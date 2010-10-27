13 Mar 2018
New In Store This Week
Notte by Marchesa, £777, My-Wardrobe
Treat yourself to this bold cocktail mini dress by Marchesa's diffusion line. The pleated cut will really flatter petite ladies.
Heal the world tee, £55, Nyla Boutique
If your a music fan, then wear your heart on your t-shirt, and snap up this Michael Jackson-inspired tee.
Feather set multi chain necklace, £40, Warehouse
If you like to go for classic cuts when it comes to dresses, then be brave with your jewellery to ensure you still create a stand-out look.
Bailarina joyas pumps, £49.99, Zara
For days when you really don't want to walk in heels but need a fancy finish, go for these pretty embellished jewel flats.
Suede A-line pocket skirt, £55, Topshop
The 70s are back in a big way, and this cute suede skirt is an easy option for off-duty looks. Tuck it into a plaid shirt or skinny knit for a girlie but laidback look.
Crocodile embellished dress, £120, Warehouse
Go for Mad Men-style opulence in this sequin chiffon-skirt cocktail dress. Finish with red lips and a slick updo.
Babylon stud heels, £120, Miss KG
If you like to don shorts on a night out then it often makes for an edgier look to team them with shoe boots rather than courts or strappy heels. We love the rock chick finish on these Miss KG numbers.
Velvet skirt, £25, Fashion Union
This velvet slip skirt will give you instant party kudos, and it's just £25 - so snap it up for your Saturday night out!
Crystal click cuff, £70, Jaeger
Every girl deserves some glam new jewels for party season, and this Jaeger number is a great investment as it's totally classic but also statement-making with its chunky adornment.
Shearling jacket, £750, Banana Republic
A shearling biker jacket is the ultimate investment of the season.
Camel coat, £175, Banana Republic
You can pull out a camel coat season after season, and this bold collared version from Banana Republic won't date in a hurry.
Enez jumper dress, £250, All Saints
Just add leather leggings and boyish boots to this loose-fit knit for a cool casual look.
Borg collar faux leather detail wool cape, £85, Topshop
Go for outdoorsy vibes with this 70s-style check cape with sheepskin collar.
Chevere shirt, £59.90, Mango
As well as cool camel shades we also have a penchant for autumnal shades of rust and pumpkin right now too. This pretty pussybow shirt will look equally sophisticated tucked into wide-flares or a sleek leather pencil skirt.
Wetlook one shoulder ruched tunic, £40, Topshop
If you lusted over SJP's on-set wardrobe in SATC2, then this wet-look one-shoulder dress is a real dream at just £40, and very disco!
Proud block heel side detail boots, £120, Topshop
Block heels are perfect for stomping through the autumn leaves, and these Topshop boots will look super-cosy layered with cable knit socks and a cute kilt.
Goatskin gilet, £699, Jaeger
It's worth investing in a short fur to wear of an evening over sleeved coktail dresses when temperatures really drop.
Lace shoe boot, £150, Karen Millen
Team these lace shoe boots with a sheer chiffon dress for a romantic but contemporary look.
Suede studded clog boot, £74.99, New Look
Clogs were summer's shoe of choice and the sturdy heels make them a winner for winter too. These New Look numbers have a cool boho vibe with their plaited strap.
Theory Arden leather dress, £270, My-Wardrobe
Theory's leather pinafore dress has shaping pleats for an easy-to-wear take on the leather trend.
Fairisle snood, £20, Warehouse
When it comes to wrapping up a snood is perfect for this pre-winter weather as you can stay snug without hoarding too many layers. This cute Fair Isle number is a great partner for a casual parka coat.
Padder shopper, £25.99, Zara
This patent tote is a sleek alternative to shoppers. Perfect for carrying the extras for the office that won't fit in your handbag. Plus it has a handy across-body strap.
What's new pussycat tee, £55, Nyla Boutique
Katy Perry has been seen out and about in this cool tee. The perfect off-duty partner to jeans and a boyfriend cardi.
Borg lined faux sheepskin mittens, £18, Topshop
This season is all about layering, even the most pragmatic warmers will add to a luxe look. Pop these cute mitts over a cosy knit and blanket cape.
House of Harlow 1960 Enamelled tribal necklace, £152, My-Wardrobe
This pendant necklace from House of Harlow is top of our new week wish list. Layer it over a floaty printed mini for hippie chick vibes.
Anish clutch, £79, Reiss
Get old Hollywood glamour with this framed gold clutch. Go all out and team with a backless full-length dress, satin heels and groomed waves for the ultimate party look.
Velvet mini skirt, £175, Jaeger
This high-waisted skirt is perfect for smart Sunday dressing, tuck in a simple cashmere sweater for a cosy but chic look.
Ballet, £220, Kurt Geiger
A classic ballet pump is a wardrobe staple, but for evening these platforms have an ultra luxe feel, and are perfect for party season in a pretty velvet finish.
PU and ponte mix skirt, £40, Oasis
A leather pencil skirt is a wardrobe essential. Team with a simple white shirt when you're having a workwear dilemma for instant office glam.
Shoulder bag with rods, £39.99, Zara
Who knew the satchel could be so ladylike? Nude and gold make for an elegant finish on this pretty X-body.
Green printed velvet dress, £45, Miss Selfridge
A Peter Pan collar dress is the perfect cut for boyish figured girls, and in pretty jacquard velvet this Miss Selfridge dress is perfect for party season.
3/4 sleeve lace dress, £650, Jaeger
A lace dress is perfect for cocktail hour, and the sheer but full-length sleeves on this Jaeger number make it just the right amount of sexy.
Tweed coat, £120, Oasis
If you want a really smart winter coat then choose a vintage-look option like this Oasis trench. The fur collar gives a ladylike edge and the buttonless cut means it will fall effortlessly over full skirts.
Black double bow peep toe heels, £49.99, River Island
Cheryl Cole has been sporting a pair of bow-detail courts not dissimilar to these on The X Factor. Style them like the lady herself with a glittering one-shoulder mini.
Sonia dress, £195, Reiss
Reiss' origami strap dress is an LBD with a difference.
Leather bag, £89, COS
Rich, classic colours like burgundy are making a real come-back with the A-list, and this simple buckle bag by COS is a smart office to after-hours option - just unclip the strap for evening.
House of Harlow 1960 Leslie lace zip ankle boot, £218, My-Wardrobe
Ultra fierce and ultra high, these House of Harlow lace heels will dress up knit dresses or tuxedo trousers a treat.
Fur hood waistcoat, £59.99, Zara
A faux fur gilet is a great all-day warmer. Leave it undone and add a smart touch with a leather skirt, or for the weekend, keep it casual with jeans and riding boots.
