13 Mar 2018
New In Store This Week
1.
Quilted denim bag, £795, Mulberry at Net-A-Porter
Mulberry has given the iconic Alexa satchel a cool makeover in black and pink quilted denim. Bag yourself this contemporary beauty and update everything from sleek city separates to off-duty knits.
2.
Shirt, £32, Topshop
The trusty shirt is the staple item in any fash-packer's wardrobe right now. It has a definite vintage
feel to it but the gold buttons keep it modern and fresh looking.
3.
Dress, £15, Primark (01189 606 300 for stockists)
Finally, winter is here! The streets will soon be awash with autumnal leaves but if you can¹t wait that long then get your fix with this pussybow dress from Primark. We'll be wearing ours with thick opaque
tights, leather jacket and the trusty satchel bag.
4.
Maxi dress, £50, All Saints
Wow! Elegant, sexy, chic and classic are all words that spring to mind when looking at this dress. Keep hair and make-up simple and let the dress do the talking.
5.
Watch, £199, Michael Kors at Net-A-Porter
Fashion editors love their plain gold-plated version and now Michael Kors' has a new gold and silver-plated stainless steel watch recently launched to have us all lusting over. This is on our Christmas list!
6.
Dress, £45, Topshop
A LND (little navy dress) is just what we¹re after at the moment! We especially love this one from Topshop thanks to its see-through mesh material.
7.
Shoes, £55, Miss Selfridge
These berry coloured, velvet bow shoes from Miss Selfridge are so on trend and super hot for the new season.
8.
Necklace, £50, All Saints
Olivia Palermo would love this silver embellished necklace; we all know she adores her statement neckwear! Team with a LBD for added wow factor!
9.
Shorts, £45, Topshop
Treat the magpie within and embrace these gold sequin shorts from Topshop. Wear over black opaques with knee-high boots for an autumnal look.
10.
Trousers, £120, All Saints
How have we managed without these taupe cropped trousers in our wardrobe! They go perfectly with flats or heels, a plain black tee or a sequin tee and they look even better with a top knot bun and smoky eyes.
11.
Dress, £125, Coast
Make an impact in this berry coloured dress from Coast. Super flattering and the colour suits pretty much everyone. We¹ll be wearing ours with black opaques, a boyfriend blazer and a statement embellished necklace.
12.
Dress, £29.99, H&M
Whoever says chiffon has to be put away when the sun stops shining! This flared chiffon dress is the perfect outfit for autumn. We¹ll be wearing ours with heavy duty footwear, a faux fur coat and plenty of kohl eyeliner.
13.
Pendant, £22, French Connection
French Connection¹s oval pendant chain necklace has a triple inlay that spins on an axis. Wear this long length pendant with a plain leather tee and a blazer jacket.
14.
Top, £24, H&M
Ooh how very Lady Gaga, this figure-fitting, embellished bra top is for the brave and for the brave only. Wear yours with wide-leg trousers and a sleek ponytail.
15.
Skirt, £75, Coast
Feminine yet incredibly sexy! We predict this lace skirt will take you from your office chair to a bar stool all with the help of a few statement accessories.
16.
Maxi dress, £150, French Connection
Is there a romantic city break to Paris on the cards? A chic party invite? Either way we have THE perfect dress for you from French Connection. Pair this slinky gown with a box clutch and a statement necklace for the ultimate glamorous look.
17.
Boots, £39.99, H&M
Impress everyone with these stunning suede platform black boots and for a mere £39.99 they won¹t break the bank. Plus they will go with everything from the shortest of skirts to your dark denim jeans.
18.
Shoes, £62, Topshop
These shoes have us all giddy here at InStyle, from the lovely teal colour to the absolutely gorgeous design. We want them in every colour.
19.
Trousers, £35, Miss Selfridge
Who would have thought we¹d be after a pair of peach coloured harem trousers but they're actually a great style staple! Build an outfit around them and dress them up with this season's biker heels.
20.
Bracelet, £6.99, H&M
This bracelet looks far more expensive than its £6.99 price tag, it¹s both luxe looking and fabulous. You can buy the necklace to match too.
21.
Skirt, £50, Boutique at Topshop
Utterly gorgeous, this pleated spotty skirt is definitely on our wish list. We¹ll be wearing ours with lace-up brogues, a sheer buttoned up shirt tucked in and a pair of tortoise shell Prism glasses. Geek c¹est chic.
22.
Playsuit, £13, Primark (01189 606 300 for stockists)
Thanks to the criss-cross spaghetti straps this playsuit really does ooze sex appeal. With a slick of red lippy you are good to go.
23.
Vest, £30, Topshop
Check out this gorgeous pink leopard print vest from Topshop! While it may be a little chilly to be wearing it on its own, it¹ll look great with a beige cardigan and a brown skinny belt.
24.
Jacket, £19, Primark (01189 606 300 for stockists)
It looks very similar to the Chanel jacket the A-list adore but this Primark lurex boucle jacket ticks all of our boxes thanks to it¹s £19 price tag. Result!
25.
Shorts, £10, Primark (01189 606 300 for stockists)
Everyone needs a pair of grey spotty shorts in their life! This pair from Primark should be worn with a sheer black blouse buttoned up to the top, a leather waistcoat and a pair of studded boots. Voila! Picture perfect.
26.
Cream cape, £219, Isabella Oliver
It’s all about the cape this season, and there’s no more indulgent option than this crisp cream one by Isabelle Oliver.
27.
Tooled frame bag, £68, Urban Outfitters
Go for luxe boho vibes with this boxy satchel with an embossed tapestry finish.
28.
Blue glitter collar, £144, EC One
We can see Olivia Palermo sporting this glitzy glam neckpiece – plus it’s perfect for party season.
29.
Hydrangea jacquard pleat dress, £149, Jigsaw
Forget restricting bodycon dresses this party season, it’s all about flare-skirted 50s dresses that are idela for dancing.
30.
Dress, £89, COS
COS’ quirky ruffle-front LBD is body-skimming and a perfect go-to number for work.
31.
Eden bag, £199, Hobbs NW3
This cute boxy bag is the perfect size for all your work essentials.
32.
Shearling trim boot, £199, Jaeger
Shearling-lined boots are this season's answer to the biker. This pair from Jaeger look snug-as-can-be and have a high fashion finish with their patent straps.
33.
Hooded duffle cape, £75, Topshop
With its duffle fastenings and check lining this Topshop cape is spot-on for the polished preppy look that Leighton Meester works on the Gossip Girl set.
34.
Shearling serape jacket, £850, Jaeger
The aviator is this season’s most covetable jacket, and they’re super warm too. With simple buckle detail and a hidden detail Jaeger’s is sheer sophistication.
35.
Colour block clutch, £35, Topshop
Go for 70s glam and finish your camel separates with this tactile colour block clutch.
36.
Indigo camel cape, £275, Reiss
There’s something undeniably elegant about a camel cape.
37.
Sleeveless sequin dress, £65, Topshop
This cut-away silhouette may not be for the fainthearted but if you’re of a daring disposition then the pretty embellishment is sure to turn heads for all the right reasons.
38.
Sequin skirt, £65, Banana Republic
Nothing says party like sequins. This mini from Banana Republic comes in a grown-up autumnal hue.
39.
Evangaline feather dress, £350, Whistles
This stunning feather-skirt dress is very prima ballerina and will make a stunning statement for party season.
40.
Suedette strappy wedge, £24.99, New Look
Peep-toe wedges are our new go-toe heels, much comfier than courts but still a little sexy.
41.
Cashmere jacket, £275, Banana Republic
For a luxury finish, cashmere is worth investing in. This Banana Republic cardi is super-cosy and on-trend with its military button detail.
42.
Floral oversized blouse, £24.99, New Look
A sheer blouse is a workwear failsafe this season and will go with just about everything from a pencil skirt to wide-leg trousers.
43.
Donnie fur trim parka, £150, Whistles
If you love parkas but aren’t keen on khaki, then petrol blue is flattering for any skin tone and a great neutral everyday option.
44.
Eyelash cardigan, £39.99, River Island
An oversized knit is an A/W must-have. If you prefer a number with some girlie detail rather than the borrowed-from-your-boyfriend look then this River Island number is perfect.
45.
Stripe faux fur cape, £100, Warehouse
For a modern take on fur, choose pieces with inserts rather than an all-over finish. This Warehouse coat is a great formal option and won’t look out of place in less chilly months.
46.
Chiffon band skirt, £48, Urban Outfitters
Go for effortless Parisian chic in this floaty band skirt and team with a loose tee or Breton top.
47.
Sheepskin scarf, £140, Urban Outfitters
A little fur is all your need to overhaul wardrobe classics this season.
48.
Faux leather gloves, £39.99, Zara
Leather gloves are must for finishing off your new cape and will add a ladylike polish to dresses of an evening too.
49.
Camel zip snood, £19.50, Gap
This cute camel shrug is a smart alternative to scarves and perfect for nailing the sleek minimalist look seen on this season’s runways.
50.
Patent heels, £245, Katia Lambarda
As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Katia Lombardo and my-wardrobe.com have produced a limited shoe, with cute pastel pink soles. 20% of the proceeds will go to Breakthrough Breast Cancer, so you’ll feel like you’ve done a good deed and have fabulously elongated pins to boot.
51.
Camel Waterfall Cardigan, £79, Planet
A waterfall cardigan is a great alternative to a jacket before the temperatures really drop.
