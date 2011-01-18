13 Mar 2018
New Season Workwear
-
1. WORKWEAR 110111
Knitted jacket, £199, Jaeger
Block colour is a huge trend for spring/summer, and a bright jacket in a seamless shape like this one from Jaeger will brighten up dreary days at the office.
-
2. WORKWEAR 110111
Milly Light boucle skirt, £273, My-Wardrobe
For a touch of 60s charm choose a button-embellished skirt like Milly's boucle number.
-
3. WORKWEAR 110111
Trench dress, £85, Banana Republic
When spring starts creeping in this light-weight trench dress will be your go-to workwear dress. In the mean time, style it up with a long-sleeve tee underneath.
-
4. WORKWEAR 110111
Silk lace sleeve dress, £175, Jaeger
Play up your inner vamp with this formal but flirty lace tuxedo dress.
-
5. WORKWEAR 110111
Mint tab button short sleeve shirt, £33, Topshop
Fresh, popping hues were a huge hit on this season's catwalks, just take Jil Sander's parade of girls working every shade from mint to bold cobalt-blue.
-
6. WORKWEAR 110111
Silence + Noise Text Sleeveless blazer, £55, Urban Outfitters
A sleeveless blazer is great for adding a touch of smart to a simple tee.
-
7. WORKWEAR 110111
Tailored jersey insert belted peg leg, £40, Asos
Peg leg trousers are a great choice for petites and boyish frames as they'll add volume around the hips, but show off slim legs with their tapered fit.
-
8. WORKWEAR 110111
Love Moschino Quilted contrast bow jacket, £315, My-Wardrobe
A quilted jacket is a girlie classic, and Moschino's contrast number features a cute oversized bow - so it's worth the investment!
-
9. WORKWEAR 110111
Jack capri trousers, £89, Reiss
These simple navy capris will fit like a dream. You'll wonder how you ever got through Monday to Friday without them!
-
10. WORKWEAR 110111
Drew animal trousers, £110, Whistles
Prints can still be office appropriate, just make sure you choose something subtle, like Whistles monochrome animal print.
-
11. WORKWEAR 110111
Moccasin with heel, £29.99, Zara
Score these 70s-style booties at the bargain price of £29.99.
-
12. WORKWEAR 110111
Navy deep shine Italian patent belt, £75, Aspinal of London
Nothing cinches in your post-Christmas waist better than a big, chunky belt. We love the classic look of this patent one from Aspinal of London. Available in different colours its the perfect way to get your figure back into shape.
-
13. WORKWEAR 110111
Lace Peter Pan collar collar blouse, £30, Asos
A Peter-Pan collar shirt is a must for arty girls.
-
14. WORKWEAR 110111
Olavo cigarette trousers, £95, All Saints
These perfectly-fitting cigarette pants will never go out of style and will go with everything.
-
15. WORKWEAR 110111
Drew animal playsuit, £135, Whistles
Don't be afraid of donning an all-in-one at work. This Whistles number features a subtle print and comes in a smart tailored finish.
-
16. WORKWEAR 110111
Tillie satchel, £812, Mulberry
Large enough to fit all your files and as sleek as can be, Mulberry's Tillie satchel is THE new workwear must-have.
-
17. WORKWEAR 110111
Anton Heunis Art deco necklace, £162, My-Wardrobe
A great piece of statement jewellery will give your work look instant personality.
-
18. WORKWEAR 110111
Equipment cream signature shirt, £209, My-Wardrobe
Every girl should have the perfect white shirt in her wardrobe. Equipment's softly tailored silk numbers are a great investment piece to get you instant smart.
-
19. WORKWEAR 110111
Acne zipper ankle boot, £170, My-Wardrobe
Pare-down formal trousers with some high-fashion footwear. Perfect for partnering with calf-skimming lengths.
-
20. WORKWEAR 110111
Small laptop bag, £101, Anya Hindmarch
Smart accessories are a must for work. We love this burgundy laptop case with Anya Hindmarch's signature diddy bow embellishment.
-
21. WORKWEAR 110111
Crystal blue glasses, £110, Fabris Lane
Don't forget the finishing touches! Update your specs with a cool retro pair like these soft cat-eyes from Fabris Lane.
-
22. WORKWEAR 110111
Retro streipe long sleeve T shirt, £34, Jigsaw
A simple Breton tee will never go out of style - it's a workwear staple for popping on with a blazer and cigarette pants.
-
23. WORKWEAR 110111
Leather drop lock lady bag, £65, Asos
You needn't spend a fortune on the perfect holdall. This lock-fasten ladybag will add a cool hit of colour to smart neutrals.
-
24. WORKWEAR 110111
Chambray round collar short sleeve shirt, £40, American Apparel
Denim colours are huge for next season, what with the reigning penchant for all things 70s.
-
25. WORKWEAR 110111
Platinum blue skeleton skirt, £60, Topshop
The maxi is still a strong trend and while it may seem dressy, paired with a simple slim knit and loose locks it's an easy-to-wear statement for work days.
-
26. WORKWEAR 110111
Love wide leg trouser, £38, Topshop
Palazzo pants were all over the catwalks, from Topshop Unique to Jil Sander, and what could be more comfortable? They're a great alternative to full-length skirts.
-
27. WORKWEAR 110111
Boucle pencil skirt, £49, Jaeger
Every work wardrobe needs a fab-fitting pencil skirt and we love this textured, shorter take on the trend from Jaeger.
-
28. WORKWEAR 110111
Burberry pleated silk-crepe dress, £495, Net-A-Porter
Move over winter, spring is on its way and with it comes a fab flurry of gorgeous colours. We love this aqua hued crepe Burberry dress - perfect for a trans-seasonal colour injection.
-
29. WORKWEAR 110111
KG by Kurt Geiger Dorothy platform court shoes, £100, John Lewis
Mary Jane shoes are an office-must. These Dorothy platforms will help you strut your stuff into the boardroom.
-
30. WORKWEAR 110111
Fusion Audrey dress, £60, Monsoon
For the more adventurous, move away from traditional office greys and black for a fresher palette. This cute fit and flare Audrey dress would look fab with a black cardi and opaques. It's a great buy for summer too.
-
31. WORKWEAR 110111
Isharya moon Bali 18-karat gold-plated onyx ring, £185, Net-A-Porter
If you're looking to add some finishing flourishes to your wardrobe, this gorgeous statement ring is just the thing to polish up your look.
-
32. WORKWEAR 110111
Tan Theodori tweed pumps from Manolo Blahnik, £237.50, Liberty
Every girl deserves a pair of Manolos in her wardrobe. These gorgeously unique kitten heels are the perfect style statement for your work look.
-
33. WORKWEAR 110111
Camel leather pencil skirt, £65, Topshop
Leather skirts have been a huge this winter and this camel coloured one ticks two trends in one!
-
34. WORKWEAR 110111
Crepe tuxedo tailored blazer, £125, Jigsaw
A blazer is a must for workwear and this tuxedo number from Jigsaw ticks all the trend boxes. We've spotted Leighton Meester and Kate Moss wearing their tux-jackets while out and about.
-
35. WORKWEAR 110111
Classic Hepburn purple deep shine Italian patent calf, £475, Aspinal Of London
You can't get more classic than Audrey Hepburn and this patent deep shine bag will add plenty of ladylike chic to your work wardrobe.
-
36. WORKWEAR 110111
Watson wool high-waisted trouser, £75, French Connection
High-waisted trousers are great for giving your work wardrobe some added formality. We love these wool ones from French Connection - very cosy!
-
37. WORKWEAR 110111
Helmut Lang draped cotton-blend dress, £230, Net-A-Porter
Invest in a little luxe for your day-time wardrobe with this gorgeous draped dress by Helmut Lang. Add some chunky gold jewellery to glam it up.
-
38. WORKWEAR 110111
Kookai metallic tweed knit sweater dress, £69, House of Fraser
Sweater dresses are the ultimate in comfort-dressing. Don't compromise on style though, go for this metallic tweed number from Kookai to keep the formality in the workplace.
-
39. WORKWEAR 110111
Theory wide leg trousers, £195, Selfridges
Theory know exactly how to make the ultimate sleek, comfortable and well-fitting trousers. We love these in a wide leg to provide the perfect base to your work-look.
-
40. WORKWEAR 110111
Alexander McQueen printed silk scarf, £220, Net-A-Porter
Style up a simple work look with a statement scarf. The Alexander McQueen printed scarf is a must round the InStyle office.
-
41. WORKWEAR 110111
Closet grey jacquard dress, £30, Dorothy Perkins
Fit and flare frocks are perfect for comfortable dailywear. This grey number from Dorothy Perkins is an absolute steal at only £30.
-
42. WORKWEAR 110111
Flock heart pussybow blouse, £22.99, New Look
You can't go wrong with a pussybow blouse in your work wardrobe - it's the ultimate go-with-anything piece.
-
43. WORKWEAR 110111
Sparkle Tweed cardigan, £39, Jigsaw
A cute cardigan is just the thing to style up an everyday outfit. Try this sparkly wool cardi from Jigsaw - we love the oversized buttons.
-
44. WORKWEAR 110111
Twenty8Twelve ruffle bolero jacket, £300, Matches
Boleros are THE perfect workwear go-to piece to add to any look. We love this luxe ruffled jacket by Sienna Miller's label Twenty8Twelve.
-
45. WORKWEAR 110111
Beige faux fur bolero, £20, Dorothy Perkins
Faux fur is still a huge trend and what better to wear it in than a cute bolero you can throw on over anything. An instant hit of glam for just £20.
-
46. WORKWEAR 110111
Yves Saint Laurent Muse 2 tote bag, £845, Matches
The ultimate in arm-candy, treat yourself to this lust-worthy tote bag from Yves Saint Laurent. Available in different shades, it's the perfect carry-all to take your work wardrobe into A-list power-dressing.
-
47. WORKWEAR 110111
KG by Kurt Geiger Edie, £59, Kurt Geiger
Loafer platforms are great if you're going for a more preppy work look - a la Blair Waldorf. We love the Edie shoes from Kurt Geiger - they're guaranteed to get you compliments.
-
48. WORKWEAR 110111
ASOS Abbie patent lace up boot, £45, ASOS
While the weather's still chilly these cute patent boots from ASOS will carry you to and from work in style. And they're under £50!
-
49. WORKWEAR 110111
House of Harlow 1960 tribal cuff, £105, ASOS
Make a statement in the workplace with this cool cuff by Nicole Richie's label House of Harlow 1960. Be quick though, it's in the sale!
-
50. WORKWEAR 110111
Black sequin front cardigan, £12, Dorothy Perkins
Don't feel that just because it's your workwear it has to be plain or safe. Go for added embellishments or detailing like this black sequinned panel on this simple cardi.
-
51. WORKWEAR 110111
Stretch pearl belt, £16, Urban Outfitters
Accessorise a dress or trousers with this simple stretch belt from Urban Outfitters. The pearl detail on the clasp gives it a luxe look without the price tag.
-
52. WORKWEAR 110111
Lucy lace dress, £140, French Connection
Lace can make for great workwear in a smart, neutral hue.
-
53. WORKWEAR 110111
KG Clarinita block heels, £60, Asos
A chunky pair of courts are smart but really statement-making.
-
54. WORKWEAR 110111
Tweed trousers, £19.99, Zara
Peg legs are the perfect trouser shape for wearing with heels, and will show of the slimmest part of your legs.
-
55. WORKWEAR 110111
Raoul butterfly neck top, £115, Matches
A silk tee is great for tucking in to high-waisted trousers, and this Raoul number is on-trend for next season in a bold tangerine hue.
-
56. WORKWEAR 110111
Stella McCartney Botanical print skirt, £325, Net-a-Porter
Stella McCartney's vintage-look botanical prints are set to become iconic next season, and will add a sophisticated splash of colour to otherwise muted palettes.
-
57. WORKWEAR 110111
Nicci tailored waistcoat, £38, Reiss
If you're more of a tomboy when it comes to your workwear then get playful with manish tailoring. Team this Reiss waistcoat with some skinny trousers and heels.
-
58. WORKWEAR 110111
Marc Jacobs patent loafer, £162, Farfetch
Every girl needs an easy-to-wear pair of flats to wear around the office.
-
59. WORKWEAR 110111
Tailored wide leg trouser, £21, Asos
Wide leg trousers are back for next season, and super-flattering as they'll skim your curves.
-
60. WORKWEAR 110111
Pringle of Scotland tweed jacket, £241.50, The Outnet
A well-cut blazer is a must for those boardroom meetings. A tweed number is more subtly formal than a plain version, and will look great worn open over a plain tee, too.
-
61. WORKWEAR 110111
Paul & Joe Calva polka dot blazer, £465, My-Wardrobe
Paul and Joe's double-breasted blazer comes in a really smart cut, but with a hint of fun from the polka print.
