13 Mar 2018
Orion Autumn 2009 Dresses
1. Editor's Picks Orion 120809
Mountain dress, £60, Orion
Bold geometric prints are so hot right now, and this kimono-shaped beauty will ensure you stand out in any crowd.
Buy online at Orion
2. Editor's Picks Orion 120809
Tila dress, £62, Orion
Abstract print + layers + frills + sequin-trimmed neckline = we want it now!
Buy online at Orion
3. Editor's Picks Orion 120809
Jocelyn dress, £58, Orion
With its gorgeous range of on-trend shades (emerald-green, mauve, nude and black) this embellished beauty has just the right amount of wow to take you anywhere from cocktail bars to festivals.
Buy online at Orion
4. Editor's Picks Orion 120809
Adele dress, £63, Orion
Psychedelic stripes and a funky gold-clasp waist belt make this beauty a stand-out of the new collection. We’ll be teaming it with hippy-luxe flats.
Buy online at Orion
5. Editor's Picks Orion 120809
Megan dress, £64, Orion
This vintage vibe number is ultra-pretty – we love the gold-edged trimmings and glam gold buttons.
Buy online at Orion
6. Editor's Picks Orion 120809
Mosaic dress, £56, Orion
Everyone from Rihanna to Rumer Willis has been rocking the mosaic-print trend, so get in on the act with this cute little V-neck number.
Buy online at Orion
7. Editor's Picks Orion 120809
Emerald dress, £62, Orion
The zig zag print, the three-button shoulders, the nipped-in waist – this little number will become a go-to dress for every occasion!
Buy online at Orion
8. Editor's Picks Orion 120809
Ruby dress, £60, Orion
This gorgeous royal-blue printed dress is typical Orion: vintage-inspired, glamorous and easy-to-wear, all rolled into one delicious fashion ball!
Buy online at Orion
9. Editor's Picks Orion 120809
Daisy dress, £62, Orion
Sooo pretty, we’ve already fallen head over heels for this bold floral-print dress with its fancy frilled sleeves.
Buy online at Orion
10. Editor's Picks Orion 120809
Samantha dress, £56, Orion
What’s not to love about this brightly-coloured two-tone floral-print frock? The bold hues are summer-perfect and winter-warming, so buy now and you’ll wear it all year round!
Buy online at Orion
