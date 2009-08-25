13 Mar 2018
New Look Yes Yes Denim Range
1. New Look Jeans 250809 Super Skinny
Super-sexy style: skinny-fit jean! Team with heels to maximise the leg-lengthening effect.
2. New Look Jeans 250809 Straight
The classic: team these straight low-rise leg jeans with with a simple tee and sexy heels for maximum effect.
3. New Look Jeans 250809 Skinny Flare
Super-tight flares are the last word in cool. Plus, Victoria Beckham loves them!
4. New Look Jeans 250809 Low Rise
5. New Look Jeans 250809 Boot Cut
Easy-to-wear, these boot cut regular-rise jean will go with anything and take you from pub to club.
