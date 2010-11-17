13 Mar 2018
New In Store This Week
Red panelled dress, £25, Primark (Stockist number: 0118 9606 300)
The little red dress is your partywear saviour - far more playful than the LBD.
Ceri dress, £135, All Saints
We loved this whispering leopard print in a bandeau cut and now it's been given a new season update with a sheer panel.
Sequin clutch, £75, Banana Republic
Add some edge to girlie dresses with a super-studded clutch like this Banana Republic number.
Knitted snowflake jumper, £45, Topshop
Temperatures are rapidly plummeting, so we're gathering as many cosy winter warmers as we can. This adorable snowflake jumper has to be one of our favourites.
Small chain box bag, £33, Topshop
This rich cobalt blue was seen all over next season's catwalks, so this Topshop satchel clutch is a real trend-checker and comes in a sumptuous suede finish.
Wool cargo pants, £75, Banana Republic
If you love cargo pants but don't think they're smart enough for the office, then try these Banana Republic numbers in a crisp wool.
Caldera jumper, £70, All Saints
Get ski chalet chic in this slim Fair Isle knit from All Saints.
Silk and velvet bead dress, £360, Jaeger
There's something very nostalgic about a velvet dress, and with its delicate gold beading it's the ultimate retro dress. Finish with a neat bouffant and red lips.
Oriel gold and smoky quartz earrings, £65, SuShilla at Avaa
Add a little boho edge to your look with these smoky qaurtz disc earrings.
Suitcase, £69.99, Zara
A stylish weekend case is just as essential as your IT arm-candy, and this diddy tan leather case will make you envy of everyone at the airport!
Giselle indigo dress, £169, Reiss
Some intricate straps give a twist on the classic cocktail frock.
Crystal disc cuff, £60, Jaeger
Finish your favourite LBD with a little added sparkle courtesy of this bejewelled cuff.
Don't forget the finishing touches for a big event - they'll make you feel extra special.
Grey tweed a line skirt, £29.99, River Island
Take note of Keira Knightley's recent style hits - the grey knee-length skirt is the cornerstone of her ladylike chic. Pick up this tweed number for understated elegance.
Mesh cape shirt, £30, Topshop
A flowing cape cut gives a twist on the timeless blouse, so this Topshop number is oh-so A/W10.
Long cardigan, £175, Banana Republic
This cosy cardie knit is perfect for winter walks, and you won't need a scarf thanks to the funnel neck.
Textured silk skirt, £65, Banana Republic
Don't be afraid to try separates rather than a dress for party season - it means you can get creative and mix and match prints and fabrics. This textured silk skirt will work well with a blouse or silk vest - just change it up according to season.
Animal jacquard dress, £150, Whistles
Show off some sparkle for party season in this jacquard skater skirt mini - perfect for dancing.
Red pom pom jumper dress, £44.99, River Island
A statement knit is a wardrobe must. Finish this pillar box red number with printed tights and chunky boots for a playful weekend look.
Visage racer dress, £185, All Saints
Simple shifts aren't for everyone, if you really want to make a statement then this draped sheer smock is just the ticket.
Block knit tunic, £79, Planet
A batwing sweater dress is perfect for those Sunday lunches when you want be cosy but still look your best.
Checked skirt with button front, £25.99, Zara
Match this cute check skirt with shades of camel or dover grey for sleek office chic.
Julep gold & smoky quartz hoop earrings, £65, SuShilla at Avaa
These delicate gold hoops are perfect for adding just a hint of glam to simple office looks.
Knitted coat, £150, Warehouse
A knitted cape coat is great weekendwear, and there's plenty of room to layer up underneath.
Dress, £99.90, Mango
This stunning fuschia shift had us gushing in Mango's Olivia Palermo campaign - style it a la the lady herself with bright lips, slick locks and not a stick of jewellery for a super-groomed and ultra-glamourous finish.
Milly bow-embellished cotton blend dress, £440, Net-A-Porter
We're huge fans of NY label Milly here at InStyle and this bow-embellished dress is an absolute treat! With gold and black jacquard print, teamed with a bow necklace and body-hugging shape, it's the ultimate wiggle dress which is bound to be a style staple of your wardrobe for many seasons to come!
Rare Opulance 3D flower corset dress, £125, ASOS
Treat yourself to a LPD - that's little prom dress! It's the perfect trans-seasonal party dress shape, plus it's a real figure-flatterer too!
Alice + Olivia sequin embellished silk blend top, £132, The Outnet
Sparkle from work to play in this gorgeous gold and black striped sequin top. Wear under a blazer, over a mini or cigarette pants - it's so stylishly versatile it won't be online for long. Snap yours up now!
Sequin embellished tweed coat, £289, Jigsaw
Treat yourself to something warm, toasty and super stylish for the cold months with this stunning sequin embellished tweed coat from Jigsaw. It's the perfect outerwear to take you from day to night in shimmering style.
Fiorelli Clerkenwell Buckle shoulder bag, £65, ASOS
The perfect purse-friendly carry-all, this gorgeous oversized slouchy shoulder bag from Fiorelli is a great go-with-everything accessory this season. Choose from Cocoa or Tan shades to match with your winter wardrobe.
Arty glass ring from Yves Saint Laurent, £115, Net-A-Porter
The must-have ring from YSL is back on Net-A-Porter in more popping colours than ever! Choose from blue, purple, aqua, coral or simple gold flowers. It's the IT ring to style up your outfit all year round.
Fine Alpaca leaf embellished cardigan, £139, Jigsaw
This gorgeous leaf embellished cardigan from Jigsaw is on our winter wishlist! The perfect cover up for days in the office or party nights, the classic bolero shape and the unusual romantic embroidery has just a touch of that Mad Men glamour about it.
Sequin stripe cardigan By Malene Birger, £130, Selfridges
It's all about the shimmer and sparkles this Christmas! Add some super feminine glitz to your daytime look with this gorgeous cardie from By Malene Birger. Team with a leather mini for a softer edge.
Maison Michel Erika lace and pearl beret, £82.50, The Outnet
We're all for styling up outerwear at InStyle now the cold weather's well and truly hit. Go Parisian chic with this super cute black felt beret with lace trim and pearl embellishment and look fab this festive season.
Elle Macpherson Intimates Obsidian Jean lace underwired bra, £50, Net-A-Porter
The secret to a gorgeous dress? Fantastic body-sculpting underwear of course. Elle Macpherson treats us to some jaw-dropping, ultra luxe bra and briefs sets at fab purse-friendly prices! We absolutely love this black lace bra with pale hued organza panelling.
