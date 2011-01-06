13 Mar 2018
New Season Must-Haves
-
1. SS MUST-HAVES 060111
Start shopping the SS11 trends with our pick of the best brights...
Flannel Paperbag Shorts, £21.99, New Look
A simple and easy way to embrace the bright and bold trend, these scarlet red shorts can be dressed up or down. Wear with right red lips for an even bigger evening impact.
-
2. SS MUST-HAVES 060111
Skinny Strap Chiffon Maxi, £50, Asos
Lighten up a room with this lime coloured maxi dress. Accessorise with gold gladiators and for those chillier days throw over a chunky cream knit.
-
3. SS MUST-HAVES 060111
Jil Sander Market leather bag, £580, Net-a-Porter
Jil Sander went big on brights with her SS11 collection, and we can't wait to get our hands on one of her kitsch carrier bag-inspired totes - available in a rainbow of shades.
-
4. SS MUST-HAVES 060111
Paul & Joe Sister Congo Cotton-Blend Trench Coat, £100, The Outnet
Brighten up a rainy day with this arctic-blue trench. Wear with over a shimmering dress for effortless evening elegance or team with a summer dress and pastel pink shoes for daytime chic.
-
5. SS MUST-HAVES 060111
Jungle Print Scarf, £15, Wallis
Follow Claudia Schiffer’s style and throw on a bold scarf to add layer, texture and liven up a simple outfit - easy!
-
6. SS MUST-HAVES 060111
Cropped Blouse With Lace Trim Collar, £30, Asos
Follow the likes of Olivia Palermo and invest in next season’s hottest hue – tangerine. We love the bell shaped sleeves and large peter pan style collar on this summer-perfect blouse.
-
7. SS MUST-HAVES 060111
Colourblock shift dress, £30, Asos
Take some inspiration from 60s icon Twiggy with this colourblock shift dress. Easy to wear and perfect with towering wedge sandals.
-
8. SS MUST-HAVES 060111
Knitted jacket, £199, Jaeger
A bright jacket in a seamless shape like this one from Jaeger will brighten up dreary days at the office.
-
9. SS MUST-HAVES 060111
NW3 Goodison Coat, £249, Hobbs
Give a nod to the spring summer Studio 54 trend with this cool coat from Hobbs. Its nipped in waist and slight flare is an easy way to achieve 70s glamour.
-
10. SS MUST-HAVES 060111
Mixed Wedge Sandal, £24.99, New Look
Add a spring into your step with these sunshine yellow wedge sandals. Perfect with a maxi dress or shorts.
-
11. SS MUST-HAVES 060111
Ladies Beatrice Bag, £16, Peacocks
If you can’t face wearing the trend why not hold it? This fabulous scarlet red patent bag shouts grown-up glamour and under £20, you won’t be breaking the bank.
-
12. SS MUST-HAVES 060111
Waterfall drape shorts, £34, Topshop
To ensure your colour block look is on-trend, choose pieces in breezy, feminine fabrics like these Topshop shorts.
-
13. SS MUST-HAVES 060111
Tiered Peter Pan collar blouse, £36, Topshop
This adorable Peter Pan shirt is the perfect item for girlie girls who want to work the colour block trend.
-
14. SS MUST-HAVES 060111
Logan blue metallic heels, £80, Topshop
Funky, futuristic heels were all over this season's catwalks. These strappy Topshop numbers will add an instant hit of colour to trusty LBDs.
-
15. SS MUST-HAVES 060111
Equipment Signature blouse, £209, My-Wardrobe
If you're wary of colour choose something in a timeless shape like this Equipment shirt to ease you in.
-
16. SS MUST-HAVES 060111
Mulberry Watermelon mini Alexa, £506, My-Wardrobe
If you're still working winter's neutral hues, add a little injection of colour with this super cute baby Alexa bag.
-
17. SS MUST-HAVES 060111
Miu Miu suede strap heels, £355, Net-a-Porter
Embrace your girlie side and style these bold pink heels a la Leighton Meester with with a pretty pastel frock.
-
18. SS MUST-HAVES 060111
Red strappy cape dress, £46, Topshop
Go a shade braver for your next evening-out look in this tiered dress by Topshop.
-
19. SS MUST-HAVES 060111
Tipped Sixties Coat, £110, Boden
This statement coat will add a touch of 60s disco to your spring-to-summer wardrobe. We love the bright pink rouched trim and turn-up cuffs - gorgeous!
-
20. SS MUST-HAVES 060111
Citrus brights
Pins & Needles pleat neck dress, £48, Urban Outfitters
Lemon yellow, grapefruit pink and bright orange were the stand-out shades on the catwalks. This bold yellow shift is too cute for words – we can picture it on Gossip Girl’s Blair Waldorf, topped by a navy boxy jacket. Yummy.
-
21. SS MUST-HAVES 060111
Flared jeans
The high rise bell flare, £170, Current/Elliot at Net-a-Porter
After seasons of skinnies, it’s nice to see a new denim shape. Seventies-style flares are having a major moment and this pair by Current Eliott tick all the right boxes – they’re high-waisted, gently flared and made from stretch denim for the ultimate leg-lengthening look.
-
22. SS MUST-HAVES 060111
Ballet flats, £100, French Sole
Make like flat-loving Olivia Palermo and stay true to these stylish pumps. Ditch basic black in favour of a cute new hue, like this caramel-toned pair from French Sole
-
23. SS MUST-HAVES 060111
Little white dress, £136, Reiss
The white dress is set to overtake the LBD as the ideal after-hours must-have. This crochet number is perfect for this time of year – its long sleeves and thick material will keep you warm but the light hue is an essential nod to the new season. Plus, it’s on sale so it’s a real fashion no-brainer.
-
24. SS MUST-HAVES 060111
Maxi skirt, £60, Topshop
Floor-sweeping skirts are back in style but get a romantic makeover with tiny pleats and soft prints. Dare to be different and wear this maxi-skirt to your next evening do with a white shirt – simply tuck it in, roll up the sleeves and unbutton it as low as you feel comfortable for a sexy edge.
-
25. SS MUST-HAVES 060111
Nude
Pussybow blouse, £35, Oasis
Nude – in all its permutations – returns as a basic shade for spring. This pussybow blouse will match up perfectly with your new denim flares and will have you looking like a modern-day Verushka.
-
26. SS MUST-HAVES 060111
ASOS Dolly pencil dress, £42, ASOS
The fashion and beauty worlds are having an orange moment and the celebs are already on board. Make like Drew Barrymore, who sported an orange bandeau gown to the Cover Girl party in NYC, and make a splash in this summery hue with this stand-out pencil dress with peplum overlay. If you’re not feeling quite up to the challenge, try one of the new orange-hued cosmetics hitting the shelves now (we love Estee brilliant orange shadow, Pure Color EyeShadow in Sugar Cube).
-
27. SS MUST-HAVES 060111
Seventies-style skirt, £95, Whistles
Camel is still going strong and is the perfect trans-seasonal colour. This A-line skirt is retro-chic, especially when teamed with a pair of knee-high boots with a chunky heel.
-
28. SS MUST-HAVES 060111
KG Havannah heels, £49, Kurt Geiger
In a fresh citrus hue, with a sturdy heel, Kurt Geiger's Havvanah heels will be your go-to spring summer shoes.
-
29. SS MUST-HAVES 060111
T-Bags tropical print dress, £113.22, Net-A-Porter
Embrace your inner Carmen Miranda and splash out on a piece emblazoned with tropical fruits. It's an instand dose of summer!
-
30. SS MUST-HAVES 060111
Sheer shell, £26, ASOS
This season playing peek-a-boo is de rigeur. Designers like Richard Nicoll turned the trend from trashy to pretty thanks to ultra-feminine shapes. The easiest way to incorporate this trend into your wardrobe is with a ladylike top. We love this girly shell, which you can easily toughen up with a pair of leather trousers or skinny jeans.
-
31. SS MUST-HAVES 060111
Garden party florals
Stella McCartney tank top, £138, Matches
Stella McCartney is usually known for her simple colour palette but this season her designs literally blossomed. From pretty printed tanks to voluminous circle skirts and easy shifts, the designer was inspired by her opulent country garden. Follow suit and invest in something floral. Just make sure your blooms are oversized – the ditsy print is looking mumsy just now.
-
32. SS MUST-HAVES 060111
Earthy hues
ASOS Suedette one shoulder dress, £40, ASOS
Earth tones are usually reserved for winter so it’s especially refreshing to see them triumph in the warmer months. This suede effect dress sums up the season’s Seventies vibe to perfection.
-
33. SS MUST-HAVES 060111
Palazzo pants, £38, Topshop
You can kiss hard-to-wear harem trousers good bye in favour of elegant and comfy palazzo pants. Seen on the runways at Jil Sander, Topshop Unique and Marc Jacobs, there’s a style to suit everyone, from Rock & Roll and Studio 54 to haute hippie. These rust-coloured trousers would look divine with a tucked-in shirt.
-
34. SS MUST-HAVES 060111
Jumpsuits
Club L embellished bandeau jumpsuit, £24, ASOS
Good news for you jumpsuit aficionados, the onesie is back and looking more glam than ever thanks to designers like John Galliano, who paraded them as an alternative to the evening gown. It’s the ultimate girl-meets-boy hybrid and we’re not tired of it just yet!
-
35. SS MUST-HAVES 060111
Pale blue jeans, £46.78, Genetic Denim at Mytheresa.com
Bid your dark rinse jeans adieu – pale denims are having a revival. Seen at Mulberry and Victoria Beckham, they’re the perfect way to lighten up your casual wardrobe.
-
36. SS MUST-HAVES 060111
Statement belt, £90, Lily and Lionel
Cinch up tight with a statement belt like this one from Lily and Lionel. It’s the ideal way to update last season’s khakis for the new season.
-
37. SS MUST-HAVES 060111
Wrap sandals, £250, Diane von Furstenberg at Matches
OK so it’s probably still too cold to be traipsing around in these beauties but we want you to be in the know – the wrap sandal is HOT. From Nicholas Kirkwood’s masterpieces for Erdem to this ultra functional (the tie comes off if you want to wear them as mules!) but girly pair by DVF, this is THE shoe trend of the moment.
-
38. SS MUST-HAVES 060111
White blazer, £144, Elizabeth and James at The Outnet.com
Your wardrobe staple lives on. Take a cue from stars like Leighton Meester and Kate Moss, who have been living in their tailored jackets and invest in this menswear-inspired classic. Opt for white and sling it over a pair of wide-leg trousers as seen at Paul Smith.
-
39. SS MUST-HAVES 060111
Silk shirt, £209, Equipment at mywardrobe.com
Last season’s sleek simplicity translates into spring/summer thanks to this handy little closet classic. Wear it tucked into tailored trousers at work or team it with a sexy mini by night and you’ve got the ultimate go-anywhere garment.
-
40. SS MUST-HAVES 060111
Animal print, £39.99, Zara
Last season’s love for leopard expands with a new crop of animal printed pieces, from frocks (as seen at Lanvin) to accessories (check out Russell & Bromley’s leopard print bag). This printed tunic most definitely has the wow factor. Team with a black blazer and opaque tights to tame it down for work.
