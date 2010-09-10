13 Mar 2018
Nicole Richie Designs
-
1. Top 10 Nicole Richie designs
Peacock cuff, £157, House of Harlow 1960 at My Wardrobe
Nicole’s Sixties peacock cuff is the perfect statement jewellery piece with the power to spice up any basic outfit.
-
2. Top 10 Nicole Richie designs
Crepe Jumpsuit, £185, Winter Kate at Austique
This classic black jumpsuit is the ultimate day-to-evening outfit. Wear with flats and a chunky knit to the office, then platform peep-toes and a cropped biker jacket come party time.
-
3. Top 10 Nicole Richie designs
Tiger eye ring, £59, House of Harlow 1960 at Asos
This gorgeous gold-plated ring is perfect for some instant glam. Team with piled-up bangles and a hippie headband a la Nicole.
-
4. Top 10 Nicole Richie designs
One shoulder dress, £81, Winter Kate at My Wardrobe
This vintage-inspired silk dress would look equally great with bare legs, heels and a clutch as with thick opaques and chunky biker boots – the ultimate trans-seasonal dress!
-
5. Top 10 Nicole Richie designs
Abalone seven point necklace, £130, House of Harlow 1960 at My Wardrobe
Nicole’s been spotted wearing her own Abalone necklace on numerous occasions so if it’s good enough for her, it’s good enough for us! Channel her style by wearing your delicate necklace with a floaty maxi, Ray-Bans and a felt floppy hat. Just add boots for winter.
-
6. Top 10 Nicole Richie designs
Samia wedge boots, £230, House of Harlow at Asos
Ticking two trends in one, these suede wedge boots are a wardrobe staple for the winter ahead. Tuck in some skinny leather pants and a light camel sweater for this season's minimalist trend.
-
7. Top 10 Nicole Richie designs
Lily top, £55, Winter Kate at My Wardrobe
Ideal for channelling Nicole’s boho style, this silk blouse will look great teamed with A/W’s key colour, camel.
-
8. Top 10 Nicole Richie designs
Oversized sunglasses, £85, House of Harlow at Bunny Hug
Spotted wearing these gold-rim sunnies out and about in LA, Nicole looked fab with tousled locks and a casual T-shirt dress. Take a leaf out of her style book and do the same!
-
9. Top 10 Nicole Richie designs
Key cocktail ring, £49, House of Harlow 1960 at My Wardrobe
This antique-looking ring will catch any fashionista's eye. Wear with cherry red nail polish for an instant vintage quality.
-
10. Top 10 Nicole Richie designs
Fringed bolero jacket, £245,Winter Kate at Austique
This fringed bolero jacket is the ideal cover-up for between seasons and a great alternative to your black blazer. The fringe lining and cute puff shoulders make for a super-luxe look.
