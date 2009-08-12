13 Mar 2018
Next A/W 2009
1. Next jacket animal
Crinkle jacket, £45; animal print bag, £20. All by Next
2. Next check jacket
Check jacket, £60; check skirt, £32; charm watch, £30. All by Next
3. Next floral dress
Floral and animal print dress, £38; croc effect handbag, £28; charm watch, £30. All by Next
4. Next animal dress
Animal print dress, £35; ball necklace, £15. All by Next
5. Next jacket silver
Silver detail jacket, £55; key charm necklace, £12; ruched vest, £20; leggings, £8. All by Next
6. Next pink jacket
Tux jacket, £60; ruched vest, £20; sequin clutch, £25. All by Next
7. Next top jeans
Ink zip top, £22; print scarf, £12.50; skinny jeans, £28; zip detail jacket, £60; expander bracelet, £12; tassle boots, £85; multi fabric bangles, £10. All by Next
8. Next bl wh hat
Flower cap, £10; crinkle jacket, £45; key charm necklace, £12; stripe top, £22. All by Next
9. Next tie die
Ink zip top, £22; chain necklace, £12. All by Next
10. next bl wh topbag
Knitted pleat dress, £38; moc croc clutch bag, £22. All by Next
11. Next blue coat
Houndstooth coat, £65. By Next
12. Next blue top
Scoop neck top, £12; jewel cluster necklace, £18. All by Next
13. Next Houndstooth
Houndstooth dress, £40; teal belt, £12; expander bracelet, £12; multi bangles, £10; skinny watch, £20. All by Next
14. Next bl wh
Stripe dress, £59; box chain bag, £25; sunglasses, £35. All by Next
15. Next suit
Pinstripe jacket, £59; pinstripe trousers, £28; neck scarf, £7. All by Next
16. Next stripe dress
Stripe dress, £59; suede slingback shoes, £40. All by Next
17. Next yellow coat
Duffle coat, £45; printed long line tunic, £28; buckle satchel, £22. All by Next
18. Next bl wh sunglasses
Sunglasses, £12.50; floral blouse, £25; jersey top, £10; slim leg jeans, £28. All by Next
19. Next blouse waistcoat
Floral blouse, £25; bright tie front waistcoat, £35; slim leg jeans, £28; jersey top, £10; multi row bracelet, £12; expander bracelet, £8; multi bangles, £10. All by Next
20. Next check tunic jeans
Check belted tunic, £25; distressed boy fit jeans, £28; ankle boots, £60; satchel, £23. All by Next
21. Next jumper dress
Fairisle jumper dress, £35; chunky scarf, £14;knee high socks (set of 2), £12. All by Next
