with a waist belt this season. The shiny patent leather and gold buckle of this gorgeous belt will tie your outfit together perfectly.
52. Party Shades
Black
Chainmail Vest Dress, £180, Topshop
If you fancy making a shimmering statement this party season then this is the dress for you. Team with black tights and chunky shoe boots to maximise the impact.
53. Party Shades
Black
Halston Heritage, £375, Net-a-Porter
Go glitzy and glam in Halston Heritage’s kaftan-style dress. Keep accessories simple and style your hair in a loose chignon for an uber glam look.
54. Party Shades
Black
J Brand Agnes Low-Rise Cropped Waxed Pants, £295, Net-a-Porter
J Brand’s trousers are modern classics and these waxed jeans are just one example. The slight shimmer is super sexy so pair with a loose fitting top to keep a good balance.
55. Party Shades
Black
Katerina Silk and Jersey Dress, £195, Reiss
Want to go long length this party season? Then go for a slinky maxi dress like this gorgeous one from Reiss.
