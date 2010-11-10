13 Mar 2018
New In Store This Week
Maribou feather dress, £160, Warehouse
Jewel-colours are a huge hit with the A-list right now, and this embellished mini from Warehouse is the perfect statement piece for a key date in your events calendar.
Sheepskin sleeve bomber jacket, £250, Topshop
Kate Moss' last collection for Topshop has finally hit stores and this cute shearling bomber is one of our favourite pieces. Throw it over a maxi dress and heels for boho vibes.
Flannel bow skirt, £21.99, New Look
This cute camel skirt is perfect for wearing over a pussybow blouse or slim sweater during office hours.
Wide cuff, £80, Nyla Boutique
If you like to go for a more laidback look of an evening, then add wow-factor with your jewellery. This bold spiked cuff is the perfect partner for leather and lace.
Bandeau feather dress, £79.99, New Look
Get prepping for party season, now! This feathery, frilled bandage dress is perfect for a night of dancing - just add plenty of jewels.
Caponta skirt, £99.90, Mango
This frou-frou skirt is very Olivia Palermo, perfect for a romantic but slightly irreverent take on party dressing.
Nina handbag, £39.90, Mango
This box clutch is a great day-to-evening option, just tuck away the chain when cocktail hour strikes.
Stripe jumper dress, £45, Oasis
A cosy jumper dress is perfect for those tricky off-duty days when you're dashing from one place to another but still want to look stylish.
Petites navy embellished dress, £120, Miss Selfridges
Every girl needs a sequin dress in her repertoire. It'll make you feel instantly party-appropriate, and the long sleeves on this Miss Selfridge number balance out the short cut for a more winter-ready feel.
Faux fur clutch, £30, Warehouse
This season is all about playful accessories, and this faux fur bag is sure to feel cosy nestled under your arm.
Bandeau jacquard maxi, £29, Primark - due in store 8th November
Bargains don't come much better than this jacquard maxi from Primark. In classically elegant colour combo with a flattering figure-skimming cut you can't go wrong if you need an instant partywear fix.
Embroidered panel tea dress, £80, Topshop
If you want to dress for party season like a certain Ms Moss then here's the answer to your prayers! Pair this pretty but understated tea dress from her Topshop collection with opaque black tights and fuss-free waves.
Knitted hat, £35, Banana Republic (020 7758 3550 for stockists)
For cosy winter walks you'll need a pair of trusty boots and a cute knitted hat to top it off. This pom-pom cap is top of our top choice.
Satin frill tux, £17, Primark
If you're less of a girlie girl then opt for separates for party season like this satin-trim blazer and some metallic shorts.
Shearling waistcoat, £525, Banana Republic (020 7758 3550 for stockists)
A shealring gilet is the ultimate new season buy, a perfect alternative to a bulky winter coat when your rushing around town, or when things really get chilly you can pop it over a slim jacket for added warmth.
Lace shorts £10, Primark
Pair these flirty lace shorts with a silk shirt for a girlie look that's a little more edgy than faithful LBDs or shifts.
Velvet and lace shorts, £60, Topshop
Shorts aren't just for summer. Pick up a pair in velvet for a wintry feel, and layer up with tough boots and a long cardi for a playful daytime look.
Boucle tweed jacket, £150, Banana Republic (020 7758 3550 for stockists)
For the ultimate in off-duty chic, pick up this textured boucle jacket from Banana Republic. Simply pair with skinny jeans and heeled ankle boots, and you're good to go.
Merle O'Grady Varvara necklace, £297, My-Wardrobe
This has to be the ultimate statement piece with its multi strands and chunky jewels. Don't be afraid of attention grabbing jewels, just remember to keep the rest of your outfit simple - separates like a pencil skirt and blazer would be a great match for it.
Silky sacha jumpsuit, £170, French Connection
A jumpsuit may seem hard to wear, but will look killer with heels and skim curves perfectly.
By Malene Birger Manni belted reindeer cardigan, £190, My-Wardrobe
Fair isle knits are not only a big trend this season, but also in keeping with the festive spirit. We’ll be getting our mitts on this chunky knit to stay snug and stylish through the chilly days to come!
Black and gold lace dress, £50, Miss Selfridge
For a million dollar look, this luxurious black and gold printed strapless mini is right up our street! Keep accessories minimal to compliment the structured detailing and jacquard print.
Sweetness, £195, Reiss
This delicate crochet lace frock will add a sweet vintage touch to your wardrobe this winter. Team it with this season’s fierce leather for a cool contrast.
Clare flying jacket, £225, Whistles
If you’re yet to nab your perfect flying jacket then look no further than Whistles. Hitting the jackpot with a classy midnight blue and cream combo, teamed with a super soft shearling, it’s top of our wish list!
Moondust sequins vest dress, £65, French Connection
For daytime glamour team this sequin vest with shoe boots and leather leggings.
Woollen poncho with fringes and fur hood, £59.99, Zara
This cosy poncho is a great everyday option with a luxe feel from the shaggy faux fur collar.
Silk lace sleeve dress, £350, Jaeger
If you’re searching for a unique take on your classic LBD, then this Jaeger tuxedo-dress will be your fashion-saviour. Mixing sleek silk with luxurious lace, it's perfect for Christmas parties.
Harry casual coat, £150, Whistles
Whistles have put an on-trend spin on the traditional parka with this camel-toned winter wonder.
Boiled wool double breasted coat, £69.99, Zara
For a chic take on leopard print, cover up in this double-breasted Zara coat. Ticking all the right style boxes with a collarless shape and textured wool, we love its lady luxe appeal.
Leopard ankle boot, £79.99, Zara
Leopard shoes are an ideal means to give a nod to this season’s print trend. And in a modern ankle boot style, Zara hit all the right style notes!
