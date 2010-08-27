13 Mar 2018
New Season Work Wardrobe Essentials
Gem long sleeve shirt, £60, Topshop
If you're feeling daring go for a little peek-a-boo action in this chiffon blouse.
Wilda shoe boot, £195, LK Bennett
Courts should be your go-to shoe for wearing with dresses and skirts. These brogue numbers from LK Bennett give the style the perfect A/W update.
Bleecker bag, £265, Reiss
Large enough for all your workday essentials, but oh-so ladylike in its pretty pared-down hue.
Herringbone trim jacket, £169, Jigsaw
An equestrian-style jacket is this season's must-have outerwear. Tactile velvet edging gives this Jigsaw number a feminine touch.
Camel skirt, £59, COS (020 7478 0400 for stockists)
This ever-so-slightly A-line skirt is a real flatterer for any figure. Partner COS' camel skirt with pieces in similar tones for 70s-chic a la the Chloe runways.
Anita gold nacklace, £89, Reiss
When wearing simply cut basics give them a luxe finish with gold accessories like this Reiss choker.
Cheating satchel bag, £75, Jones Bootmaker
A grown-up version of the classic school satchel is the ultimate workwear arm-candy. This Jones number comes in THE print of the moment - leopard.
Antique pink shirt, £89, Jigsaw
Jigsaw's Victorian style blouse is perfect for girlie girls.
Zip neck sweater dress, £150, Jaeger
Avoid fussy restricting styles this season - simple knits are far more elegant. Just add a skinny belt.
Ultimate military cape, £95, Topshop
Outerwear is just as important as what's underneath - first impressions are important after all! There's nothing chicer than a camel cape, and there's enough room underneath for layering.
Faux fur stole, £25, Topshop
This fur collar screams old school glamour and is a must if you plan to leave your cape with a few buttons loose.
Boxy lady bag, £50, Topshop
What better way to make your notes look VERY important than by stashing them in this nifty file bag from Topshop.
Extra fine merino wool knit, £29.99, Uniqlo
Layer up your work look with contrasting textures for country chic. This fine merino cardi from Uniqlo is the ultimate staple.
Erica, £210, Kurt Geiger
Give everyone in your office shoe envy with Kurt Geiger's perfect-height heels in this season's most covetable ponyskin finish.
Old school satchel, £46, Urban Outfitters
Keep it classic with this sumptuous brown leather satchel from Urban Outfitters.
Victoria long gloves, £204, Diane Von Furstenburg
You'll need some super-sleek gloves poking out of your cape - these DVF numbers are just the ticket with their cosy arm warmers.
Brown tortoiseshell spectacles, £110, Fabris Lane
Don't forget to update your frames along with the rest of your work wardrobe for the new season. Slightly nerdy specs are a must, just remember to keep the rest of your look clean and sophisticated.
Herringbone pleated shorts, £35, Gap
If you're more tomboyish when it comes to workwear then choose preppy tweed shorts over skirts.
Jumper, £19.99, H&M (0207 323 2211 for stockists)
Slim knits are a must for popping over tees when things get chilly. This H&M number has elbow patches for a touch of country cool.
Leather croc belt, £12, Very
There's no excuse for skimping on the details when it comes to your work look. Keep things classic with a moc croc finish for understated chic.
Merino jumper, £140, DKNY
No one does school girl chic like DNKY, just remember to match it with pieces in this season's pared-down palette for a grown-up take.
Loose fit trousers, £49, COS (020 7478 0400 for stockists)
For a slightly more casual office look, wear these gathered COS trousers with flats and a simple jersey top.
Bag, £14.99, H&M (0207 323 2211 for stockists)
This slouchy satchel is a real bargain, but doesn't skimp on the detail.
Sally leather penny loafers, £235, Church's
Pragmatic shoes in timeless style are the ultimate investment for A/W. Team Church's loafers with tapered trousers for preppy chic.
Oversized white shirt, £59, COS (020 7478 0400 for stockists)
Choose this simple silk number from COS for sleek simplicity.
Wool skirt, £195, See By Chloe
Team contrasting textures for a cosy preppy look. Tweed skirts are a great partner for rich merino knits.
Slouchy tailored trousers, £36, Vera Moda
Tapered styles that sit just above the ankle are the perfect partner for heels. Go for a pair in a rich autumnal colour with figure-flattering pleats like these Asos numbers.
Bow collar, £25, COS (020 7478 0400 for stockists)
Smarten up simple tees and sweaters with this crisp collar from COS.
Croc strap watch, £18, Urban Outfitters
Slip on some subtle but manish wrist-candy to give your look understated polish.
McCarthy blouse, £210.65, Ralph Lauren
For slightly more casual days at the office, a plaid shirt tucked into tapered trousers is a cool and classic look.
Horse shoe blouse, £85, Whistles
With a heavy influence from the 50s and 60s seen on the catwalks, ladylike blouses have returned with avengence. Opt for this equestrian number when you want to bring a little fun to the office.
