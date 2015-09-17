Over-The-Knee Boots: Work The Trend With Our InStyle Edit

Over-the-knee boots are everywhere right now. From the catwalks to the A-lister fash pack, they're undoubtedly having a moment. Here are our best pairs to shop now...

In the past they're been a bit out-there for most people but they've gone mainstream, with everyone from Jessica Alba to Mollie King and Kendall Jenner styling up pairs.

They were all over the catwalks at fashion month, too, with tight black over-the-knee boots at Emanuel Ungaro, patent at Dior, two-tone at Versace and embroidered suede at Burberry Prorsum.

The best thing about over-the-knee boots is their versatility. You can make your classic skinny jeans and Breton top winter-proof with a flat pair, or - our favourite at the moment - you can wear them under a voluminous skirt (making sure there's no skin on show).

We've rounded up the best over-the-knee boots for every budget. There are pairs in every colour you'd want, as well as heeled and flat, chunky and more slim-fit.

Check out the pairs to buy, now...