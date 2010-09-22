13 Mar 2018
New In Store This Week
1. New In Store
Leopard print shirt, £110, Reiss
Oversized, check. leopard print, check, sheer and sexy, check. This shirt is the perfect trend piece!
2. New In Store
Square toe boots, £150, Topshop Unique
These boots were definitely made for walking. The creations are Topshop Unique and we love them! They'll give any outfit a boyish edge.
3. New In Store
Dress, £45, Miss Selfridge
We’re not quite ready to give up on our summer hues just yet and this coral dress is perfect to take you from summer to winter, We’ll be wearing ours with tough boots, aviator jacket and a top knot bun.
4. New In Store
Ballerina flats, £18, Miss Selfridge
We just can’t bid farewell to our ballet flats just yet, so long as it’s not raining they are the perfect footwear choice. We’ll be purchasing these leopard print lovelies that’s for sure.
5. New In Store
Watch, £150, Marc by Marc Jacobs at Net-a-Porter
Keep fashionably on time with this stunning Marc by Marc Jacobs’ chunky watch. We’d put it on our Christmas list but we don’t think we can wait that long!
6. New In Store
Bag, £245, Reiss
With its school bag buckles and soft shape you’ll be wearing this Reiss bag for years to come.
7. New In Store
Denim skirt, £35, Topshop
The brass buttons and brown belt give this denim skirt a vintage feel. We’ll be wearing ours with a tucked in white blouse.
8. New In Store
Trousers, £45, Miss Selfridge
These flattering trousers will make you wonder how you ever managed to live without them. They're the ultimate winter style staple.
9. New In Store
Bracelet, £165, Alexander McQueen at Net-a-Porter
Inject a little bit of Alexander McQueen in to your jewellery box with this metallic gold leather bracelet with skull detailing. We love it!
10. New In Store
Boots, £195, Reiss
A flash of gold gives Reiss’ statement boots a tough yet feminine feel.
11. New In Store
Ring, £45, Reiss
With it’s light gold finish and crystal centre stone, this gorgeous ring is a luxe take on the Art Deco period. Team yours with a black and gold outfit for ultra elegance.
12. New In Store
Boots, £135, Topshop
We know you might not be ready to embrace a full on winter wardrobe just yet, but these beauties are too good to miss. They're a great investment piece.
13. New In Store
Necklace, £35, Topshop
Olivia Palermo would love this, you know how she loves her jewel encrusted neckwear. The grey chiffon makes it easy to wear for daytime.
14. New In Store
Jumpsuit, £55, Topshop
Navy is the colour du jour amongst the fashion pack right now and this navy jumpsuit will definitely vanish in the blink of an eye. Get it now!
15. New In Store
Hat, £25, Topshop
Swap your straw summer fedora for a floppy felt one. This one is so on trend – it’s very Sienna Miller.
16. New In Store
Skirt, £295, Reiss
This is an online exclusive so get it quick! It's a great piece to toughen up a girly look.
17. New In Store
Dress, £45, Topshop
Perfect to take you from the office to after work drinks, this navy shift dress with tuck detail reminds us of the Prada dress Nicole Kidman wore during Toronto Film Festival.
18. New In Store
Scalloped silk blouse from See by Chloé , £112.50 was £250, The Outnet
With scalloped batwing sleeves in a rich red, this silk shirt is a great discount buy for the party season ahead. Team yours with a black leather mini to give it an on trend edge.
19. New In Store
Fairisle drape, £50, Oasis
You’ll be seeing a lot of capes and drapes in stores this A/W – but this Fairisle drape from Oasis is on of our faves so far. Wear over a LBD for a super functional work-to-play look.
20. New In Store
Leopard print ruffle blouse, £30, Oasis
Joining camel as a hot trend this A/W is the mighty leopard print! This cute ruffle blouse from Oasis is an pared-down way to work the trend when teamed with black cigarette-cut trousers or a pencil skirt and black accessories.
21. New In Store
Peacock sequin top, £50, Oasis
Go a bit more glitzy with your eveningwear with this sweetheart neck sequin and chiffon layered top from Oasis.
22. New In Store
Dani crepe capped dress, £95, French Connection
Nicole Kidman’s a fan of that gorgeous midnight blue shade – so go celeb-chic in this crepe capped sleeve thick-knit bandage dress from French Connection. Dress up with black patent heels or wear casual with kitten heels.
23. New In Store
Elham skirt, £89, Hobbs
Black and white checks are a timeless staple – so where better to wear them than on a pencil skirt! It will see you through lots of winters to come and is the perfect work-to-play skirt as a quick change of top will dress it up a treat.
24. New In Store
Check dress, £149, Hobbs NW3
Go ultra preppy a la Gossip Girl’s Blair Waldorf in this cute check dress from NW3. Layer it up with a crisp white shirt underneath and a red cardi for an on trend look.
25. New In Store
Stella silk dress, £170, French Connection
This gorgeous vintage inspired dress has a stunning timeless quality that will see you through many a glamorous evening out. Team with simple pearl accessories for a stylish nod to old-school Hollywood glam.
26. New In Store
Camel haircraft bag, £1,650, Mulberry
The ultimate IT bag of the season has finally hit stores in the most coveted finish of the season - leopard. Grab it while you can!
27. New In Store
Women’s wool trousers, £69, COS
Invest in some simple black trousers for the new season as a base to build a variety of looks around. These wool frilled trousers from COS are the perfect pair!
28. New In Store
Pleated skirt with leather trim, £69, COS
Every girl needs a bit of leather this A/W and this skirt has just a hint of the on trend look to get your wardrobe trend-ready for the new season.
29. New In Store
Sequined leather pumps from Marc by Marc Jacobs, £124 was £310, The Outnet
A little bit Dorothy, these super cute sequin bow pumps from Marc Jacobs are perfect to complete your ladylike chic look.
30. New In Store
Sparkle new drape dress by Vivienne Westwood Anglomania, £299, My-Wardrobe
Go glam in this super cool Vivienne Westwood dress from her Anglomania range. It’s got the right amount of sparkle to turn a few heads at party season.
31. New In Store
Celeste overcoat, £225, Whistles
We don’t need to tell you how big a trend camel coats are this A/W! Whistles take on the trend in this simple cut overcoat with low buttons. Perfect for teaming with a big winter scarf!
32. New In Store
Hansa ripple jumper, £95, Whistles
Mix camel and black for a nod to the New Simplicity trend that’s been seen on Chloé catwalks for A/W. This neat sweater is a great cover-up for cold offices or winter evenings.
33. New In Store
Cordelia A line skirt, £95, Whistles
Pencil skirts are big for A/W and this cute mottled grey number would look great teamed with kitten heels and a crisp white shirt.
34. New In Store
Shorts, £35, Topshop
Paper bag waistlines are all the rage right now, take baby steps with this trend by wearing these little black shorts. The gold button detail is the perfect nod to this seasons military trend.
35. New In Store
Cardigan, £104, Urban Outfitters
Wow! This cardigan is so wrong yet so very right. Wear yours like the model with turn-up jeans and a simple black tee.
36. New In Store
Long Jacket, £120, Urban Outfitters
With cold weather just around the corner this blazer style coat is the perfect choice to team with your jeans and platform boots.
37. New In Store
Scarf, £50, Marc by Marc Jacobs at Net-a-Porter
This scarf will jazz up the plainest of outfits and is a real style steal at £50!
38. New In Store
Lace shoe boot, £70, Oasis
Sexy lace gives these Oasis shoe boots a flirty feel.
39. New In Store
Sequin dress, £180, French Connection
Shimmer into the new season with this amazing sequin party dress from French Connection. We should advise you to save it until party season but a dress like this should never be locked up in the wardrobe.
40. New In Store
Dress, £115, French Connection
These sleeves are becoming a French Connection signature, but we’re not bored of them yet! Shoulders are still big news for the season ahead.
41. New In Store
Boots, £39.99, H&M
Who says you cant work denim on your feet? We beg to differ now we’ve seen these denim booties.
42. New In Store
Navy coat-, £59.99, H&M
Ooh! Check out this coat. We’ll be rushing to our nearest H&M to find this beauty.
43. New In Store
Brogues, £30, Dorothy Perkins
Sharpen your look for the new season with the help of these studded brogues from Dorothy Perkins, they will go with everything!
44. New In Store
Boots, £120, French Connection
These boots are so easy to wear, they’re simple, chic and are the perfect height. You can finally wave goodbye to sore feet!
45. New In Store
Shorts, £50, French Connection
These shorts will look fabulous with black opaque tights and tough platform boots.
46. New In Store
Coat, £120, French Connection
We love leopard print at InStyle and this coat’s one of our faves!
47. New In Store
Playsuit, £130, French Connection
Most playsuits will be stored away until the sun comes out next year, but not this one - it's perfect for winter. The long sleeves stop it from looking too summery.
48. New In Store
Jacket, £80, Fly53
Military is huge this season! We'll be purchasing this military jacket from Fly53, we love the chic button details and the super flattering shape.
49. New In Store
Silver lace-ups, £95, All Saints
Every girl needs a pair of glittery brogues! Team yours with a pair of boy shorts and a fitted jacket.
50. New In Store
Barricade dress, £45, Fly53
A chic grey sweater dress is perfect for the transitional period. Wear yours with patterned tights, shoeboots and a wax Barbour jacket.
51. New In Store
Loafers, £140, KG by Kurt Geiger
C'est geek, c'est chic - these patent loafers have Alexa Chung's name written all over them.
52. New In Store
Dress, £59.99, River Island
Wow! This cosmic silver dress is exquisite. Arm yourself with a studded clutch bag and you're good to go.
53. New In Store
Faux leather skirt, £33, Wallis
The fashion pack are all wearing theirs so get yourself this fabulous pencil skirt and follow suit.
54. New In Store
Skirt, £29.99, River Island
Winter fashion need not be boring, inject a little bit of colour with this electric blue skirt from River Island. We love the belt and the puff-ball style too.
55. New In Store
Blouse, £55, Warehouse
Kate Moss loves her swallow birds, she even has two tattooed on her lower back. That's a bit drastic for us so we'll opt for this kitsch Warehouse blouse instead.
56. New In Store
Biker jacket, £55, Warehouse
A tough leather biker jacket is a wardrobe essential, but there's no need to splurge - this leather looking jacket from Warehouse is a steal at £55.
57. New In Store
Hat, £14, Warehouse
The winds are rising so a good hat is essential to keep you warm as the season turns. This cable knit one will go with everything!
58. New In Store
Bangles, £16, Warehouse
These bangles are pared down, simple and stylish. You'll be wearing them every day with different outfits.
