From cosy cardigans to fine knit crews, shop the hottest (and warmest!) new season knitwear...

With the weather getting colder, we're thinking about wrapping up, so we've picked our favourite new season knitwear you need to know about.

From cosy knits by high street stores Jaeger, Topshop, Reiss and more, there's lots to look forward to this winter as temperatures drop.

And if you're looking for an investment purchase, designer knitwear is always a sound buy. Look for soft cashmeres, merinos and chunky weaves - you'll love these fashion fabulous winter warmers.

Go bold for autumn with slogan emblazoned knits, or perhaps you're more of a basics gal - in which case we have luxe knits in every colour for you.

Don't forget that your new season knit will always be on show as the weather cools, so fash-up your look with sequins, prints or by layering chunky necklaces over the top. Stock up on these knitted buys now to have at hand for cooler spells, and we guarantee you won't want to take them off as we head into winter.

