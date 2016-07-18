13 Off-The-Shoulder Tops That'll Make You Feel Summery (Even If It's Cold)

Off the shoulder tops, bardot tops, cold shoulder tops — it's all about the bare naked shoulder RN...

Off the shoulder tops, bardot tops, cold shoulder tops — it's all about the bare naked shoulder RN.

They got cool last summer, making their debut at fashion week on the whole Insta-crowd.

If you’re feeling a bit traj about the non-existent summer (it’s on the way, we’re sure of it) then it’s an excellent way to make you feel a bit sunnier… Something about the swishy chilled-out vibe makes it feel like you’re on holiday.

Tibi is our go-to for investment off the shoulder tops, but the high street has caught on big time, with Zara wining with its range of fabrics and cuts.

Block colours are easiest to wear, but we do like a striped off-the-shoulder with cropped jeans and backless loafers.

They aren’t just for holidays, or even summer — FAR from it. A structured style can be layered over a roll neck jumper – for a cooler weather look, and go floaty with a pair of culottes for a wedding if you've got bored of your dress collection.

Here are 13 to shop now...