Cover up in style this autumn with these new season jackets! From shearling biker to quilted bomber, checked blazers to fur, there's a new season AW13 jacket trend to suit all.

As we head into the depths of winter, we know we need to have a new season jacket at hand for the spells of bad-weather ahead. The perfect jacket not only helps keep you warm, but makes you happier to snuggle up and hunker down over the colder months.

Jackets, light coats and blazers form an important part of your new season wardrobe so invest in one that suits your style and that will be able to stay with you throughout the season. Checks, quilts and shearling are all having a major fashion moment while the classic denim jackets and parkas have been reinvented to reflect the latest catwalk trends. They are a wardrobe staple, but don't be afraid to be bold. Embrace the colours and prints on trend right now and mix them in with the rest of your wardrobe.

Whether you're after sophisticated and structured blazers with check prints or colour blocking to wear at the office and maybe onto a bar, or if you need a casual shearling or leather jacket for the weekends, our new season jackets edit will help you find exactly what you need.

Here is our pick of the best jacket trends and styles from the high street and designer stores for you to check out now...