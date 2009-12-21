13 Mar 2018
New In Store This Week
1. Black frieda asymmetric cocktail dress, £290, Twenty8Twelve at mywardrobe.com
2. Heartbreaker necklace, £10, Topshop
3. Seal face crop, £16, Topshop
4. Tapered ruched trousers, £38, Topshop
5. Woven ribbon cross body bag, £30, Topshop
6. Unisex sailor stripe long sleeve pullover, £38, American Apparel
7. Sheer luxe solid stripe pantyhose, £24, American Apparel
8. Stretch velvet double U-neck long sleeve mini dress, £39, American Apparel
9. Girly lace ankle sock, £8, American Apparel
10. White colour block dress, £35, Miss Selfridge
11. Black half sleeve body, £16, Miss Selfridge
12. Multi floral print skirt, £18, Miss Selfridge
13. Black oversized bow court, £40, Miss Selfridge
14. Red velvet bow headband, £6, Miss Selfridge
15. Amigo leather buckle ankle boot, £50, ASOS
16. Short vintage style interlinked chain necklace, £9, ASOS
17. Popper studded waistcoat, £35, ASOS
18. Oversize stripe sweat, £45, ASOS
19. Cobain reformed zip front dress, £70, Urban Outfitters
20. Karen Walker bow slash back dress, £124, Urban Outfitters
21. Design six gem ring, £14, Oli
22. Ruffle dress, £28, Oli
23. AX Paris rouched velvet dress, £35, Oli
24. Timeless platform metallic shoe, £42, Oli
25. Purple dress, £55, United Colours of Benetton
26. Purple silk sash cardigan, £49.90, United Colours of Benetton
27. Navy cropped cardigan with white appliqué, £49.90, United Colours of Benetton
28. Dusk pink jewel embellished top, £32, United Colours of Benetton
29. Black bow sleeveless top, £49.90, United Colours of Benetton
30. Nicole straw handbag, £99, Ted Baker
31. Affrica bright orange handbag, £159, Ted Baker
32. 1000 Numbered Edition sandal, £129, Zara
33. Acid wash shirt, £25, New Look
34. Bead and sequin dress, £28, New Look
35. Bead and sequin jacket, £50, New Look
36. Ruffle bib dress, £25, New Look
37. Stud and chain leather boots, £60, New Look
38. Strappy ankle boot, £35, New Look
39. Triple stud ankle boot, £30, New Look
40. Beverly tiered clutch, £160, Michael by Michael Kors at mywardrobe.com
41. Cinebob jersey trimmed blazer, £480, Paul & Joe at mywardrobe.com
42. Gathered sleeve blazer, £60, Topshop
43. Black rat leggings, £93, Sass & Bide at mywardrobe.com
44. Pearl solitaire gold chain, £75, Laura Lee jewellery at mywardrobe.com
45. Cerise cross stitch leather glove, £130, Mulberry at mywardrobe.com
46. Sequin pocket tee, £24.99, River Island
47. Printed crew neck cardi, £29.99, River Island
48. Full cocoon skirt, £29.99, River Island
49. Mesh top body, £14.99, River Island
50. Lace up ankle boot, £49.99, River Island
