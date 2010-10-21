13 Mar 2018
New In Store This Week
Deco embellished maxi dress, £200, Warehouse
Party season is just around the corner, so pick up something special now to avoid panic buying. We love the art deco print on this Warehouse dress, and the maxi cut is unbeatably elegant.
The Linden shoe, £175, Jaeger
Nothing says opulence like velvet. Team these Jaeger heels with a faithful LBD to add some instant winter glamour.
Faux leather dress, £14.99, H&M
If you're uncertain about the leather trend then give it a whirl in an affordable PVC version before you commit.
Grey soft leather shopper, £179, Planet
Accessories in simple shapes with pure lines are this season's most covetable, and this Planet holdall comes in a soft grey that's perfect for breaking up camel colours.
Pelt print scraf, £99, Jeager
Opt for leopard colours rather than a full-on print for a sophisticated take on the trend.
Beaded dress, £250, Karen Millen
It's time to bring out the sequins in readiness for all those Christmas parties! We can see Blake Lively in this beaded mini.
Goldie snake metal toe courts, £50, Topshop
Moc croc is a classic finish that's great for everyday, and these pointed courts have a metallic toe-cap for added polish.
Large blanket cape, £100, Warehouse
Cosy up for winter with this check cape, a perfect weekend option.
Clio flying jacket, £595, Reiss
In ultra-soft dove grey suede this is the aviator at its most ladylike - a great evening alternative to leather counterparts.
Camille blouse, £95, Whistles
Whistles always offer up workwear with a difference. This sheer statement-shoulder blouse will make a killer office look with peg leg trousers and heels.
Leaf print bolero, £34.99, New Look
Add a dressy edge to a tee and jeans with this floaty sheer bolero.
Knitted boyfriend cardigan, £48, Topshop
Make like the Stella McCartney A/W models and wear this cosy oversized camel cardi as a dress. Finish with thick leggings and kitten heels.
Ruffle prom dress, £199, Karen Millen
To really show off a killer figure go for a corseted mini.
Suede shoe boot, £125, Asos Black
If you're bored of classic courts then try a shoe boot with a cuff detail for added statement.
Nancy fur duffle coat, £235, Whistles
Possibly the cosiest coat we've seen all autumn, this Whistles duffle is smarter than a parka but still ideal for everyday wear.
Leather trapper hat, £45, Warehouse
We can feel winter heading our way, so its time to invest in some cosy warmers like this fur-lined trapper hat - perfect for pairing with your new aviator.
Chiffon and mesh folded flower dress, £85, Asos Black
The new Asos black collection is as bursting with luxe statement dresses as ever. This raspberry mini is a perfect alternative to trusty LBDs for party season, it comes in a wearble but classic hue and has sheer sleeves for a little extra coverage.
Queenie fur stripe jumper, £110, Whistles
This quirky fuzz-stripe jumper will make the perfect partner for floaty skirts as it's slightly cropped.
Cornelli detail mesh maxi, £95, Asos Black
Sheer detail gives a glam goth feel to this maxi from Asos' latest diffusion drop. To make it a little more wearable add some opaque tights and let the full skirt just hint at your silhouette.
Wool blend flannel cape, £39.99, New Look
Duffle buttons add a little daytime edge to this sleek funnel-neck cape from New Look.
Gunray pipe skinny, £65, All Saints
Opt for denims with a slight shine as an understated alternative to leathers.
Gabriel dress, £195, All Saints
If you're not a girlie girl but still want to opt for a mini for a night out, then this twist-back smock from All Saints is glam without looking too delicate.
Peter Pan collar tied top, £35, Topshop
Do 60s tomboy chic in this Peter Pan collar blouse with dark denims and laofers.
Oversize soft belted jacket, £65, Topshop
Work the military trend in this soft tailored blazer with epatulets and a cinched waist.
Balenciaga two tone wedge booties, £595.06, Mytheresa.com
Balenciaga boot lust! These two tone wedge boots would look amazing under a long black chiffon skirt.
J Brand Agnes low-rise twill cropped pants, £245, Net-a-porter.com
Set to be the next J Brand lust after our khaki cargo favourites, we love the zip detail across the hips and down the sides of this pair.
Verbier knits cardi, £95, French Connection
Warm, cosy and cool all at the same time! This alpine cardi is the perfect winter throw-on.
Velvet stud clutch bag, £55, French Connection
This is the essential evening clutch. A simple shape, useful size – it’s the perfect partner for the night.
Buck skin clutch bag, £69.99, Zara
An oversized clutch rarely goes unnoticed but this one makes sure of it! The perfect leopard print accessory for the season.
‘Snow’ wool dress with puff sleeves, £29.99, Zara
A super cute version of the alpine knit trend, you’ll wear this dress all season.
Dress – FC Wet, £79.90, Mango
Prom meets punk with this black dress with full net skirt. Keep the look tough with boots and a leather biker jacket.
Charlotte Olympia Paloma satin platform pumps, £590, Net-a-porter.com
What a pair of shoes! Charlotte Olympia’s trademark platform goes ultra-glam in red satin with a pleated heel.
Ponte di Roma knit skirt with synthetic leather waistband, £19.99, Zara
A classic black skirt with a modern touch, the leather waistband and zipped hips bring this simple shape right up to date.
Miss Selfridge peach trouser, £35, Miss Selfridge
A great shape in a gorgeous colour, these peach tapered Miss Selfridge trousers will look fab with a billowing white shirt tucked in. And Sienna Miller’s been sporting a similar pair!
Herve Leger sequin-embellished stretch bandage dress, £2,725, Net-a-porter.com
Herve Leger’s signature bandage dress gets the sequin treatment. Ultra flattering and super sparkly, it’s the ultimate LBD!
Winter Kate Jemma Tassle evening jacket, £237, mywardrobe.com
One of our all-time favourite pieces from Winter Kate, this simple black jacket is given the Nicole Richie treatment with a tasselled collar.
ASOS Colour block keyhole sunglasses, £10, ASOS.com
Keep the winter sun at bay with these sunglasses. In warm brown with gold hardware they’ll keep some colour in your cheeks.
Miss Selfridge petites black bodycon dress, £38, Miss Selfridge
A simple shape gets souped up with a faint ring and dot pattern. The perfect dress to take you from the office to after-work drinks.
Metal leaf necklace, £12, Urban Outfitters
Yes the leaves have started to fall and the autumnal motif is back on the shelves, this pretty necklace is a lovely example.
Hunter Regent Savoy tall Wellington boots, £115, Net-a-porter.com
What with autumn on our doorstep, look as stylish in the park as you do on the street with these gorgeous new Hunter wellies.
Missoni cashmere knit gloves, £127.57, Mytheresa.com
Yes it’s time to start thinking about pulling the gloves out again. Why not make it a pleasure with these gorgeously soft and stripy ones from Missoni.
Sparkle and Fade animal print tail top, £38, Urban Outfitters
A nice example of casual leopard print, this loose Tee is incredibly versatile and comfortable at the same time.
Reiss Charlie silk lurex sheer shirt, £110, Reiss
This silk shirt is super see-through but would look great with a little cami underneath and worn with leather shorts.
44. NIS 131010
ASOS waxed cotton cape, £75, ASOS.com
We’re loving waxed jackets now that the rain’s started but this is even better – a cross between the traditional-style Barbour and this season’s must-have cape!
