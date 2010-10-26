13 Mar 2018
New In Store This Week
Little Shilling jacquard dress, £130, French Connection
You know it's party season when metallics make a comeback. This beautiful jacquard print v-neck silver dress from French Connection has just the right amount of subtle shimmer to be worn from work-to-bar. Wear yours with black accessories for a ladylike look.
Petite contrast panel zip detail trench coat, £125, Topshop
You can't go wrong with a trench! A mega style staple of the colder months, we love this Topshop take on the classic look with grey panel details and military style brass buttons.
Cream lace one shoulder dress, £45, Miss Selfridge
Asymmetrical dresses are being showcased by celebs on the red carpet right now, so make like an A-lister and work yours for party season! We love this simple cream lace number from Miss Selfridge. It's pared-down enough for you to style it up your own way.
Indigo camel cape style coat, £275, Reiss
Camel and cape? Two trend ticked in one! If you're not completely sold on the whole cape trend, then this is the coat for you. Fusing coat with cape, this is a fantastic winter outerwear treat. We're buying ours now!
Bryn violet/red, £125, Reiss
Add a pop of colour to your camels and cashminks with this violet/red hued top from Reiss. The cut-out sleeves break up the intensity of the colour so it's not too much of a huge colour commitment. Team with one other pared-down shade to let the top do the talking.
Gold rose jacquard dress, £42, Miss Selfridge
Go high octane glamour for the office party in this sumptuous gold rose jacquard wiggle dress from Miss Selfridge. An absolute steal at under £50 it's your party must-have frock!
Drew printed cardigan, £110, Whistles
Whistles apply their fab print prowess on knitwear in this delightful red and black cardie. Fab for styling up a plain or pared-down outfit, we'll be wearing ours with red nails and matching lips.
Snake print tuck shift dress, £50, Topshop
Go for subtle animal print in this pretty shift dress from Topshop. The perfect work-to-play dress, wear with a black bolero top for work, then put on your killer patent stacked platforms to party in style!
Black fur gilet, £750, Zadig Et Voltaire
Kate Moss has been loving her black faux fur trimmed outerwear of late! We're channelling her look in this gorgeous gilet from Zadig Et Voltaire which will look fab with skinny black jeans and hiking boots.
Seychelles heel hiker boot, £150, Urban Outfitters
Hiking boots are the IT shoe of the winter months thanks to Erdem's A/W show! Urban Outfitters' take on the trend is pared-down perfection.
Piped detail satchel, £50, Topshop
Satchels are hot right now so grab yours at a purse-friendly price! This cute tan satchel from Topshop will be your go-to bag to carry all your winter essentials.
Verona Viscose dress, £55, French Connection
Cowl-necks are ultra flattering for all bodyshapes so wears yours in a dress for the ultimate figure-flatterer! We love this waterfall panel version from French Connection.
Amelie print dress, £110, Whistles
We can't get enough of Whistles' gorgeous prints this season and this dress is one of our favourites so far. Mixing animal with spots in caramel and black, it's a sure fire style hit for office and play.
Courtney bronze cocktail dress, £169, Reiss
We love the richness of this silky bronze cocktail dress from Reiss. Wear with statement jewellery for a modern party girl look.
Lia Lace Vest, £40, French Connection
Vest tops are a great mix and match style staple for your winter wardrobe so team this sheer lace vest with cigarette pants or a black leather mini for your perfect look!
Ladies Perivale brogue, £20, Peacocks
Great walking-to-work shoes, these brogues are a great style staple to carry you through winter.
Embellished floral crop shrug, £45, Topshop
Shake off the winter blues with this gorgeously cheerful and bright floral shrug. Throw it on over a blue tee and jeans for instant Spring Summer vibes.
Ladies cowl neck jumper. £14, Peacocks
Wrap up in this purse-friendly knit from Peacocks. At less than £15 it's an absolute steal and will look fab with a full circle skirt, pearls and a clutch for instant ladylike chic.
Contrast sheepskin biker jacket, £250, Topshop
Nail the biker and aviator trends in one cool jacket with this super chic sheepskin number from Topshop. Style it up with skinny black jeggings and hiking heel boots.
Ash Kirsty slim wedge ankle boot, £135, My-Wardrobe
For a more feminine boot, go for wedges! This luxe pair from Ash would look cute paired with a leather miniskirt!
Ladies clockwork heeled boot, £35, Peacocks
Go knee-high in these black laced boots from Peacocks. An absolute steal, they've got the right attitude to add a little tough love to your outfit.
Knitted faux leather detail turtle neck, £35, Topshop
Nineties was a big trend on the A/W catwalks so work those contrasting textures in this knitted turtle neck top with faux leather detailing. Wear with a camel pencil skirt to really channel that Chloe look.
Serena cream/black top, £89, Reiss
You can't go wrong with monochrome! Always a safe but stylish bet, wear your cream and black top from Reiss with black cigarette pants and a slick of red lipstick for an understated, vintage style glamour look.
Sparkle & Fade velvet trim check cape, £95, Urban Outfitters
We can't get enough of our capes here at InStyle, so this new velvet trim checked cape from Urban Outfitters is a real style treat. Wear with trousers to keep the silhouette simple.
Khaki stripe midi skirt, £18, Miss Selfridge
The shorter sister of the maxi skirt, the midi skirt is having its moment, so snap it up quick! The khaki and black stripes are ultra flattering - so wear with a plain tee and peep-toe wedges for a mid-season trend nailer.
Silk and jersey rib jacket, £110, Whistles
A stylish throw-on for winter, this silky jacket in a rich camel caramel fusion will add instant style to any outfit. And we can see this taking us through to spring too - so it's a great investment piece!
Black bow detail dress, £30, Miss Selfridge
Rework the LBD with this cute pink Peter Pan collar and bow detail dress. It'll look fab with some bow embellished kitten heels and a slick of pink lippy.
Black boots £430, Zadig Et Voltaire
Biker boots are a hot style investment for cold months, so style up the trend in these sizzling studded chunky black boots. They're great to toughen up any outfit!
Marvelous ice boots, £110, Clarks
With temperatures quickly plummeting, the perfect pair of knee-high boots are a must. This smart leather riding-style pair will look right at home over your skinny jeans and cape combos.
Mutli buckle aviator, £300, Warehouse
The aviator is the only jacket you'll need this season, and this Warehouse number is the perfect blend of cosy and fierce with its soft shearling lining and multi pocket detail.
Marvellous day boots, £69.99, Clarks
Kate Moss and Alexa Chung both love a Chelsea boot, and the practical but stylish ankle boots are our new best friends too.
Benetton Boots, £85, Benetton (08456 781 813)
Colour blocking is a huge trend for A/W, so get it sussed in one easy step with these block heel Benetton boots.
Check double breasted jacket, £375, Jaeger
This boxy check blazer coat is ideal weekend wear. Wear it over leggings and heeled lace-ups for stylish wintry strolls.
Dress, £94.99, Republic
Feathers may seem like an extravagant detail, but in this season's pared-down grey palette, this Republic bandeau mini makes a statement that isn't too loud.
Chiffon Grecian dress, £90, Topshop
Now is the perfect time to pick up a party frock for the holiday season. We love this statement number as it's got a little extra coverage for the chilly weather but is still a touch sexy with its sheer layers.
Wool pea cost, £129.99, +J at Uniqlo
We've been waiting weeks for the latest Jil Sander collection to drop at Uniqlo, and it's finally arrived! This classic, elegantly cut pea coat is one of our favourite pieces. Choose it in navy for a timeless feel, or camel for a look that's bang on trend.
Wool mini skirt, £24.99, Uniqlo
Mix and match textures for a luxe winter look. This Uniqlo mini is a great partner for an oversized knit.
Sparkle & Fade leopard intarsia sweater, £48, Urban Outfitters
Go wild with your knits this winter in this cute leopard print chunky knit sweater. Wear with black leggings to let the print do all the talking.
Renewal jacquard dress, £48, Urban Outfitters
This demure but oh-so pretty jacquard pea collar dress is perfect for those hard-to-dress-for Sunday lunches with the family.
