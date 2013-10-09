It's all in the accessories…style up your look with our must–have bags of the moment

We’ve searched your fave high street and designer stores to bring you our pick of the best New Season Bags 2013.

Whether it’s a weekend tote or a pretty wedding guest clutch that you need, our bag edit has something for every occasion and outfit.

We all know the right bag can make or break an outfit and as we approach the new season why not take the plunge with a daring and bold colour or print to finish off your outfit perfectly.

High street saviours Coast and Reiss are offering an array of super-luxe clutch bags that are suitable for any summer events and weddings alike, while the likes of Topshop and Whistles are providing fashion friendly colourful shoulder bags that are still smart enough for the office and fun enough for the weekend.

There is also a huge range of weekend bags on offer, with Stella & Dot, Marni and Antler launching new, innovative prints for their assortment of shoulder candy.