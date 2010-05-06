13 Mar 2018
One Shoulder Dresses
-
1. Lady of Leisure asymmetric dress, £145, French Connection
This cool one-shoulder dress has pockets making it perfect for that chic but laidback look.
-
2. One shoulder leather disc dress, £60, Lipsy
Now THIS is what we call a cocktail dress! The chic little black frock is embellished with a smattering of leather 'sequins' for an edgy party vibe.
-
3. Rise pink animal print dress, £25, Dorothy Perkins
We're loving this hot pink take on an animal print… Team with peep-toes and bouncy waves and you'll be making the boys wink!
-
4. Laima corset dress, £140, All Saints
Work the Westwood pirate look with All Saints plaid number. This corset dress features ruching and a bustle… All the better for giving you some saucy curves!
-
5. Et Vous one shoulder printed dress, £25, Matalan
Gorgeous jewel colours in a trendy print for £25... We're sold!
-
6. Drew tropical print dress, £145, Reiss
Nude hues and a stand-out print, we're loving this dress-it-up dress-it-down number from Reiss. Wear with heaps of gold bangles and hoop earrings for glam, summer evening style.
-
7. One shoulder long sleeve dress, was £20, now £10, Boohoo.com
This bargain-tastic one shouldered buy will mean you can hit the trend at the price of a round of drinks.
-
8. One shoulder ruch dress, £28, Topshop
Show off your figure in a pretty ruched dress, perfect for day or play. Just peachy!
-
9. Flower asymmetric jersey dress, £95, Reiss.co.uk
Reiss's spaghetti strap dress is perfect if you don't quite dare to bare! Perfect for that Halston disco vibe SJP is working right now.
-
10. Embroidered one-shoulder dress, £50, Topshop
You’d better be quick in snapping up this one-sleeved lace lovely – half the InStyle office wants it too!
-
11. Black one shoulder dress, £32, Miss Selfridge
Miss Selfridge’s ruffle-fronted LBD is so stylish, it looks way more than its £37 price tag. Bargainous.
-
12. One shoulder drape Grecian, £37, Miss Selfridge
Ruched, nude, naughty and nice! We’re in love with this tantalising taupe number.
-
13. Silver block bodycon dress, £28, Miss Selfridge
Grab your platforms and get ready to party in this slinky silver number! Alternatively, add gladiators for a sexy day look.
-
14. Silk butterfly print one-shoulder dress, £70, Oasis
Butterflies, florals and all things girlie are the trend du jour. Add flats for dressed-up daytime or heels for wedding guest wow.
-
15. One shoulder feather dress, £150, Oasis
Party perfect! This asymmetric number makes the most of another hot summer trend – feathers – for a fabulously glamorous look.
-
16. Reiss one shoulder flower peplum
Blooming lovely! Shades of blue and turquoise flowers with a frilly peplum make for one pretty frock.
-
17. Rose one shoulder dress, £80, Oasis
Delicate and achingly gorgeous, this rose-accented nude dress is perfect cocktail frock fodder.
-
18. one shoulder French Connection crayon dress
This fab abstract print dress from French Connection is the perfect look for taking from office to a date. Wear with a tailored jacket for work then add statement earrings and heels for evening... Voila! Instant date outfit.
-
19. blue one shoulder dress, ASOS
This royal-blue dress is tailored to flatter curves and the frill detail give it a pretty edge. We're guessing this frock will be seeing lots of weddings this summer…
-
20. One shoulder dress, £65, Miss Sixty
Go for fun and funky in Miss Sixty's so-trendy bold-print dress.
-
21. Forever Unique one shoulder dress, £70, Asos Outlet
Ooo just HOW adorable is this prom-skirt number with embroidered embellishment? It's got Carrie Bradshaw written all over it and there are only a few still available so get in there quick!
-
22. AX Paris one shoulder nautical dress, £28, Oli.co.uk
Nautical and definitely nice, we love this striped one-sleeved number with gold button detail from Oli.co,uk
-
23. Avianna one shoulder organza dress, £150, Coast
Got a wedding coming up? Coast's super-pretty frock with an organze overlay is just the ticket.
-
24. Sequin one shoulder dress, £60, Mango
Glitz and glamour is the order of the day with Mango's stunning all-over sequin beauty.
-
25. Therapy one shoulder dress, £25, House of Fraser
This coral-coloured jersey dress has a languid feel to it, perfect for taking on holiday for balmy evenings.
-
26. Digital gemstone slinky one shoulder dress, £55, Asos
Digital prints are super-funky right now, so get graphic!
-
27. One shoulder cross front slinky dress, £38, Asos
The deep must-have mauve on this pretty frock makes it rich, sumptuous and practically irresistible!
-
28. One shoulder ruffle maxidress, £80, Wallis
Elegant and exquisite, Wallis's ruffled maxi could easily be mistaken for a designer dress. Need a better reason to snap it up?
-
29. Jewel dress, £165, Karen Millen
One-shouldered dresses are a red carpet favourite and we can well imagine this number on Karen Millen fan Eva Longoria Parker.
-
30. Halston Heritage shoulder knot cocktail dress, £216, Farfetch.com
Halston is THE hot label right now what with Sarah Jessica Parker wearing the label all over the place as well as on the set of the new Sex and the City movie. Get the New York look with this decadent silk-satin dress in midnight-blue.
